Millstadt, IL

Owners of a Millstadt restaurant decide to close. See what they’re planning next

By Jennifer Green
 5 days ago

After more than nine years in business, the owners of a Millstadt eatery have decided to close.

Smokin’ K’s BBQ & More owners Dennis and Cindy Keck decided that Saturday, Oct. 8, would be their last day, they said in a Thursday, Oct. 6, post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We would like to thank our family, friends, and customers for the continuous support over the years. Also a huge thank you to our loyal employees for creating this team who we call a family,” stated the post.

Rather than looking at closing the restaurant as a sad occasion, the Kecks decided to celebrate their last two days in a big way.

So of course I headed to Millstadt on Friday to check it out.

I arrived to quite the crowd, with the KSHE van on site and a lot of people enjoying the food and each other’s company.

I found Dennis and Cindy Keck among the crowd and asked how they are.

“Great … better than ever,” said Dennis.

“We’re ready for a new adventure,” said Cindy, who was all smiles.

She said when they opened the restaurant in 2013, they were “going to start as a sandwich shop.”

Now, she said, they’re “ready to start a new chapter and slow down a bit.”

Cindy expressed gratitude for the family and friends (who have become their family) and their support over the years and during their closing celebration.

The Kecks’ next chapter will be joining the ranks at the Millstadt IGA.

“We are pleased to announce they will be joining our team and look forward to what their experience and talents will add to our services,” stated Millstadt IGA Company Director Craig Norrenberns in an Oct. 6 post on the grocery store’s Facebook page.

“Some of the things everyone loves about Smokin’ K’s won’t be gone, in fact they will be right across the street. Dennis’ famous pastrami and burnt ends along with Cindy’s specials will be integrated into what IGA offers. We think this is going to be a great fit,” continued Norrenberns.

Dennis said he started at the store a couple of weeks ago, filling in for another employee.

Cindy said she starts there in November.

Smokin’ K’s BBQ & More opened July 1, 2013, and competed in more than 100 barbecue competitions in its first four years, according to the website .

Cindy said she and Dennis have been in business their whole lives. They opened a jewelry store when they were 25.

The jewelry store was first located in Fairview Heights. Keck Jewelers moved to Belleville Crossing in fall 2007 and then to Millstadt in spring 2013.

The barbecue business that started as a hobby opened next door to the jewelry store.

Smokin’ K’s is located at 548 E. Washington St. in Millstadt.

For additional info, visit smokinksbbq.com or facebook.com/SmokinKsBbqMore .

