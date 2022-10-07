Watches were originally invented to be able to tell the time whenever and wherever we are, but they have evolved to become fashion pieces and lifestyle choices over the decades. Even without considering smartwatches that can have a multitude of different faces, watches now come in a variety of designs that do more than just tell the time. In fact, there are some designs that make it harder to tell the time at a glance but are so eye-catching, attractive, or intriguing that it’s difficult to give them a pass. This minimalist watch concept design does make it a chore to guess even the hour beyond 3, 6, 9, and 12, but its play on the contrast between dark and light gives it a particular visual character that some sci-fi and pop culture fans might associate with TRON’s iconic design.

