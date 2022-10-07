Read full article on original website
Biden calls Putin a 'rational actor' amid Russia's latest missile strikes in Ukraine and threat of nuclear warfare: CNN
In an interview with CNN"s Jake Tapper, President Joe Biden spoke about Russian President Vladimir Putin's "miscalculation" in invading Ukraine.
President Biden to hold a fundraiser for Fetterman in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden will hold a fundraiser with Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman in Philadelphia next week to boost his campaign in a tight and closely watched Senate race that could determine control of the chamber. The Oct. 20 fundraiser will be held in Philadelphia. Biden hasn’t...
I taught at the U.S. Army War College: Two students I would not vote for | Opinion
I taught senior military officers at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., for 20 years. The most painful thing I experienced in my professional career was watching some retired military officers try to thwart the political transition process, the very heart of our country’s political stability for centuries, in 2020.
Russia unleashes missile barrage on Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin later said the strikes on Ukraine came in response to Kyiv’s “terrorist” action, including an attack...
Russian analyst set to face trial on charges of lying to FBI
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Five years after the term “Steele dossier” entered the political lexicon, a think tank analyst who contributed to research about Donald Trump and Russia goes on trial Tuesday for lying to the FBI about his sources of information. Igor Danchenko is the third person...
