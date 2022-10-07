ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia unleashes missile barrage on Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin later said the strikes on Ukraine came in response to Kyiv’s “terrorist” action, including an attack...
