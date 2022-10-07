Ballerina Misty Copeland Previews ‘Flower,’ First Project for Her Life in Motion Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Related
"The Big Bang Theory" Cast And Crew Just Detailed The Drama Behind The Scenes Of The Hit Show Coming To An End
In a new book, The Big Bang Theory cast and crew discuss the decision behind ending the hit series and the drama behind the scenes that came with it.
Register Citizen
Ryan O’Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy ‘Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)
Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan.
Register Citizen
Disney Delays ‘Blade,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ ‘Secret Wars’ and More Marvel Movies
As part of the shuffle, “Blade” has moved from Nov. 3, 2023, to Sept. 6, 2024, which created a ripple on the rest of the MCU. “Deadpool 3” has relocated from Sept. 6, 2024, to Nov. 8, 2024; “Fantastic Four” has shifted from Nov. 8, 2024, to Feb. 14, 2025; an untitled Marvel film has been pushed from Feb. 14, 2025, to Nov. 7, 2025; “Avengers: Secret Wars” has been delayed from Nov. 7, 2025, to May 1, 2026; and another untitled Marvel film set for May 1, 2026 has been removed from Disney’s calendar.
Register Citizen
‘Dune: Part Two’ to Debut Two Weeks Earlier in November 2023
It was revealed on Tuesday that the highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic will hit theaters on Nov. 3, 2023, instead of Nov. 17, 2023. “Dune” has taken the previous spot of Marvel’s “Blade,” which was delayed on Tuesday to Sept. 6, 2024.
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
NBCUniversal Inks Deal With Meta to Bring Peacock, ‘The Office’ and More to Quest VR
Ready to mingle with the Dunder Mifflin gang in virtual reality?. Meta, looking to spark broader interest in VR, announced a partnership with NBCUniversal under which the companies will team to bring the media company’s Peacock streaming app and a range of properties to the Meta Quest VR headsets. Meta announced the NBCU pact at Meta Connect 2022, its annual developers conference, alongside other content partnerships and product news.
Register Citizen
Josh Gad, Jeremy O. Harris and More Remember Angela Lansbury: ‘She’ll Be Missed, Celebrated and Adored’
Hollywood is mourning the loss of famed actress Angela Lansbury with stars like Josh Gad, George Takei and Jeremy O. Harris all penning touching tributes to the late actor and singer on social media. Lansbury died at her Los Angeles home on Tuesday. She was just five days shy of her 97th birthday.
Register Citizen
Jeffrey Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Becomes Netflix’s Second-Biggest English TV Show
Netflix fans continue to flock to binge-watch “Dahmer,” the unsettling drama series starring Evan Peters as the infamous killer cannibal, in record numbers. Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” topped Netflix’s English TV Top 10 list for the third week in a row, with 205.33 million hours viewed for the week of Oct. 3-9. That means the limited series is now Netflix’s second most popular English-language series of all time in its initial release, with 701.37 million hours watched, behind only “Stranger Things 4,” which was watched 1.35 billion hours in its first 28 days. “Dahmer” has now garnered more watch-time than seasons 1 and 2 of Shonda Rhimes’ “Bridgerton” in their first four weeks on the service.
Register Citizen
Warner Bros. TV Group Shutters Short-Form Shingle Stage 13, Ends Its TV Workshop Programs in Cost-Cutting Move
As Warner Bros. Discovery continues its belt tightening (with more layoffs expected imminently at Warner Bros. TV Group), the company has shuttered Stage 13, a shingle focused on diverse short-form programming, and will also pull the plug on the Warner Bros. Television Workshop, which had aimed to train new creative talent in both writing and directing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
‘Eddie Van Halen Was a One of a Kind’: Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform Tribute Song ‘Eddie’ Live for the First Time
Eddie Van Halen received a moving tribute from Red Hot Chili Peppers as the band performed their tribute single “Eddie” live for the first time at Austin City Limits. The 6-minute-long performance arrived halfway through their headlining set and enraptured the audience by the end, in part to John Frusciante’s intense guitar solo.
Register Citizen
Angela Lansbury, Tony Winner and ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Star, Dead at 96
Angela Lansbury, the revered actor who won five Tony Awards and anchored the long-running smash TV series Murder, She Wrote, died on Tuesday, Oct. 11, The New York Times reports. She was 96. Lansbury’s family confirmed her death in a statement, though a cause was not given. Lansbury was just...
Comments / 0