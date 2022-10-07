ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill, PA

PennLive.com

Central Dauphin takes down Carlisle, 3-1 in field hockey

The Central Dauphin field hockey team got goals from Maddy Vajdic, Maya Williams and Kaylee Zellers en route to a 3-1 Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division victory over Carlisle. Central Dauphin improves to 12-4-0 on the season. Molly Best had the lone goal for Carlisle, who is 7-7-1.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Gracen Nutt hits career milestone in Mechanicsburg volleyball win against Lower Dauphin

Gracen Nutt did not take long to hit a career milestone Monday evening for Mechanicsburg in its 3-2 volleyball win over Lower Dauphin. The Wildcats’ senior standout recorded her 500th career kill, and then went well beyond that to collect 25 for the game. Nutt added three aces and 16 digs to help Mechanicsburg rally back after losing the first two games, 25-21, to win the final three, 25-16, 25-18, 15-13.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State-Michigan mailbag: Sean Clifford, J.J. McCarthy and the Nittany Lions' advantage

Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State-Michigan. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County

A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

