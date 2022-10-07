Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Officials Reveal How Ann Arbor Climate Tax Will Change CityTaxBuzzAnn Arbor, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen driving stolen car throws pistol, trips over own feet before police arrest him in Detroit
DETROIT – A teenager who was seen driving a stolen car overnight threw a pistol before tripping over his own feet, allowing police to catch up and arrest him in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road at 11:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) when they noticed a speeding Chrysler 200 that had been stolen on Sept. 26.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastpointe family of road rage victim questions why shooter wasn’t charged
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – The family of teenager Ty Hale, who was killed in an Eastpointe road rage incident, wants to know why the other driver isn’t facing charges. Hale was on his mini-bike when he approached the passenger side of a pickup truck, and the man inside shot him, later claiming self-defense.
Washtenaw County man accused of killing woman who was found in burned Flint home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend was found burned in a vacant Flint home more than 60 miles away. Junius Dawan Caver, 29, was arraigned in 14A-1 District Court Thursday, Oct. 6,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 women arrested for vandalizing monument in Monroe County; 1 person escapes
MONROE, Mich. – Two women were arrested and one person escaped overnight after police caught them vandalizing a monument in Monroe County. Police received a report at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) that someone was vandalizing the Custer Equestrian Monument at West Elm Avenue and North Monroe Street. A...
fox2detroit.com
Four kids arrested trying to steal Kia, connected to string of Eastpointe car thefts
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Eastpointe Police Department said it arrested four juveniles trying to break into a 2016 Kia on Monday and say they may be responsible for a string of car thefts in the area. On Monday, Eastpointe officers arrived to a call of destruction of property...
Wrecked car abandoned on Lodge Freeway also scene of alleged shooting, MSP confirms
State police investigating an early Tuesday morning crash on northbound M-10 in Detroit said at least one shot was fired at the scene, WWJ’s Mike Campbell reports.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired at driver who got out on Lodge to check on people inside stopped car he’d hit
DETROIT – Shots were fired at a driver on the Lodge Freeway after he got out of his vehicle to check on the people inside a stopped car he wasn’t able to avoid hitting, police said. The incident happened around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the northbound...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman claimed to have bomb at Troy bank, fled without money when teller told manager, police say
TROY, Mich. – A woman walked into a Troy bank with a backpack and claimed to have a bomb, but fled without getting any money when the teller alerted the manager, police said. The incident happened at 4:19 p.m. Sept. 28 inside the Chase Bank at 260 John R...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family of Detroit woman killed by a hit-and-run driver is looking for answers
DETROIT – The family of a woman killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver are looking for answers. Octavia Johnson, 26, was walking when she was hit by a vehicle around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday near Chalmers Street and Rochelle Avenue on Detroit’s east side. Johnson’s identical twin sister,...
The Oakland Press
Police: Resident returns from walk to find his vehicle on blocks, tires and rims gone
A Bloomfield Township resident returned from a walk in his neighborhood recently to find someone had stolen the tires and rims from his pickup truck, leaving it on blocks, police said. The resident said he had left his home in the 3000 block of Wedgewood Drive at around 5:00 a.m....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search continues for man believed to have drowned at Sterling State Park
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A man was seen clinging to a remote-controlled boat before going underwater at the Sterling State Park in Monroe County on Monday, according to police. UPDATE: 49-year-old man drowns at Monroe park after jumping into water to get remote controlled boat. The Frenchtown Township Fire...
Woman charged with OWI causing death following fatal crash in Canton
CANTON, MI -- A Wayne woman accused of being under the influence when she allegedly hit and killed a man in Canton last week was arraigned Friday in 35th District Court on multiple charges. Lavina Flamer, 47, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident – when at fault – resulting in death.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man linked to body found, crime spree shot by Detroit police while fleeing under train, chief says
DETROIT – A man linked to the discovery of a body in February as well as a crime spree on Friday was shot by Detroit police officers Monday morning while trying to flee underneath a stopped train, the chief said. Previous incidents linked to this case. Detroit police Chief...
Man shot by Detroit police is ‘known gang member’ wanted for murder, police say
DETROIT - A “known gang member” is in critical condition after he was shot by police during a pursuit Monday morning, officials said. During a press conference Monday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James White said the suspect is a “known gang member” whose DNA recently matched with evidence collected from a murder in February, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man is also suspected in a crime spree on Friday, Oct. 7, which included an armed robbery home invasion, firing shots at a house and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Police say man injured in officer-involved shooting Monday was known gang member
Detroit police say a man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting near Chatfield and N. Green in the city on Monday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
49-year-old man drowns at Monroe park after jumping into water to get remote controlled boat
MONROE, Mich. – A 49-year-old man drowned at a Monroe park after he jumped into the water to retrieve a remote controlled boat, officials said. Frenchtown Township firefighters and Monroe County deputies were called at 7:18 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) to a swimming area in the Sterling State Park in Monroe.
Fatal drive-by shooting in Detroit: Victim tried to get away but succumbed to injuries
Detroit police continue to investigate this morning after a 50-year-old man was fatally injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. The victim tried to escape but only drove a few blocks before crashing into a fence at nearby high school.
ClickOnDetroit.com
75-year-old man killed in Detroit house fire
DETROIT – A 75-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Detroit on Sunday. Officials say at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, a home in the area of Grand River Avenue and McTettle Street caught fire. The fire was reportedly spotted by a woman who saw flames while driving by, and then contacted authorities.
White Detroit cop tells Black woman he’s Blacker than her
We’ve covered a lot of cops saying a lot of wild s**t over the years but this is a new one, a new low even. The Black Information Network hipped us to this story in the AP about a white cop in Detroit who came out of his face so crazy while trying to “help” a Black woman. 59-year-old Tracy Douglas was physically assaulted by a woman and her boyfriend after accidentally dinging their car door while opening her own.
Crime Stoppers offering $3K reward for tips after man found fatally shot, burned in 2015
(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest in the murder of Robert Ellis, who was found fatally shot and burned in 2015 on Detroit's west side.The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2015, at 19140 Archdale St., between W. Seven Mile Road and Cambridge Avenue. Robert Ellis, also known as "Bobby" or "Blue" was found shot and burned after a neighbor smelled smoke and called 911.When emergency units arrived at the house, they found his body.All tips will remain anonymous.To submit a tip, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit the website at www.1800speakup.org.
