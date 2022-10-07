Read full article on original website
Central Dauphin volleyball downs Cedar Cliff
Central Dauphin scored a 3-2 volleyball win over Cedar Cliff Monday. Scores were 27-25, 20-25, 12-25, 25-12, 15-13. No stats were reported for Central Dauphin.
Central Dauphin takes down Carlisle, 3-1 in field hockey
The Central Dauphin field hockey team got goals from Maddy Vajdic, Maya Williams and Kaylee Zellers en route to a 3-1 Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division victory over Carlisle. Central Dauphin improves to 12-4-0 on the season. Molly Best had the lone goal for Carlisle, who is 7-7-1.
Mid-Penn field hockey stars for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022
Hershey defeats Mechanicsburg 4-0 in high school field hockey A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in field hockey Monday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Brynn Shaffer’s 4 goals left Lower Dauphin field hockey to win against East Pennsboro
Brynn Shaffer scored four goals Monday to help Lower Dauphin down East Pennsboro 8-1 in field hockey. The Falcons also got one goal each from Katelyn Strawser, Alexa Lehman, Avery Pollack and Ellie Dehart. Asia Daskalakis had East Pennsboro’s goal.
Gracen Nutt hits career milestone in Mechanicsburg volleyball win against Lower Dauphin
Gracen Nutt did not take long to hit a career milestone Monday evening for Mechanicsburg in its 3-2 volleyball win over Lower Dauphin. The Wildcats’ senior standout recorded her 500th career kill, and then went well beyond that to collect 25 for the game. Nutt added three aces and 16 digs to help Mechanicsburg rally back after losing the first two games, 25-21, to win the final three, 25-16, 25-18, 15-13.
Cumberland Valley girls volleyball registers five-set victory over Chambersburg
The Cumberland Valley girls volleyball team rallied from a set down deficit and captured the final two sets Monday night to record a five-set Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division victory over Chambersburg. The sets were very competitive throughout the match. The scores were 21-25, 25-23, 18-25, 30-28 and 15-9. Eliette Whittaker...
Ahsia Thomas’ goal lifts Chambersburg girls soccer past Mechanicsburg
Ahsia Thomas had the deciding goal for Chambersburg Monday in a 1-0 win over Mechanicsburg. Ari Frey had five saves for Mechanicsburg, and Bridget Kemerer had six for Chambersburg.
Goals by Elke Staver, Eily Houser lift Shippensburg field hockey past Gettysburg
The Shippensburg field hockey team rode goals from Elke Staver and Eily Houser to a 2-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Gettysburg Tuesday afternoon. Shippensburg improved to 9-7-0 with the shutout victory, outshooting Gettysburg, 12-4.
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Former Middletown QB Bamm Appleby talks transition to Steel-High, new team role
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas spoke with former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby about his transition to Steel-High— following the cancellation of Middletown’s football season due to incidents of hazing— and how things are going for him at his new school.
Penn State is an underdog for the 1st time this season; Jim Harbaugh talks ‘big, big, big game,’ and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature the early point spread on Saturday’s showdown with Michigan, plus comments from Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh on Penn State and the magnitude of the game. For the first time this season, Penn State goes into game week as an underdog, writes...
Penn State-Michigan mailbag: Sean Clifford, J.J. McCarthy and the Nittany Lions’ advantage
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State-Michigan. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
How to get last-minute tickets to the Penn State vs. Michigan football game (10/15/22)
The Penn State University Nittany Lions will take on the University of Michigan Wolverines at noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The game will be played in Ann Arbor. Penn State is coming off a bye week and has a 5-0 record. Michigan is in first place in the Big 10 East standings with an overall 6-0 record.
Penn State’s James Franklin on the Lions’ offensive line play, J.J. McCarthy’s skill level, more takeaways
STATE COLLEGE – There are three unbeaten teams in the Big Ten East. There will be only two by Saturday night. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
How big of an underdog is 5-0 Penn State vs. 6-0 Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor?
No. 10 Penn State opened as an underdog for its Big Ten East showdown with No. 5 Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor. Oddsmakers believe Jim Harbaugh’s 6-0 Wolverines are a touchdown better than James Franklin’s 5-0 Nittany Lions. Michigan opened as a 7.5-point favorite and the line currently...
Why doesn’t James Franklin show up on Penn State’s list of highest-paid employees?
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and...
Blink 182 has reunited for 2023 world tour, including a stop in Hershey
The summer concert lineup for 2023 is already starting to be announced at Hershey. The pop-punk group Blink 182 has announced a world tour for the coming year, which will include a show at the Hersheypark Stadium. The concert is scheduled for May 27, 2023 and will feature special guest Turnstile.
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
Harrisburg’s Chockablock Clock sculpture being dismantled, moved: photos
Workers began disassembling the iconic Strawberry Square Chockablock Clock sculpture Tuesday morning to make way for a remodeled first-floor stage and second-floor conference room in Harrisburg, Pa., Oct. 11, 2022. The 41-foot tall “Audiokinetic Sculpture” was created by artist George Rhoads, who died last year, in collaboration with Bob McGuire...
Marshalls to open another store in Cumberland County
Marshalls is opening a second store in Cumberland County. The new store will open at the Shippensburg Shopping Center in Shippensburg Township on Nov. 10, according to the retailer’s website.
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons stopped in central Pa. Walmart before concert
A sharp-dressed man made an appearance at a Walmart in Cumberland County last week. “We had a surprise guest in our store today,” read a post from the Shippensburg Walmart’s Facebook page. “Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top was showing our customers some love. The post featured Gibbons...
