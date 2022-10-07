ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flat Rock, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Teen driving stolen car throws pistol, trips over own feet before police arrest him in Detroit

DETROIT – A teenager who was seen driving a stolen car overnight threw a pistol before tripping over his own feet, allowing police to catch up and arrest him in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road at 11:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) when they noticed a speeding Chrysler 200 that had been stolen on Sept. 26.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Search continues for man believed to have drowned at Sterling State Park

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A man was seen clinging to a remote-controlled boat before going underwater at the Sterling State Park in Monroe County on Monday, according to police. UPDATE: 49-year-old man drowns at Monroe park after jumping into water to get remote controlled boat. The Frenchtown Township Fire...
The Ann Arbor News

Woman charged with OWI causing death following fatal crash in Canton

CANTON, MI -- A Wayne woman accused of being under the influence when she allegedly hit and killed a man in Canton last week was arraigned Friday in 35th District Court on multiple charges. Lavina Flamer, 47, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident – when at fault – resulting in death.
The Ann Arbor News

Man shot by Detroit police is ‘known gang member’ wanted for murder, police say

DETROIT - A “known gang member” is in critical condition after he was shot by police during a pursuit Monday morning, officials said. During a press conference Monday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James White said the suspect is a “known gang member” whose DNA recently matched with evidence collected from a murder in February, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man is also suspected in a crime spree on Friday, Oct. 7, which included an armed robbery home invasion, firing shots at a house and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
ClickOnDetroit.com

75-year-old man killed in Detroit house fire

DETROIT – A 75-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Detroit on Sunday. Officials say at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, a home in the area of Grand River Avenue and McTettle Street caught fire. The fire was reportedly spotted by a woman who saw flames while driving by, and then contacted authorities.
Bossip

White Detroit cop tells Black woman he’s Blacker than her

We’ve covered a lot of cops saying a lot of wild s**t over the years but this is a new one, a new low even. The Black Information Network hipped us to this story in the AP about a white cop in Detroit who came out of his face so crazy while trying to “help” a Black woman. 59-year-old Tracy Douglas was physically assaulted by a woman and her boyfriend after accidentally dinging their car door while opening her own.
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers offering $3K reward for tips after man found fatally shot, burned in 2015

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest in the murder of Robert Ellis, who was found fatally shot and burned in 2015 on Detroit's west side.The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2015, at 19140 Archdale St., between W. Seven Mile Road and Cambridge Avenue. Robert Ellis, also known as "Bobby" or "Blue" was found shot and burned after a neighbor smelled smoke and called 911.When emergency units arrived at the house, they found his body.All tips will remain anonymous.To submit a tip, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit the website at www.1800speakup.org.
