Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Capra Fire Breaks Out In Canyon Country, Closes Down Train Tracks

The Capra Fire broke out in Canyon Country Tuesday afternoon, causing train tracks to be closed . The brush fire, dubbed the Capra Fire, was first reported around 12:15 p.m. on Capra Road near Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Locals Dominate Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests

Local residents made up the majority of people in the Santa Clarita Valley weekend arrests, officials said. Between Friday, Oct. 7, and Monday, Oct. 10, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office arrested 20 people, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Looking To Make The Change To A Sober Life

Action Drug Rehab Treatment Center in Santa Clarita helps recovering addicts find the help they need to not only reach but also maintain their sobriety. Recovery expert and recovering addict himself, Cary Quashen has dedicated his life to helping others like him who are looking to make the change to a sober life.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

KHTS Emergency Expo To Return In 2023

The annual KHTS Emergency Expo returns on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Central Park. Admission is free. It’s part of the KHTS Home and Garden show taking place on Saturday, April 29. 2023 and Sunday, April 30, 2023. Climb on board a huge firetruck, hit...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

COC Presents ‘Engage The Vote’ Community Information Series

“Engage the Vote” by College of the Canyons is a series of political candidate appearances to encourage local voter engagement and education. COC is the only California community college of the 26 to be named among “America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting,” mainly due to “its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions,” according to a statement from COC officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Hiking Trail#Camping#Soledad Canyon#Khts Fm
Santa Clarita Radio

Defend Yourself With A Non-Lethal Air Gun

Independent dealer for Byrna in Santa Clarita and the owner of UnGunn, Curt Waite sits down with KHTS co-news director, Jade Aubuchon to discuss Byrna and the benefits to owning a Byrna as opposed to a gun. In his words, Byrna is a “self defense product” in Santa Clarita designed...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Water Wins Third WaterSense Excellence Award

The Santa Clarita Water Agency, (SCV Water) has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a 2022 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, a data-driven program. The program was developed to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Deputies Investigating Gas Station Carjacking In Valencia

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station in Valencia Monday evening. At around 5 p.m deputies received reports of a carjacking at the Shell Station on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. The suspect is thought...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Rollover Soledad Crash Impacts Traffic, No Major Injuries Reported

A rollover Soledad crash impacted traffic Tuesday, with no major injuries reported. Around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a rollover Soledad crash near Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, said Henry Narvaez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “There was no entrapment,” Narvaez said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Driver Airlifted After Truck Plunges 1,000 Feet Down Canyon

One person was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday after their truck plunged 1,000 feet down a canyon north of Santa Clarita. At 2:45 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of a vehicle over the side of a canyon on Dry Gulch Road between San Francisquito Canyon Road and Lake Hughes Road, north of Santa Clarita, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Temperatures Expected To Remain Below 90 In Santa Clarita Weather Forecast

Temperatures are expected to remain below 90 degrees in this week’s Santa Clarita weather forecast. Beginning Monday and lasting through Sunday, temperatures in the Santa Clarita weather forecast are expected to remain below 90 with even cooler conditions Saturday, according to officials with the National Weather Service (NWS). Thursday...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Woman Carjacked at Santa Clarita Gas Station

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was carjacked after pulling into a busy Valencia gas station on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita. The brazen, daytime crime occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the Shell fuel station near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Hikers Find Remains of Missing José Velásquez

Los Angeles, CA: After a little over two painful months of José Velásquez’s family pleading for the public’s help in searching for their missing loved one, hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains within the County of Los Angeles discovered human remains identified by authorities as missing José Velásquez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Claim Jumper Location Permanently Closed

The Santa Clarita Claim Jumper location has been permanently closed as of Friday. Claim Jumper, tucked into a corner of the Valencia Marketplace on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, has permanently closed, according to an update on the business’ website. The local branch of the brand, known for...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

