ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Templeton Performing Arts Center Celebrates 20 Years in the North County

By Christianna Marks
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Th4P_0iQNmhpD00

The facility has housed many performances and is used as a classroom for the THS drama department

TEMPLETON — 2022 marks the Templeton Performing Arts Center’s (TPAC) 20th year in the North County. In the last 20 years, the performance space has housed endless musicals, concerts, and dance performances and has been an educational space for students at Templeton High School to learn the ropes of the world of theater.

“The outer shell of the building was completed in 2002 so that you could go in there and see concerts and stuff, but there were no seats,” said Vicki van den Eikhof, president of The Templeton Performing Arts Center Foundation. “The lighting and sound systems weren’t completed. There was a committee that continued to raise money to be able to get seats installed and get lights and stuff like that.”

The foundation is a nonprofit that started in 2018 to support the TPAC and to celebrate the building’s 20-year milestone; they are running a campaign to update the lighting in the theater.

Most of the lighting in the TPAC was donated by the Paso Robles Unified School District in 2003 after substantial damage to the Flamson Auditorium during the 2003 San Simeon Earthquake.

“We have that as a main goal, to get that tech updated to the point where it’s useful for training up incoming generations of theater folk,” van den Eikhof added. “Right up until this last spring, the light board ran on an actual floppy disk.”

So far, the TPAC Foundation has been able to get a new light board, two new monitors in the tech booth, and new wiring and cables. Now, all they need is the lights, but everything is ready for them.

Since its creation, the TPAC has, first and foremost, been an educational facility, making it very different from the other performing arts centers in the county.

“When the PAC was created, it was designed with Templeton students as its primary beneficiaries,” said Templeton Band Director David Landers. “It’s basically just a big classroom with some benefit to the community.”

The performing arts center, located on the Templeton High School campus, is managed by Drama Director Catherine Kingsbury and is fully supported and run by the Templeton School District. Hence, the students and their education within the TPAC’s walls come first.

“The very first concert was the Templeton Middle School Band Winter Concert, and then the very next night was the Templeton High School Band and Choir Winter Concert,” remembered Landers, who directed both concerts.

He also stated that the first play performed in the TPAC was “The Music Man,” and he has fond memories of conducting the pit orchestra for the production. Back when the facility was bare-bones, the audience brought blankets and sat on the concrete ledges that held actual seating a couple of years later.

“It’s always fun for me whenever I take people in there who have not been in there before, whether students or adults, and they walk in at the upper level, and it’s very different when you walk in than what you’re expecting because of that stadium seating. It’s always fun to see people’s first reaction to the room when they walk in,” added Landers.

The whole of 2022 will be spent celebrating the TPAC’s 20th Anniversary, with plenty of celebratory things to come.

To learn more about the TPAC, donate towards new lighting, rent out the space for your performances, or find out what’s coming to the stage, go to; templetonpacfoundation.org/

Comments / 0

Related
The Paso Robles Press

Pioneer Day Parking City Citations to be Forgiven

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin announced on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that parking tickets given to visitors during the Oct. 8 Pioneer Day Celebration in downtown Paso Robles will be forgiven. “Visitors to the Pioneer Day celebration expect the ‘leave your pocketbook at home’ experience envisioned by...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Annual Back-A-Youth Night Comes to New Tom Maas Clubhouse

PASO ROBLES — Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast is excited to bring Back A Youth Night to the community and Club Members in Paso Robles on Oct. 27. This annual event brings together Club Members and local community leaders and business professionals for a night of fun, food, and bonding. Club Members are paired with adult advocates for the night where they will enjoy dinner, multiple activities — the same high quality programs Club Member enjoy as part of highly successful after-school programming — and spend time getting to know each other.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Templeton, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Templeton, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Upcoming Street Maintenance Work

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles has scheduled its annual pavement striping, with all work being done at night from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m., beginning on Sunday, Oct. 9. The project should take 3-4 weeks. The process involves removing worn striping on all streets and adding temporary striping. Once all temporary striping has been placed, the contractor will return to do the final striping and markings.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Local Students Compete in Youth Citizenship Contest

PASO ROBLES — Earlier this year, sixth- through eighth-grade students throughout North County were invited to participate in the annual Youth Citizenship Contest by the El Paso de Robles Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR). One winner from each grade at participating schools was chosen for their...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 09/26 – 10/02/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. September 26, 2022. 01:27— Paulina...
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Performing Arts Center#Landers Center#Ths#Templeton High School
The Paso Robles Press

Candidate Forum Held for PRJUSD Candidates

PASO ROBLES — The League of Women’s Voters of San Luis Obispo County (LWV) hosted a candidate forum for the candidates running for a seat on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) on Wednesday night, Sept. 28. Each candidate provided a two-minute opening statement before answering...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
The Paso Robles Press

PRJUSD Begin Discussion on Community School Grant

PASO ROBLES — Trustees made forward progress toward building the Paso Robles High School Aquatics Complex during the Tuesday, Sept. 27, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) board meeting. On Tuesday night, PRJUSD trustees unanimously approved a lease-leaseback Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the Aquatics Complex with Harris...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

PRPD Investigating Saturday Night Stabbing

PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, Oct. 8 at approximately 11:56 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) received a call reporting several people fighting in the 1300 block of Spring Street. The reporting party also claimed there was possibly a male who had been stabbed during the altercation. When...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Talley Box Program is Now SNAP Certified

ARROYO GRANDE — It’s estimated that 1 in 4 Californians — roughly 10 million people — struggles with food insecurity. Rural communities like San Luis Obispo County are especially hard hit by hunger. To help neighbors in need, the Talley Farms Box Program now accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Hello Merlot!

“I like its versatility,” commented Soren Christensen, winemaker at Hearst Ranch Winery. “It’s agreeable and a bit of Jack of all trades when it comes to food pairing.” He was referring to merlot, a wine that has been on a rollercoaster ride in the last two decades: it was up, then down and in recent years on an upswing and gaining respect.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Fire Issue Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Tips

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like to alert residents to the potential hazards associated with Lithium-Ion batteries. There have been recent fires associated with lithium-ion batteries in Paso Robles and your Fire Department is committed to keeping residents safe by sharing fire education and prevention information when it comes available.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

John Barnhart 1943-2022

John Barnhart, age 79, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, August 28th, 2022. He was born on May 4th, 1943, in La Junta, Colorado, to the late Frank (Barney) and Betty Barnhart. While growing up in Paso Robles, he attended several schools, including Paso Robles...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Zoning Change Would Allow Commercial Cannabis Delivery

PASO ROBLES — At the Tuesday, Oct. 4, meeting, City Council held its first reading of an amendment to zoning codes that would allow commercial cannabis delivery services. The zoning code currently allows medical marijuana delivery services, and the amendments would expand that to include adult-use cannabis delivery services within city limits. This hearing does not include a discussion on the cannabis governance framework, retail, or cannabis stores.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Be Advised: Templeton High School is Sheltered in Place

TEMPLETON — UPDATE 1:31 p.m.: Students are being evacuated from their classrooms to an open area. A second notice has been sent to parents informing them students are being evacuated from Templeton High School. A note with a bomb threat was found indicated a specific time. With that time approaching, and law enforcement’s search incomplete, the evacuation was enacted to ensure the search is completed.
TEMPLETON, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy