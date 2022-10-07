Read full article on original website
Related
In Style
The Inconspicuous Jeans Jennifer Garner Wears Are Now Available for an Unheard-of Price at Amazon
Jennifer Garner is a jean girly through and through. Yes, she wears leggings when she’s getting her daily steps in (celebs, they’re just like us!), but when she’s running errands, picking up her kids from school, or grabbing a chilled cup of joe on a hot L.A. day, she’s likely in down-to-earth jeans. And she’s likely also in a pair from Joe’s Jeans, an under-the-radar denim label that — while maybe not as recognizable to the average person — counts Garner, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, and more celebrities as fans.
ETOnline.com
Shop Celebrity-Favorite UGG Boots and Slippers Deals Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale 2022
UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn staple, and Amazon has tons of styles marked down to help update your shoes for the cooler months ahead. Plus, the retailer is having a Prime Early Access Sale, starting on Tuesday, October 12, and Wednesday, October 13. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
Sick of Jeans? Check Out These Flowy Palazzo Pants for Your Fall Wardrobe
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One thing we know a lot of people dread about summer coming to an end is having to make the switch from shorts and skirts to jeans. We’ll always have an appreciation for denim, but we don’t want […]
Mariska Hargitay's Subtle Tweaks to Her Business-Casual Outfit Made It Thoroughly Modern
Mariska Hargitay is mixing things up. The Law & Order actress recently made an appearance in New York City wearing a vibrant purple oversized blazer over a crisp white tee and wide-leg jeans. While the classic blazer-meets-denim combination is nothing new, Hargitay looked thoroughly modern thanks to her thoughtful choice of on-trend proportions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seventeen.com
Kylie Jenner Slays in White and Tight Underwear at Paris Fashion Week
We see London, we see France, we see Kylie at Paris Fashion Week rocking a hot pair of underpants. At this point, we're all used to seeing the youngest Jenner sister rock, well, just about everything you can think of. A royal blue velvet gown befitting of a Disney Villain? Check. Barely-there crochet dresses that look like they were made in a '70s art classroom? Yup. And how about a futuristic hooded tank top? Kylie's been there, done that. Just this week, the billion-dollar, Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed she's not afraid to take risks as she wore a bed sheet dress outside of the bedroom (no toga party in sight). From bleached eyebrows and nude pantaboot one-pieces to Madonna-inspired cone bras and little black (latex) dresses, our girl has tried almost every style in the big book of fashion. But even with her past forrays into lingerie, we never could have predicted that she would make a simple pair of tighty-whities into a statement piece.
Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell, and Gigi Hadid Are Turning to This Cozy Trend for Fall
Shop ribbed dresses, sweaters, and pants starting at $20 When the cooler seasons hit, it seems like the only things we want to wear are cozy sweatpants, oversized sweaters, and fuzzy boots. But unfortunately we have obligations like work and events that require dressing up. To stay comfortable and warm throughout the cold, finding clothes that feel like loungewear but look night-ready is key — and you can totally do that in ribbed fabric. Ribbed clothing feels incredibly soft, keeping you comfy and protecting your skin from harsh...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Slips on Dr. Martens Boots With J-Lo in Platforms for Flea Market Shopping
Emme Muniz had a grunge-style moment at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles this weekend. The teenage child of Jennifer Lopez, who is twins with Maximilian Muñiz, joined their mother for a shopping spree. Emme wore an oversized brown T-shirt, with light blue denim shorts and a pair...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kim Kardashian Says She Wants to Look 'Snatched' Ahead of Skin-Tightening Procedure on Stomach
She turned to Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, who previously did the same treatment on her stomach She's back at it. Kim Kardashian has made it clear that she'll stop at nothing when it comes to maintaining her beauty. (She even admitted she'd eat her own poop if it helped her look younger.) The 41-year-old SKIMS creator shared on Instagram in August that she'd undergone a skin-tightening procedure on her stomach. As with many cosmetic procedures, it's not one and done — so she got another round of the...
Fall Fashion: The 11 Best Sales on Women’s Sweaters & Cardigans
Sweater weather! The fall equinox arrived last week, which means it’s time to stock up on fall essentials. No matter what your weather predicament looks like, there’s no harm in stocking up on seasonal must-haves, and we’re here to help make the search easier and more affordable. Below, find a list of nearly a dozen of the best sales on women’s sweaters and cardigans starting at just $8. For more fall essentials, read our roundup of cozy UGG boots. Pilcro Micro Fisherman Sweater $69.95 $130 46% OFF Buy Now 1 This fisherman sweater from Anthropologie can be dressed up with a leather skirt like the photo above,...
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: The 26 best travel deals you need to shop during October Prime Day
During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, we've cut through the clutter to find the best October Prime Day deals on the travel products you need ahead of your next trip.
The 23 best deals from Walmart’s Rollbacks and More sale
Walmart’s Rollbacks section is a reliable source of great deals, and the mega-retailer has just dropped a ton of prices on tech, homewares, appliances and way more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I'm an Amazon Shopping Expert, and Everything I'm Buying at the Prime Early Access Sale Is Up to 63% Off
What are you buying today? As a shopping editor, I spend a great chunk of my time scouring the best discounts — and knowing when to wait for an even better deal. Now that Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale has officially landed, I can finally pull the trigger on a slew of items that have been hanging out in my cart, because they're seriously discounted right now. On day one of the Prime Early Access Sale, I'm going on a shopping spree in just about every category, including...
Celebs Like Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Garner are Living for 90s-Throwback Platform Uggs and You Can Too
Wide-legged jeans, crop tops and platform shoes have all re-entered our closets. So, it was only a matter of time before we saw people stepping back into the ‘90s in unexpected ways. Enter the platform Ugg, which is quite literally elevating cozy season. Gigi Hadid went comfy-chic for the...
Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Has Thousands of Deals — Here Are the 200 Best Deals
Shop top brands like Apple, Sony, Le Creuset, Shark, Levi’s, and Ray-Ban With the holiday season fast approaching, Amazon is making it easier than ever to prepare — months before any gift-giving exchanges will occur. For the first time ever, Amazon has launched the Prime Event Access Sale, filled with thousands of deals in just about every category. And it's happening right now. The inaugural sale began this morning and will unveil tons of new markdowns through October 12. Best Prime Early Access Sale Deals Overall New...
Reese Witherspoon, Kate Middleton, and More Celebs Wear Ray-Bans — and They're Up to 50% Off
Prime Day deals on Wayfarers and Aviators won’t last If you've been shopping the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale today, we're right there with you! We've been keeping our pulse on all of the can't-miss deals happening around the clock today (and will be tomorrow as well), and suffice to say, there's a lot to stock up on during this 48-hour sale event. From Apple AirPods and the iRoomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner to heaps of flattering leggings and cozy winter outerwear, these limited-time deals are compelling us to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kanye West Trashes Dead Designer Friend Virgil Abloh In Newly Surfaced Text Messages
Talk about Heartless! Kanye West slammed his former friend Virgil Abloh nearly one year after the fashion designer's death. The Gold Digger rapper shared a series of text messages between himself and Denim Tears founder Tremaine Emory to his Instagram on Friday, October 8, claiming to be "jealous" of Abloh and openly admitting to disliking his work.
Sydney Sweeney's Chunky Sneakers Are Up to 42% Off at Amazon
Grab a pair of the Sorel shoes for $76 during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
Kim Kardashian poses for dirt-filled Balenciaga photoshoot
Kim Kardashian isn't afraid to get her hands dirty. The reality star and businesswoman took to Instagram last week to post a series of photos of herself wearing a belt minidress, black mules and winged shield sunglasses. In several of the images, Kardashian posed atop a pile of dirt and...
People
337K+
Followers
54K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0