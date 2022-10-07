Read full article on original website
Little Kylie Jenner Is No Longer LittleAmarachi EzeuduLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Race Relations- LA City Council Nury Martinez racist diatribe reminds us how far we haven’t comeLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
P-22, Famous Mountain Lion, Appears on Los Feliz DriveawayShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In CaliforniaDOPE Quick ReadsLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Preferred Glass And Windows Specializes In Shower And Tub Remodeling And Installation
Preferred Glass and Windows are dedicated to providing their clientele with detailed remodels on anything glass and window related in Santa Clarita. Preferred Glass and Windows have been helping the community since 1969, proving their expertise in all subjects of remodeling. Naming themselves the “One-stop Glass shop”, Preferred Glass and...
Capra Fire Breaks Out In Canyon Country, Closes Down Train Tracks
The Capra Fire broke out in Canyon Country Tuesday afternoon, causing train tracks to be closed . The brush fire, dubbed the Capra Fire, was first reported around 12:15 p.m. on Capra Road near Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Locals Dominate Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests
Local residents made up the majority of people in the Santa Clarita Valley weekend arrests, officials said. Between Friday, Oct. 7, and Monday, Oct. 10, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office arrested 20 people, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
Looking To Make The Change To A Sober Life
Action Drug Rehab Treatment Center in Santa Clarita helps recovering addicts find the help they need to not only reach but also maintain their sobriety. Recovery expert and recovering addict himself, Cary Quashen has dedicated his life to helping others like him who are looking to make the change to a sober life.
KHTS Emergency Expo To Return In 2023
The annual KHTS Emergency Expo returns on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Central Park. Admission is free. It’s part of the KHTS Home and Garden show taking place on Saturday, April 29. 2023 and Sunday, April 30, 2023. Climb on board a huge firetruck, hit...
Ulrich Lifestyles Has The Sheds, Garages, And Cabins To Prove They Are The Best Of The Best
When you find yourself longing for more outdoor space on your property, Ulrich Lifestyles is the name to remember. Ulrich Lifestyles has a combined 250 years of experience of industry management, and they have the sheds, garages, and cabins to prove they are the best of the best. Ulrich cabins...
COC Presents ‘Engage The Vote’ Community Information Series
“Engage the Vote” by College of the Canyons is a series of political candidate appearances to encourage local voter engagement and education. COC is the only California community college of the 26 to be named among “America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting,” mainly due to “its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions,” according to a statement from COC officials.
When You Become A Member At The Paseo Club, The Fun Starts Immediately
Want to feel like you belong to a little community and make new friends doing activities and enjoy the Paseo Way?. The Paseo Club in Valencia may be exactly what you are looking for!. When you become a member at The Paseo Club, the fun starts immediately. The Paseo Club...
Defend Yourself With A Non-Lethal Air Gun
Independent dealer for Byrna in Santa Clarita and the owner of UnGunn, Curt Waite sits down with KHTS co-news director, Jade Aubuchon to discuss Byrna and the benefits to owning a Byrna as opposed to a gun. In his words, Byrna is a “self defense product” in Santa Clarita designed...
SCV Water Wins Third WaterSense Excellence Award
The Santa Clarita Water Agency, (SCV Water) has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a 2022 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, a data-driven program. The program was developed to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to...
Deputies Investigating Gas Station Carjacking In Valencia
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station in Valencia Monday evening. At around 5 p.m deputies received reports of a carjacking at the Shell Station on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. The suspect is thought...
Rollover Soledad Crash Impacts Traffic, No Major Injuries Reported
A rollover Soledad crash impacted traffic Tuesday, with no major injuries reported. Around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a rollover Soledad crash near Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, said Henry Narvaez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “There was no entrapment,” Narvaez said.
Driver Airlifted After Truck Plunges 1,000 Feet Down Canyon
One person was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday after their truck plunged 1,000 feet down a canyon north of Santa Clarita. At 2:45 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of a vehicle over the side of a canyon on Dry Gulch Road between San Francisquito Canyon Road and Lake Hughes Road, north of Santa Clarita, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.
Temperatures Expected To Remain Below 90 In Santa Clarita Weather Forecast
Temperatures are expected to remain below 90 degrees in this week’s Santa Clarita weather forecast. Beginning Monday and lasting through Sunday, temperatures in the Santa Clarita weather forecast are expected to remain below 90 with even cooler conditions Saturday, according to officials with the National Weather Service (NWS). Thursday...
Woman Carjacked at Santa Clarita Gas Station
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was carjacked after pulling into a busy Valencia gas station on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita. The brazen, daytime crime occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the Shell fuel station near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
Hikers Find Remains of Missing José Velásquez
Los Angeles, CA: After a little over two painful months of José Velásquez’s family pleading for the public’s help in searching for their missing loved one, hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains within the County of Los Angeles discovered human remains identified by authorities as missing José Velásquez.
Enjoy The Football Games All Weekend Long On Your Brand New Couch From A Royal Suite
The long awaited football season is underway, a beverage in one hand and a remote in the other, what is left is your new seat on your brand new couch from A Royal Suite Home Furnishing in Santa Clarita. They sold you this couch with this night in mind, because...
Santa Clarita Claim Jumper Location Permanently Closed
The Santa Clarita Claim Jumper location has been permanently closed as of Friday. Claim Jumper, tucked into a corner of the Valencia Marketplace on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, has permanently closed, according to an update on the business’ website. The local branch of the brand, known for...
signalscv.com
Vehicle over the side prompts rope rescue near San Francisquito Canyon
A crash that occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday resulted in an airlift rescue of two people by the Los Angeles County Fire Department Search and Rescue Team, according to California Highway Patrol logs. The logs stated that a single vehicle had plunged 700 feet off the west side...
