Lake Buena Vista, FL

Disney World Brings Back Beloved Holiday Tradition

Disney's (DIS) Epcot at Disney World in Orlando has a long history of celebrating the winter holidays, dating back to its first Holidays Around the World celebration in 1996. That first year of Holidays Around the World began as a small event with food and beverage offerings and some holiday entertainment from around the world. It also featured a Candlelight Processional that had moved from Disney World's Magic Kingdom to Epcot in 1994.
ORLANDO, FL
Free Weiner Dog Race event coming to Fun Spot America Orlando

It is time for the cutest race in Florida, the Fun Spot Hallo-Weiner Derby. This Weiner Dog Race is free to attend, and lets you and your family come watch dogs of numerous breeds and sizes show off their Halloween outfits and race for first place. Happening Saturday, October 15th...
ORLANDO, FL
Hen & Hog to hold grand opening in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Hen & Hog in Winter Park has been in soft opening since early September, but now the owners are getting ready for the restaurant’s grand opening. The restaurant — located at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. — is kicking off its grand opening at 11 a.m. Tuesday, opening for lunch service for the first time. The restaurant will also begin serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
WINTER PARK, FL
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Hong Kong-style diner coming to Mills 50

As first reported by Faiyaz Kara for Orlando Weekly, a new Orlando outpost of Tampa’s Sweet Buns (Instagram) is coming to Mills 50. The concept is owned by John Zhao who also owns YH Seafood Clubhouse and Pho 813 and will be opening in the King Cajun Shack space at 2021 E. Colonial Drive [GMap]. Once open, Sweet Buns will be a Hong Kong-style diner offering a variety of baked goods as well.
ORLANDO, FL
Winter Park Village to get new-to-market luxury retailer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The ongoing reimagining of one of metro Orlando’s most prominent shopping centers has landed another trophy tenant. Premium home furnishings retailer Arhaus Inc. will...
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL

Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
ORLANDO, FL
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Orlando? Inside Look: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr Phillips Area / Southwest Orlando

Have you heard about this new Cantonese Chinese Dim Sum and Seafood restaurant in Orlando?. It’s called YH Seafood Clubhouse and they recently opened in the Dr Philips / Sand Lake area, serving up some of the best Cantonese Chinese food in town with unique dishes – like black truffle mushroom ha gow dumplings and abalone siu mai – in a gorgeous setting.
ORLANDO, FL
Melbourne Main Street to Host Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival Nov. 12

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival is Brevard’s premiere culinary experience showcasing bites and sips from Space Coast restaurants, craft breweries, wine, spirits, coffee and desserts. One ticket provides access to all the festival offers, including food, drinks, live entertainment...
MELBOURNE, FL
Here's Where You Can Taste the Best Cinnamon Buns in Orlando

Are you a sucker of well-made cinnamon buns? These delicious pastries are a great addition to your breakfast, lunch, or midnight snack - they are fluffy and soft, and mostly go well with hot beverages. Now, if you are looking for decadent cinnamon rolls in Orlando, worry no more. You...
ORLANDO, FL
New: Tabla Indian Restaurant Debuts New 5-Course Chef's Tasting Menu for $40

Tabla Indian Restaurant, recently recognized by Eater as one of Orlando’s 28 Best Restaurants, serves up Indian, Indo-Chinese, and Thai food using aromatic spices ground in-house and fresh herbs. Led by owner Nora Jain, the restaurant recently debuted a new 5-course $50 chef’s tasting menu that is available for a limited time. Call ahead to make your reservation asap!
ORLANDO, FL
Denny's Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando

Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond

When it comes to reasons why living in Central Florida is so great, there’s hardly a shortage. We live where others vacation! To help locals take advantage of these benefits, we have gathered a list of venues offering Florida resident... The post Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL

