In Style

The Inconspicuous Jeans Jennifer Garner Wears Are Now Available for an Unheard-of Price at Amazon

Jennifer Garner is a jean girly through and through. Yes, she wears leggings when she’s getting her daily steps in (celebs, they’re just like us!), but when she’s running errands, picking up her kids from school, or grabbing a chilled cup of joe on a hot L.A. day, she’s likely in down-to-earth jeans. And she’s likely also in a pair from Joe’s Jeans, an under-the-radar denim label that — while maybe not as recognizable to the average person — counts Garner, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, and more celebrities as fans.
ETOnline.com

Shop Celebrity-Favorite UGG Boots and Slippers Deals Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale 2022

UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn staple, and Amazon has tons of styles marked down to help update your shoes for the cooler months ahead. Plus, the retailer is having a Prime Early Access Sale, starting on Tuesday, October 12, and Wednesday, October 13. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
seventeen.com

Kylie Jenner Slays in White and Tight Underwear at Paris Fashion Week

We see London, we see France, we see Kylie at Paris Fashion Week rocking a hot pair of underpants. At this point, we're all used to seeing the youngest Jenner sister rock, well, just about everything you can think of. A royal blue velvet gown befitting of a Disney Villain? Check. Barely-there crochet dresses that look like they were made in a '70s art classroom? Yup. And how about a futuristic hooded tank top? Kylie's been there, done that. Just this week, the billion-dollar, Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed she's not afraid to take risks as she wore a bed sheet dress outside of the bedroom (no toga party in sight). From bleached eyebrows and nude pantaboot one-pieces to Madonna-inspired cone bras and little black (latex) dresses, our girl has tried almost every style in the big book of fashion. But even with her past forrays into lingerie, we never could have predicted that she would make a simple pair of tighty-whities into a statement piece.
People

Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell, and Gigi Hadid Are Turning to This Cozy Trend for Fall

Shop ribbed dresses, sweaters, and pants starting at $20 When the cooler seasons hit, it seems like the only things we want to wear are cozy sweatpants, oversized sweaters, and fuzzy boots. But unfortunately we have obligations like work and events that require dressing up. To stay comfortable and warm throughout the cold, finding clothes that feel like loungewear but look night-ready is key — and you can totally do that in ribbed fabric. Ribbed clothing feels incredibly soft, keeping you comfy and protecting your skin from harsh...
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
People

Kim Kardashian Says She Wants to Look 'Snatched' Ahead of Skin-Tightening Procedure on Stomach

She turned to Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, who previously did the same treatment on her stomach She's back at it. Kim Kardashian has made it clear that she'll stop at nothing when it comes to maintaining her beauty. (She even admitted she'd eat her own poop if it helped her look younger.) The 41-year-old SKIMS creator shared on Instagram in August that she'd undergone a skin-tightening procedure on her stomach. As with many cosmetic procedures, it's not one and done — so she got another round of the...
Billboard

Fall Fashion: The 11 Best Sales on Women’s Sweaters & Cardigans

Sweater weather! The fall equinox arrived last week, which means it’s time to stock up on fall essentials. No matter what your weather predicament looks like, there’s no harm in stocking up on seasonal must-haves, and we’re here to help make the search easier and more affordable. Below, find a list of nearly a dozen of the best sales on women’s sweaters and cardigans starting at just $8. For more fall essentials, read our roundup of cozy UGG boots. Pilcro Micro Fisherman Sweater $69.95 $130 46% OFF Buy Now 1 This fisherman sweater from Anthropologie can be dressed up with a leather skirt like the photo above,...
People

I'm an Amazon Shopping Expert, and Everything I'm Buying at the Prime Early Access Sale Is Up to 63% Off

What are you buying today? As a shopping editor, I spend a great chunk of my time scouring the best discounts — and knowing when to wait for an even better deal. Now that Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale has officially landed, I can finally pull the trigger on a slew of items that have been hanging out in my cart, because they're seriously discounted right now.  On day one of the Prime Early Access Sale, I'm going on a shopping spree in just about every category, including...
People

Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Has Thousands of Deals — Here Are the 200 Best Deals

 Shop top brands like Apple, Sony, Le Creuset, Shark, Levi’s, and Ray-Ban With the holiday season fast approaching, Amazon is making it easier than ever to prepare — months before any gift-giving exchanges will occur.  For the first time ever, Amazon has launched the Prime Event Access Sale, filled with thousands of deals in just about every category. And it's happening right now. The inaugural sale began this morning and will unveil tons of new markdowns through October 12. Best Prime Early Access Sale Deals Overall New...
People

Reese Witherspoon, Kate Middleton, and More Celebs Wear Ray-Bans — and They're Up to 50% Off

Prime Day deals on Wayfarers and Aviators won’t last If you've been shopping the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale today, we're right there with you!  We've been keeping our pulse on all of the can't-miss deals happening around the clock today (and will be tomorrow as well), and suffice to say, there's a lot to stock up on during this 48-hour sale event. From Apple AirPods and the iRoomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner to heaps of flattering leggings and cozy winter outerwear, these limited-time deals are compelling us to...
GMA

Kim Kardashian poses for dirt-filled Balenciaga photoshoot

Kim Kardashian isn't afraid to get her hands dirty. The reality star and businesswoman took to Instagram last week to post a series of photos of herself wearing a belt minidress, black mules and winged shield sunglasses. In several of the images, Kardashian posed atop a pile of dirt and...
People

People

