Light is a minimalist watch concept that has a bit of 80s TRON charm
Watches were originally invented to be able to tell the time whenever and wherever we are, but they have evolved to become fashion pieces and lifestyle choices over the decades. Even without considering smartwatches that can have a multitude of different faces, watches now come in a variety of designs that do more than just tell the time. In fact, there are some designs that make it harder to tell the time at a glance but are so eye-catching, attractive, or intriguing that it’s difficult to give them a pass. This minimalist watch concept design does make it a chore to guess even the hour beyond 3, 6, 9, and 12, but its play on the contrast between dark and light gives it a particular visual character that some sci-fi and pop culture fans might associate with TRON’s iconic design.
This bench and coffee table is an interesting place for transient people and things
Not all seats are meant to encourage people to lounge for hours, and not all tables are designed to be permanent homes for stationery or decorations. There is furniture that is meant to be a brief oasis of rest for a person on the move or a temporary holding ground for stuff in transit. Benches, stools, side tables, and even coffee tables are examples of such furniture with impermanent functions, providing a comfortable pit stop that doesn’t require a longer commitment of time and effort. Just because people and things often pass them by doesn’t mean they don’t need to be attractive and interesting, and this combination of a bench and a coffee table is one such curious twist that seems to contradict its very name.
This gel-filled vest can instantly heat you up on command, helping you deal with cold temperatures
The Entropy Vest comes from the creators behind the award-winning Petit Pli, a children’s garment that was designed to grow with its little wearer. The vest, however, tackles a rather different problem. Designed for adults, the Entropy Vest is meant to be worn under clothing and comes with a special heat-storing chemical gel that can release heat on command, helping insulate its wearer from extreme cold.
Layer Design’s state-of-the-art charging station conveniently powers various devices without compromising aesthetics
I like the idea of portable convenience over organized accessibility. For reasons of your own, if you think you’d better have a device delivering an organized desk than a device for the backpack, Vitra Ampi charging station is a state-of-the-art offering for you. The compact charging station is designed...
Sleek luxury chess set gives a minimal twist to this traditional game
I’m not really a chess fan. While I did enjoy bingeing The Queen’s Gamit and I would occasionally keep up with news about grand masters (since a lot of my countrymen seem to be great at it), you won’t catch me playing a game on a lazy Saturday afternoon or even watching people play it on YouTube or Facebook. What I do appreciate are those chess sets that have been intricately carved and created. This one that we’ve spotted will appeal to the minimalist chess fan, at least those that can spare almost $3,000.
Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bath essentials brand, Casamera are now entering the sleep industry with state-of-the-art blankets and slippers
The sleek blanket and home slippers come with Casamera’s iconic waffle-weave pattern, giving you soft comfort while keeping you warm in the winters and cool in the summers. I don’t imagine bath towels and blankets have too many overlaps. Sure, they’re supposed to be comfortable and breathable, but a bath towel is also made to exfoliate and absorb water… and a blanket, to regulate temperatures. However, it seems like Casamera’s design and research team may have stumbled upon the perfect blanket design, and hint – the inspiration came from their league of superfans who requested the brand to create a blanket with the same iconic weave.
How To Know If Vinegar Has Gone Bad
If you love collecting different vinegars for a variety of dishes and uses, you probably have a small stock pile in your pantry (via Real Simple). Maybe you don't exactly hoard vinegar, but it is also likely that you are not using your bottle everyday. Whatever the case may be, if you have vinegar that has been sitting on your shelf for a long time, you might be wondering if it is still good to use or if it has gone bad. It is perfect for both cleaning and cooking after all, so it'd be a shame for it to go to waste.
“Newtro” beam projector gives off old-school, minimalist aesthetic
If you didn’t know it yet, there is a growing segment in South Korean society called Generation MZ which is a catch-all term for anything that is beloved by younger millennials and Gen Z-ers. So basically these are things that people in the 80s and the current generation agree on. A lot of these segments are also into the “newtro” or modernized retro things. So any product that wants to target them will have to make old things new again, and in the process, even the older generations become interested.
House prototype in Spain combines 3D printing and clay techniques
The latest trend in architecture and product development is 3D printing. On its own, you still probably cannot create something like an entire house but if you combine it with other techniques, like the age-old material of clay, then you can come up with something that’s both sustainable and beautiful. Some postgraduates from Spain have combined these two practices and come up with their country’s first prototype that uses 3D printing and is made from clay.
This superyacht doubles as a submarine capable of staying underwater for four days straight
Dutch yacht builder U-Boat Worx has been surprising us repeatedly with their submersibles – this time it’s no different. The Breda-based company currently offers more than 20 submersibles including ones for personal use, and has many concepts in their kitty for a cyberpunk future. Their latest concept ideation...
Use the Leidenfrost effect to make your stainless steel pan non-stick
Don't worry—those burgers won't stick. TeriVirbickis / Deposit PhotosScience will prevent you from wasting your time scrubbing cookware.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: The 26 best travel deals you need to shop during October Prime Day
During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, we've cut through the clutter to find the best October Prime Day deals on the travel products you need ahead of your next trip.
Ignite Desk separates work and personal life in a simple yet effective way
It’s probably arguable that many of us spend the majority of our waking moments in front of desks and tables, whether it’s for work, play, or anything in between. The desk, in particular, has long been associated with working, studying, or other kinds of activities that require a flat surface, and the desk’s core design hasn’t changed much until recently. Limited room space has given birth to modular desk designs, while work-from-home arrangements caused multi-purpose desks to flourish. Even as the world settles down into the cadence of a “new normal,” the need to separate work from other activities at home hasn’t gone away. This customizable desk has a design that respects that separation of concerns, and it implements this in a beautifully minimalist manner.
Award-winning rocking chair uses a tensile fabric and metal framework to achieve uniqueness
Close your eyes and imagine a rocking chair. You probably thought of the archetypal chair, right? The kind granddads sit on – made from wood, with armrests, a long back, and probably a creaking sound when rocked. Chances are that what you imagined was NOTHING like the ZHE rocking chair. Designed to bring a sense of disruption to how comfortably boring rocking chairs have begun looking, ZHE does things differently. Instead of wood, it uses a metal structure with a stretchable fabric draped on it. The fabric, which contorts and bends due to tension (or tensile strength), ends up forming the unique contoured shape of the ZHE chair. Sit on it and it feels like sitting on the future – there’s no wood under your body, just fabric, metal, and a sense of weightlessness as you rock to and fro!
I fed my family of five for $4 each – I used 7 items from Aldi, it lasted two days & only used one kitchen staple
BUDGET grocery shopping is getting tougher, so when you snag a deal to feed a family of five for just $4 each - you know you've got a winning plate. One Aldi shopper got creative using only seven items from the grocery chain - it lasted two days and used only one kitchen staple.
Top 10 automotive designs of September 2022
We’ve been seeing a torrential and exciting downpour of automotive designs at Yanko Design in September 2022. Each automotive was innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen nor experienced before. From killer speed to dashing good looks, to impenetrable safety standards, every automotive we featured at YD broke some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they did the same for you as well. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of automotive designs that we feel were the best of the lot! From a modernized Ford dune buggy to an Apple supercar concept – each of these drool-worthy automobiles is mercilessly pushing the boundaries of the automotive industry! Automotive enthusiasts will be itching to get their hands on them, and take them for a spin on the streets!
Hankook reveals omnidirectional tire in line with luxurious level 5 autonomy of future vehicles
While the vehicles we ride have had mechanical and technological leaps in the last century or so, the good old tire that they ride on hasn’t changed much. Well, Hankook Tire is set to change that notion with a radically evolved design that’s destined to change the very basis of traveling from point A to B.
Analogue joysticks for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 turn the folding smartphone into a Game Boy
The Red Dot Design Concept Award-winning case for the Galaxy Z Flip4 takes the folding phone and turns it into the world’s first gaming foldable. Cleverly designed with joysticks and controls that tuck within each other when folded, this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 accessory still lets you use the phone as is, retaining all its smartphone functionality, albeit with a rather sizeable gaming upgrade!
