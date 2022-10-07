Weeknight Dinners Are Easier Than Ever With These Quick and Simple Spaghetti Recipes

iStock

Now that the kids are back in school and you need some easy weeknight dinners, it might be helpful to learn several spaghetti recipes for those busy nights when you need an idea! Everyone craves comfort food after a hectic day and spaghetti certainly fits the bill as the best comfort food. Mom’s spaghetti sauce is always a favorite to top hot spaghetti noodles and spaghetti with three-tomato sauce and meatballs is a big-time favorite too. So we’ve gathered the best spaghetti recipes for you!

You can liven up a simple spaghetti dish by using different sauces, flavorings, proteins and even spices. You can make it creamy with alfredo sauce or a simple butter and garlic. Actually, there are so many possibilities. You can take this simple quick dish and easily make it a special meal for an otherwise hectic night with the family using any of the easy spaghetti recipes below.

Is spaghetti healthy?

The short answer? Yes! The more complicated one: It depends. As with all things, spaghetti is great for you in moderation. Pasta, whole grain in particular, has protein, fiber and vitamins and is often enriched with iron. Plus, it’s cholesterol-free and has a low glycemic index. Spaghetti is also a slow-digestible starch, which means that it releases carbs slowly and keeps you full longer.

That being said, one cup cooked is 220 calories. And when you add on everything you top it with—like sauces, meatballs and cheese—that number can multiply pretty quickly. Want an even healthier option? Go for a veggie noodle substitute, like spaghetti squash or spiralized zucchini.

How long does spaghetti last in the fridge?

You’ll want to eat your refrigerated cooked or home-made spaghetti within three to five days. Remember to use all your senses, though. If it’s been a full week and the pasta still looks, smells and tastes fine, it should be alright and you can try using it in new a spaghetti recipe to clean out the leftovers.

(scroll to keep reading)

How much spaghetti per person?

According to Barilla Pasta, the proper serving size of spaghetti per person is two ounces dry. You can measure it without a scale by looking at the circumference of a bundle. Two ounces should be 2 1/8 inches around. When it’s cooked, the spaghetti will be about the size of a baseball, or around a cup of pasta.

And here’s an insider tip. You know your spaghetti spoon in the drawer? The one with all the prongs and the hole in the middle. That hole is actually a gauge for a single serving of spaghetti. Stick enough dry pasta through the hole so it’s filled, and there’s your serving!

Can you freeze spaghetti?

Yes! Once you’ve cooked your spaghetti recipe and everyone is done eating, throw the whole thing into the freezer. When you’re ready to reheat it, use the oven for the best results. You can also freeze spaghetti without sauce on it. To reheat that, put it in boiling water until it’s cooked through. Keep in mind, though, that your spaghetti’s consistency will change after you freeze and reheat it. Try to keep it al dente with the first cook—otherwise it could become mushy after heating it up again.

Best Spaghetti Recipes

These easy spaghetti recipes provide the perfect comfort food on busy nights—from classic spaghetti and meatballs to creative adaptations, you'll find something to love.

Pasta Aglio e Olio Con Peperoncino

Photo by Peter Larson

Spicy, garlicky and salty—this easy pasta toss is one of Sawyer's at-home go-tos. Once you try, it'll likely end up in rotation for you, too.

Get the recipe: Pasta Aglio e Olio Con Peperoncino

Bacon and Egg Spaghetti

Mark Boughton Photography/Styling by Teresa Blackburn

Spaghetti with Garlic, Red Chili Pepper Flakes and Olive Oil

Barilla

Use Barilla’s protein-enhanced thin spaghetti to make this simple meal.

Get the recipe: Spaghetti with Garlic, Red Chili Pepper Flakes and Olive Oil

Ground Chicken Bolognese

Alison Ashton

Try brown rice spaghetti noodles instead of zoodles if you're in the mood for something more traditional. Beyond that, this speedy, healthy pasta sauce from celebrity fitness trainer Bob Harper is a winning weeknight option for the entire family.

Get the recipe: Ground Chicken Bolognese

Spaghetti & Meatball Nests

Parade

A muffin tin makes easy work of these shaped spaghetti nests.

Get the recipe: Spaghetti & Meatball Nests

Leftover Pasta Pie

DiAnoia's Eatery

Don’t use your leftover pasta for another saucy dish. Make it into a pie!

Get the recipe: Leftover Pasta Pie

One-Pot Spaghetti Supper

Photo by: Rynio/Stockfood Munich

Tuna, capers and olives give this spaghetti recipe a Mediterranean flair.

Get the recipe: One-Pot Spaghetti Supper

Spaghetti with Fresh Tomato Sauce

Photo by: Mark Thomas

This classic spaghetti recipe is simple and delicious.

Get the recipe: Spaghetti with Fresh Tomato Sauce

Spaghetti Tacos

Photo by: Steve Giralt

Ditch the bowl and serve your spaghetti in a taco shell.

Get the recipe: Spaghetti Tacos

Spaghetti alla Nerano

Theresa Greco

For a vegetarian pasta, try this spaghetti recipe straight from Stanley Tucci’s show, Searching For Italy.

Get the recipe: Spaghetti alla Nerano

Sun-Dried Tomato Spaghetti

Photo courtesy of TheKidsCookMonday.org

The quick tomato sauce in this recipe is mostly sun-dried tomatoes and olives.

Get the recipe: Sun-Dried Tomato Spaghetti

Snowbound Spaghetti and Meatballs

Nisa Burns

You’ve likely already got everything at home that you need to make this spaghetti recipe—great for those snowy days when no one wants to go shopping.

Get the recipe: Snowbound Spaghetti and Meatballs

Four-Bean Chili Spaghetti

This is an easy way to score multiple nights of dinner in one week, with an easy four-bean chili one night, which morphs into this delicious chili spaghetti the next night! This kid-friendly dish is like chili mac, but with leftover spaghetti noodles instead.

Get the recipe: Four-Bean Chili Spaghetti

Spaghetti with Corn and Bacon

Andrew Purcell for Dash; Food styling, Carrie Purcell; Prop styling, Stephanie Hanes

The corn in this recipe adds a boost of antioxidants and vitamin C.

Get the recipe: Spaghetti with Corn and Bacon

Spaghetti Bun Burgers

Jon Ashton

Ran out of buns? Use the spaghetti pasta in your pantry for a fresh spin on burgers.

Get the recipe: Spaghetti Bun Burgers

Spicy Chicken Zoodle Soup

Amy Rains

Chicken noodle soup is a classic, and the addition of zucchini spaghetti and buffalo hot sauce takes it to a whole new level!

Get the recipe: Spicy Chicken Zoodle Soup

Spaghetti con Tonno

Chef Alfred Portale elevates the humble spaghetti recipe with this winning dish.

Get the recipe: Spaghetti con Tonno

Ham and Spaghetti Alfredo

Parade

This quick and easy pasta recipe is sure to please your family's palette.

Get the recipe: Ham and Spaghetti Alfredo

Slow Cooker Spaghetti Sauce

Everyday Mom's Meals

This sauce has deep flavor that tastes like you stood over the stove all day, but it takes almost no effort to execute. Make with ground beef or Italian sausage, then just boil noodles and you're done!

Get the recipe: Slow Cooker Spaghetti Sauce

Rachel Hollis's Spaghetti Salad

Filled with vegetables but still light and delicious, this spaghetti salad works well as a make-ahead dish.

Get the recipe: Rachel Hollis's Spaghetti Salad

Spaghetti with Red Wine and Pecorino

Photo by: CIA/Ben Fink

As the pasta cooks, the wine infuses it with flavor and the color deepens to a rich chestnut.

Get the recipe: Spaghetti with Red Wine and Pecorino

Whole30 Ginger Shrimp and Zucchini-Noodle Stir-Fry

This Whole30 dinner whips together with zucchini noodles for a nutritious dinner alternative. That said, the recipe would taste great with regular spaghetti noodles as well!

Get the recipe: Whole30 Ginger Shrimp and Zucchini-Noodle Stir-Fry