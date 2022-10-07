ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jaden Springer viewed as somebody who Sixers should attempt to trade

 3 days ago
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are among the more talented teams in the league as they look to grow into a championship contender heading into the 2022-23 season. Led by Joel Embiid, James Harden and rising star Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers should be in that conversation all season.

Their younger players might not get the opportunity to play and grow; they are not going to be real factors for a team with championship aspirations. Therefore, it might be time to look into moving one of them for assets.

Bleacher Report has identified that player for the Sixers: second-year guard Jaden Springer, who only played two games as a rookie. B/R on Springer:

The Philadelphia 76ers have a surprisingly long list of candidates near the back end of their rotation, and you could argue Jaden Springer has the highest ceiling among a group that also includes Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, Isaiah Joe and Georges Niang.

So, why go with Springer? Because his appeal is fully tied to potential, and the championship-chasing club is far more focused on production.

Unfortunately for Springer, Philadelphia doesn’t have time to wait. The Sixers are fully focused on the title race, and it’s borderline impossible to picture the sophomore guard contributing to that trek.

If the Sixers see a soft spot in their rotation, a deal including Springer could be their best option to cover it.

Springer had a very solid training camp in Charleston, South Carolina, but considering how young he is, the Sixers might not look to play him much in the 2022-23 season. He might be better served on a rebuilding team so he can get the necessary court time to develop.

Comments / 0

 

South Carolina State
