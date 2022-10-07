Read full article on original website
'I’ve lost a lot of weight' | Raw, undercooked food served to Spelman students, they claim
ATLANTA — Parents of Spelman College students are concerned after several reports that their dining hall is serving undercooked food. Complaints about the food served on campus started less than a month into the school year, one mother, Alisha Gordan, noted. Recently, she received pictures of her freshman daughter’s undercooked food from the dining hall.
GALLERY: 2022 Rockmart Homecoming Court Ceremony
Sign of deceleration: Hiring 1,500 workers in Locust Grove center, not as strong as last year
Radial, a global distribution company, on Tuesday announced plans to hire 1,500 workers to handle holiday orders at its ...
6th-grade student allegedly knocked unconscious by bullies at school, family says no one called for help
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A sixth-grade boy was allegedly knocked unconscious after an assault by his own classmates, his mother said, and claims the school is doing nothing to protect him. Demi Oche said her son was being bullied at Stephenson Middle School in Stone Mountain. She said she's...
claytoncrescent.org
IN DEPTH: Clayton County Prison
Off the railroad track, past the county dump, the private GEO prison, potter’s field, wrecked vehicles held by the sheriff’s department, and the police firing range, at the end of a rural dead-end road, the Clayton County Correctional Institution‘s foreboding fences await state prisoners. The Clayton Crescent...
Teen girls' mental health: A warning to parents
ATLANTA — Editor's note: This story discusses death by suicide involving children. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 988. An Atlanta mental health activist started her own resource for struggling Black youth when...
TIMELINE: Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s time in office
Four-term Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill heads to trial Oct. 12, having been indicted on federal charges for allegedly viol...
2 People Died After A Motorcycle Crash In Douglas County (Douglas County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed two lives. According to the troopers, a motorcycle driven [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Police searching for 2 teen girls they say stole car in north Georgia, wrecked it in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The car was found wrecked Tuesday in Gwinnett...
Years after acquittal, Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill back on trial Wednesday
Nine years ago, Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill appeared before a jury in state court on 32 felony charges, including...
wbhfradio.org
Two Adairsville Men Injured in Hay Fire and BCFES Responds to Hay Fire on Bartow Floyd County Line
On Sunday, October 9th, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 342 Stoners Road Adairsville for a fire, no structure was endangered. Crews were advised that a man had possibly been burned. A tractor and hay bailer were on fire and had caught the field on fire. Engine 10 arrived on the scene to find approximately 1 acre of a hay field on fire along with a hay bailer and tractor. Georgia Forestry was requested for assistance. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully contain the fire to the field of origin. BCFES crews were able to save 2 nearby tractors and 3 structures from the fire. The hay bailer was a total loss and the tractor that pulled it received damage from the fire. A man sustained burns to his back and was transported to a hospital by Metro Atlanta Ambulance Services. There was a second male who said he also had burns to his hands, he went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. No other injuries were reported. Approximately 11 acres of the field burned.
What attorney Cristyl Kimbrough wants to do next after closing 50,000 deals
There’s no limit in the field of law for Atlanta‘s Cristyl Kimbrough. The attorney and advocate launched Kimbrough Law, LLC, a real estate firm in the heart of Georgia’s capital city. Her career brought her over 50,000 property closings throughout the southern state. Kimbrough’s non-profit, Kimbrough Connects,...
‘Unfair, ableist:’ Tik Tok shows woman’s parking issues at Hartsfield-Jackson International airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Tik Tok posted by a Cobb County woman is going viral after she arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the door to her handicap-accessible van was blocked by an illegally parked car. “I can’t even get out of the parking because my van...
BET
‘Cosby Show’ Actor Joseph C. Phillips Tapped To Be A Professor At Clark Atlanta University
Joseph C. Phillips has joined the Clark Atlanta University faculty as a Theatre and Communications Studies professor. An official statement released by the university on Friday (Oct. 7) announced Phillips’ latest notable accomplishment and praised previous work within the Black community. “Joseph brings a wealth of awe-inspiring talent, meaningful...
Georgia State law student instrumental in proving man’s innocence dies in crash
ATLANTA — Georgia State’s College of Law announced that one of its students died in a car crash last week. The college said third-year law student Alex Patafio died in the crash on Thursday. “Our deepest condolences go out to Alex’s family, friends and colleagues who are grieving...
Fulton chair demands ‘the damn keys’ to Atlanta detention center
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has fired back at the Atlanta City Council’s refusal to move sooner on the ...
Neighbors in Douglas County community warning drivers to slow down after crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County Sheriff’s patrol car blocked portions of S Burnt Hickory Rd. late Saturday night after a crash, neighbors told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to neighbors in the community the crash happened...
Speeding motorcyclist causes deadly crash in Douglas County, GSP says
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County Sheriff’s patrol car blocked portions of S Burnt Hickory Rd. late Saturday night after a crash, neighbors told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Georgia State Patrol said the crash happened around...
Thousands of Georgians say accounts for state-issued benefits attacked by scammers
ATLANTA — Social Security numbers, birthdates and home addresses are some of the information Georgians fear scammers now have. “Their accounts were deleted,” victim Natashia Jackson told Channel 2 Action News. This comes after thousands of Georgians say their accounts with the Georgia Department of Human Services were...
Traffic stop in Rockdale County turns into a huge drug bust
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop took a left turn on Thursday in Rockdale County. Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped a car near Ga HWY 138N and Eastview PKWY for a traffic stop, but they made a big discovery. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
