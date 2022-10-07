Read full article on original website
Buckingham Palace Sets Coronation Date for King Charles III
Buckingham Palace has set a date for the coronation of King Charles III. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. The King’s coronation — which happens to fall on the same day as the fourth birthday of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s firstborn Archie — will take place almost eight months after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8. The monarch was laid to rest on Sept. 19 with a funeral at Westminster Abbey, followed by a funeral procession in London, where Variety was on the ground. She was later buried in Windsor.
Jeffrey Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Becomes Netflix’s Second-Biggest English TV Show
Netflix fans continue to flock to binge-watch “Dahmer,” the unsettling drama series starring Evan Peters as the infamous killer cannibal, in record numbers. Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” topped Netflix’s English TV Top 10 list for the third week in a row, with 205.33 million hours viewed for the week of Oct. 3-9. That means the limited series is now Netflix’s second most popular English-language series of all time in its initial release, with 701.37 million hours watched, behind only “Stranger Things 4,” which was watched 1.35 billion hours in its first 28 days. “Dahmer” has now garnered more watch-time than seasons 1 and 2 of Shonda Rhimes’ “Bridgerton” in their first four weeks on the service.
Netflix Signs Up to U.K. Ratings Body BARB in Huge Coup for TV Audience Measurement
BARB, an acronym for the Broadcasters Audience Research Board, claims to be the first industry-owned audience currency in the world that Netflix has joined. While BARB has technically been reporting on streaming numbers in the U.K. for a year now — numbers that have only been available to its broadcaster clients and prohibited from being published — it’s been doing so without the involvement of Netflix and Amazon as clients. (Disney+ is already signed up.)
