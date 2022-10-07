Early morning crash at I-285 and I-75 leaves one dead

Special

A Mableton woman died when her car, traveling the wrong way on the interstate, crashed into a tractor-trailer early Friday morning.

Chassity Hogan, 30, was headed south on Interstate 75 in the northbound lanes Friday at 2:50 a.m. when her 2014 Hyundai Elantra collided with a Volvo tractor-trailer headed north on the I-285 ramp onto I-75 north, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Police said Hogan crossed from the right northbound lanes toward the left northbound lanes before the collision occurred, and that Hogan's car was redirected to the north and collided with the guardrail on the shoulder.

Hogan was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to police. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

The collision remains under investigation and investigators do not expect to file charges. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.