Disney World Brings Back Beloved Holiday Tradition
Disney's (DIS) Epcot at Disney World in Orlando has a long history of celebrating the winter holidays, dating back to its first Holidays Around the World celebration in 1996. That first year of Holidays Around the World began as a small event with food and beverage offerings and some holiday entertainment from around the world. It also featured a Candlelight Processional that had moved from Disney World's Magic Kingdom to Epcot in 1994.
positivelyosceola.com
Experience the wonder of the holidays with Seaworld’s Christmas Celebration November 11 -January 3
The holiday season is on the way, and no one does it better than SeaWorld Orlando, Positively Osceola’s favorite theme park to celebrate the holidays with. Gather your family and join all your festive friends at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, select dates, Nov. 11 – Jan. 3, 2023.
attractionsmagazine.com
Free Weiner Dog Race event coming to Fun Spot America Orlando
It is time for the cutest race in Florida, the Fun Spot Hallo-Weiner Derby. This Weiner Dog Race is free to attend, and lets you and your family come watch dogs of numerous breeds and sizes show off their Halloween outfits and race for first place. Happening Saturday, October 15th...
click orlando
Hen & Hog to hold grand opening in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Hen & Hog in Winter Park has been in soft opening since early September, but now the owners are getting ready for the restaurant’s grand opening. The restaurant — located at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. — is kicking off its grand opening at 11 a.m. Tuesday, opening for lunch service for the first time. The restaurant will also begin serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
Night of a Million Lights returns this holiday season at new venue
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A popular holiday event is returning this year, but at a new venue. Night of a Million Lights, now in its third year, will return this holiday season, but this year at Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee, according to a news release. The water park...
bungalower
Hong Kong-style diner coming to Mills 50
As first reported by Faiyaz Kara for Orlando Weekly, a new Orlando outpost of Tampa’s Sweet Buns (Instagram) is coming to Mills 50. The concept is owned by John Zhao who also owns YH Seafood Clubhouse and Pho 813 and will be opening in the King Cajun Shack space at 2021 E. Colonial Drive [GMap]. Once open, Sweet Buns will be a Hong Kong-style diner offering a variety of baked goods as well.
Locally Owned and Operated Central Florida Coffee Shop to Expand into Maitland
“This location will be larger and we will have our roasting on-site,” Owner Russell Thomas Bruguiere tells What Now Orlando. “All of the coffee that we serve will be roasted here.”
BB.Q Chicken to Open Second Orlando Location
The brand offers a variety of fried chicken flavors and heat levels such as Gang-Jeong, Spicy Golden Original, and Wings of Fire.
Winter Park Village to get new-to-market luxury retailer
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The ongoing reimagining of one of metro Orlando’s most prominent shopping centers has landed another trophy tenant. Premium home furnishings retailer Arhaus Inc. will...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL
Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
tastychomps.com
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Orlando? Inside Look: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr Phillips Area / Southwest Orlando
Have you heard about this new Cantonese Chinese Dim Sum and Seafood restaurant in Orlando?. It’s called YH Seafood Clubhouse and they recently opened in the Dr Philips / Sand Lake area, serving up some of the best Cantonese Chinese food in town with unique dishes – like black truffle mushroom ha gow dumplings and abalone siu mai – in a gorgeous setting.
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Main Street to Host Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival Nov. 12
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival is Brevard’s premiere culinary experience showcasing bites and sips from Space Coast restaurants, craft breweries, wine, spirits, coffee and desserts. One ticket provides access to all the festival offers, including food, drinks, live entertainment...
407area.com
Here’s Where You Can Taste the Best Cinnamon Buns in Orlando
Are you a sucker of well-made cinnamon buns? These delicious pastries are a great addition to your breakfast, lunch, or midnight snack - they are fluffy and soft, and mostly go well with hot beverages. Now, if you are looking for decadent cinnamon rolls in Orlando, worry no more. You...
tastychomps.com
New: Tabla Indian Restaurant Debuts New 5-Course Chef’s Tasting Menu for $40
Tabla Indian Restaurant, recently recognized by Eater as one of Orlando’s 28 Best Restaurants, serves up Indian, Indo-Chinese, and Thai food using aromatic spices ground in-house and fresh herbs. Led by owner Nora Jain, the restaurant recently debuted a new 5-course $50 chef’s tasting menu that is available for a limited time. Call ahead to make your reservation asap!
Carnival Cruise Line partners with Kennedy Space Center to launch children’s space program at sea
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — In honor of World Space Week, Carnival Cruise Line announced that it is working with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to launch a children’s space program this November. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. As part of Camp Ocean’s science and discovery...
westorlandonews.com
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando
Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
This Massive Antique Mall in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for an amazing deal too!
Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond
When it comes to reasons why living in Central Florida is so great, there’s hardly a shortage. We live where others vacation! To help locals take advantage of these benefits, we have gathered a list of venues offering Florida resident... The post Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
click orlando
JetBlue delays Terminal C move-in again largely over high-tech luggage handling system
ORLANDO, Fla. – JetBlue has once again delayed its move-in date at the brand-new, multi-billion-dollar terminal at the Orlando International Airport. News 6 has learned much of the extended delay is because of ongoing issues with the high-tech baggage handling system that MCO touted as a major highlight of the new terminal.
New redevelopment plans for Flea World site in Seminole County take shape
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A Dallas-based developer is pitching a new vision for the 110-acre site that was once home to Seminole County’s iconic Flea World marketplace. Lantower...
