ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mableton, GA

Early morning crash at I-285 and I-75 leaves one dead

By Special, jbusch
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MG7T0_0iQNlqYj00
Special

A Mableton woman died when her car, traveling the wrong way on the interstate, crashed into a tractor-trailer early Friday morning.

Chassity Hogan, 30, was headed south on Interstate 75 in the northbound lanes Friday at 2:50 a.m. when her 2014 Hyundai Elantra collided with a Volvo tractor-trailer headed north on the I-285 ramp onto I-75 north, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Police said Hogan crossed from the right northbound lanes toward the left northbound lanes before the collision occurred, and that Hogan's car was redirected to the north and collided with the guardrail on the shoulder.

Hogan was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to police. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

The collision remains under investigation and investigators do not expect to file charges. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Wrong-way driver on GA 400 caused multiple crashes, charged with DUI

A wrong-way driver is blamed for a multi-vehicle accident on GA 400 early Monday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the driver also faces DUI charges. On Monday around 4:20 a.m., a Dahlonega woman driving a 1998 Ford Explorer got on GA 400 driving north in the southbound lanes. Virginia Jarrard’s vehicle hit an oncoming Honda Civic head on just south of the Burnt Stand Road intersection. Both drivers were in the left, southbound lane when the cars crashed.
DAHLONEGA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Marietta man dies in fatal collision on Cobb Parkway

MARIETTA — The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Cobb Parkway north of EMC Parkway on Friday just before 1 p.m. According to police, Kevin Michael Johnson, of Marietta, was traveling north on Cobb Parkway in a black 2020 Chevrolet Colorado in the left lane, approaching stopped traffic. A Powder Springs man was in a white 2007 International straight truck that was stopped in traffic in the left lane, north of the approaching Chevrolet.
MARIETTA, GA
wrganews.com

Calhoun Police Investigate Fatal Wreck involving Motorcycle

According to the Gordon Gazette, investigators with the Calhoun Police Department are continuing to investigate a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident that occurred last Friday on West Line Street around the City of Calhoun utility building. Deputy Coroner Heath Derryberry confirmed that the motorcyclist, identified as 50-year-old Brian Randall of Gordon County, died from his injuries.
CALHOUN, GA
fox4beaumont.com

UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mableton, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
Cobb County, GA
Accidents
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Mableton, GA
Accidents
City
Mableton, GA
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Family and 8 dogs survive Cherokee County house fire

ACWORTH, Ga. - A family and their pet dogs survived an explosive fire at their Cherokee home Tuesday morning. Around 3 a.m., the Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services and Cherokee Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home on Kemp Drive. Firefighters found that two one-hundred-pound propane tanks were somehow involved in the fire.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#Traffic Accident#Hyundai#Volvo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wbhfradio.org

Two Adairsville Men Injured in Hay Fire and BCFES Responds to Hay Fire on Bartow Floyd County Line

On Sunday, October 9th, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 342 Stoners Road Adairsville for a fire, no structure was endangered. Crews were advised that a man had possibly been burned. A tractor and hay bailer were on fire and had caught the field on fire. Engine 10 arrived on the scene to find approximately 1 acre of a hay field on fire along with a hay bailer and tractor. Georgia Forestry was requested for assistance. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully contain the fire to the field of origin. BCFES crews were able to save 2 nearby tractors and 3 structures from the fire. The hay bailer was a total loss and the tractor that pulled it received damage from the fire. A man sustained burns to his back and was transported to a hospital by Metro Atlanta Ambulance Services. There was a second male who said he also had burns to his hands, he went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. No other injuries were reported. Approximately 11 acres of the field burned.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Police respond to Fatal Shooting

At about 4:30 pm on Friday, Rome police officers responded to a 911 report of a subject allegedly being shot at a Hosea Street address. According to Debbie Burnett at the Rome Police Department, upon arrival at the scene officers located both the suspect and the victim at the residence.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police said the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Woman dies in wrong-way wreck on I-75/I-285 ramp in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old Mableton woman died early Friday morning in a wrong-way wreck that happened on I-75 North, police said. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Chassity E. Hogan initiated the wreck driving southbound on I-75 North. It was not clear where she got on the interstate or how she came to be traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

3K+
Followers
771
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy