Buckingham Palace has set a date for the coronation of King Charles III. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. The King’s coronation — which happens to fall on the same day as the fourth birthday of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s firstborn Archie — will take place almost eight months after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8. The monarch was laid to rest on Sept. 19 with a funeral at Westminster Abbey, followed by a funeral procession in London, where Variety was on the ground. She was later buried in Windsor.

