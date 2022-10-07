ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Weeknight Dinners Are Easier Than Ever With These Quick and Simple Spaghetti Recipes

By Parade
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A8979_0iQNlmH300
iStock

Now that the kids are back in school and you need some easy weeknight dinners, it might be helpful to learn several spaghetti recipes for those busy nights when you need an idea! Everyone craves comfort food after a hectic day and spaghetti certainly fits the bill as the best comfort food. Mom’s spaghetti sauce is always a favorite to top hot spaghetti noodles and spaghetti with three-tomato sauce and meatballs is a big-time favorite too. So we’ve gathered the best spaghetti recipes for you!

You can liven up a simple spaghetti dish by using different sauces, flavorings, proteins and even spices. You can make it creamy with alfredo sauce or a simple butter and garlic. Actually, there are so many possibilities. You can take this simple quick dish and easily make it a special meal for an otherwise hectic night with the family using any of the easy spaghetti recipes below.

Is spaghetti healthy?

The short answer? Yes! The more complicated one: It depends. As with all things, spaghetti is great for you in moderation. Pasta, whole grain in particular, has protein, fiber and vitamins and is often enriched with iron. Plus, it’s cholesterol-free and has a low glycemic index. Spaghetti is also a slow-digestible starch, which means that it releases carbs slowly and keeps you full longer.

That being said, one cup cooked is 220 calories. And when you add on everything you top it with—like sauces, meatballs and cheese—that number can multiply pretty quickly. Want an even healthier option? Go for a veggie noodle substitute, like spaghetti squash or spiralized zucchini.

How long does spaghetti last in the fridge?

You’ll want to eat your refrigerated cooked or home-made spaghetti within three to five days. Remember to use all your senses, though. If it’s been a full week and the pasta still looks, smells and tastes fine, it should be alright and you can try using it in new a spaghetti recipe to clean out the leftovers.

(scroll to keep reading)

How much spaghetti per person?

According to Barilla Pasta, the proper serving size of spaghetti per person is two ounces dry. You can measure it without a scale by looking at the circumference of a bundle. Two ounces should be 2 1/8 inches around. When it’s cooked, the spaghetti will be about the size of a baseball, or around a cup of pasta.

And here’s an insider tip. You know your spaghetti spoon in the drawer? The one with all the prongs and the hole in the middle. That hole is actually a gauge for a single serving of spaghetti. Stick enough dry pasta through the hole so it’s filled, and there’s your serving!

Can you freeze spaghetti?

Yes! Once you’ve cooked your spaghetti recipe and everyone is done eating, throw the whole thing into the freezer. When you’re ready to reheat it, use the oven for the best results. You can also freeze spaghetti without sauce on it. To reheat that, put it in boiling water until it’s cooked through. Keep in mind, though, that your spaghetti’s consistency will change after you freeze and reheat it. Try to keep it al dente with the first cook—otherwise it could become mushy after heating it up again.

Best Spaghetti Recipes

These easy spaghetti recipes provide the perfect comfort food on busy nights—from classic spaghetti and meatballs to creative adaptations, you'll find something to love.

Pasta Aglio e Olio Con Peperoncino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgdYO_0iQNlmH300
Photo by Peter Larson

Spicy, garlicky and salty—this easy pasta toss is one of Sawyer's at-home go-tos. Once you try, it'll likely end up in rotation for you, too.

Get the recipe: Pasta Aglio e Olio Con Peperoncino

Bacon and Egg Spaghetti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31VS8d_0iQNlmH300
Mark Boughton Photography/Styling by Teresa Blackburn

Spaghetti with Garlic, Red Chili Pepper Flakes and Olive Oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSzwo_0iQNlmH300
Barilla

Use Barilla’s protein-enhanced thin spaghetti to make this simple meal.

Get the recipe: Spaghetti with Garlic, Red Chili Pepper Flakes and Olive Oil

Ground Chicken Bolognese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24sZcy_0iQNlmH300
Alison Ashton

Try brown rice spaghetti noodles instead of zoodles if you're in the mood for something more traditional. Beyond that, this speedy, healthy pasta sauce from celebrity fitness trainer Bob Harper is a winning weeknight option for the entire family.

Get the recipe: Ground Chicken Bolognese

Spaghetti & Meatball Nests

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ylFDH_0iQNlmH300
Parade

A muffin tin makes easy work of these shaped spaghetti nests.

Get the recipe: Spaghetti & Meatball Nests

Leftover Pasta Pie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407JYa_0iQNlmH300
DiAnoia's Eatery

Don’t use your leftover pasta for another saucy dish. Make it into a pie!

Get the recipe: Leftover Pasta Pie

One-Pot Spaghetti Supper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RW1eB_0iQNlmH300
Photo by: Rynio/Stockfood Munich

Tuna, capers and olives give this spaghetti recipe a Mediterranean flair.

Get the recipe: One-Pot Spaghetti Supper

Spaghetti with Fresh Tomato Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FrNjs_0iQNlmH300
Photo by: Mark Thomas

This classic spaghetti recipe is simple and delicious.

Get the recipe: Spaghetti with Fresh Tomato Sauce

Spaghetti Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HWI0O_0iQNlmH300
Photo by: Steve Giralt

Ditch the bowl and serve your spaghetti in a taco shell.

Get the recipe: Spaghetti Tacos

Spaghetti alla Nerano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMK5I_0iQNlmH300
Theresa Greco

For a vegetarian pasta, try this spaghetti recipe straight from Stanley Tucci’s show, Searching For Italy.

Get the recipe: Spaghetti alla Nerano

Sun-Dried Tomato Spaghetti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37TOdv_0iQNlmH300
Photo courtesy of TheKidsCookMonday.org

The quick tomato sauce in this recipe is mostly sun-dried tomatoes and olives.

Get the recipe: Sun-Dried Tomato Spaghetti

Snowbound Spaghetti and Meatballs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXZMt_0iQNlmH300
Nisa Burns

You’ve likely already got everything at home that you need to make this spaghetti recipe—great for those snowy days when no one wants to go shopping.

Get the recipe: Snowbound Spaghetti and Meatballs

Four-Bean Chili Spaghetti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fusjS_0iQNlmH300

This is an easy way to score multiple nights of dinner in one week, with an easy four-bean chili one night, which morphs into this delicious chili spaghetti the next night! This kid-friendly dish is like chili mac, but with leftover spaghetti noodles instead.

Get the recipe: Four-Bean Chili Spaghetti

Spaghetti with Corn and Bacon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpIM7_0iQNlmH300
Andrew Purcell for Dash; Food styling, Carrie Purcell; Prop styling, Stephanie Hanes

The corn in this recipe adds a boost of antioxidants and vitamin C.

Get the recipe: Spaghetti with Corn and Bacon

Spaghetti Bun Burgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AyHOI_0iQNlmH300
Jon Ashton

Ran out of buns? Use the spaghetti pasta in your pantry for a fresh spin on burgers.

Get the recipe: Spaghetti Bun Burgers

Spicy Chicken Zoodle Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EF4Sr_0iQNlmH300
Amy Rains

Chicken noodle soup is a classic, and the addition of zucchini spaghetti and buffalo hot sauce takes it to a whole new level!

Get the recipe: Spicy Chicken Zoodle Soup

Spaghetti con Tonno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwUZz_0iQNlmH300

Chef Alfred Portale elevates the humble spaghetti recipe with this winning dish.

Get the recipe: Spaghetti con Tonno

Ham and Spaghetti Alfredo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYSb6_0iQNlmH300
Parade

This quick and easy pasta recipe is sure to please your family's palette.

Get the recipe: Ham and Spaghetti Alfredo

Slow Cooker Spaghetti Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44wyaU_0iQNlmH300
Everyday Mom's Meals

This sauce has deep flavor that tastes like you stood over the stove all day, but it takes almost no effort to execute. Make with ground beef or Italian sausage, then just boil noodles and you're done!

Get the recipe: Slow Cooker Spaghetti Sauce

Rachel Hollis's Spaghetti Salad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJ9af_0iQNlmH300

Filled with vegetables but still light and delicious, this spaghetti salad works well as a make-ahead dish.

Get the recipe: Rachel Hollis's Spaghetti Salad

Spaghetti with Red Wine and Pecorino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048dVj_0iQNlmH300
Photo by: CIA/Ben Fink

As the pasta cooks, the wine infuses it with flavor and the color deepens to a rich chestnut.

Get the recipe: Spaghetti with Red Wine and Pecorino

Whole30 Ginger Shrimp and Zucchini-Noodle Stir-Fry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tk3kv_0iQNlmH300

This Whole30 dinner whips together with zucchini noodles for a nutritious dinner alternative. That said, the recipe would taste great with regular spaghetti noodles as well!

Get the recipe: Whole30 Ginger Shrimp and Zucchini-Noodle Stir-Fry

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Italian wedding soup, chicken pot pie and more easy recipes to make this week

Cozy is key when it comes to seasonal fall recipes. And for time-strapped, on-the-move families, easy is a necessity all year round. While it’s certainly satisfying to stand and stir a bubbling pot, who wants to cook all day when there are so many autumn activities to take part in — from apple picking and pumpkin carving to jumping (like a kid!) into piles of fallen leaves?
RECIPES
Parade

Deliciously Ella's Spicy Peanut Noodles Are Plant-Based Perfection Whenever You Need a Quick Meal

Plant-based blogger, Instagram star and British food writer Ella Mills is the founder of Deliciously Ella and five Sunday Times bestselling cookbooks. Her most recent release, How to Go Plant-Based, is designed to help more people eat more plants, more of the time and includes advice and tips from a team of eight industry pros—ranging from doctors and nutritionists, to behavioral change experts.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Rachel Hollis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Recipe#Vitamin#Celebrity Fitness#Spaghetti#Food Drink
POZ

Healthy Recipe: Black Bean & Sautéed Veggie Tacos

When in doubt, make tacos. It’s a mantra that home cooks everywhere have successfully applied to turn pretty good meals and leftovers into something a little more special. These tacos have a shock of color thanks to a fabulous assortment of veggies, but they’re also the total package in terms of immune-boosting phytonutrients, fiber and plant-based protein. And to go off book for a moment, we also think these would be delicious for breakfast topped with a beautifully fried egg!
RECIPES
EatingWell

Our Favorite Air Fryer Is 60% Off at Target Right Now

Score deals on KitchenAid mixers, Keurig coffee makers and more at the pre-Black Friday sale. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Thanksgiving is over a month away, but according...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thepioneerwoman.com

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Simply put, sweet potato side dishes require a spot on any good Thanksgiving menu! Creamy potatoes made with russets or Yukon gold usually take the spot for the "mashed" category, but you can mix it up this year and try these mashed sweet potatoes. Cooked on the stove with just a few added ingredients, these mashed sweet potatoes are buttery and lightly sweetened, like the filling of sweet potato casserole. It's one of the best sweet potato recipes for any fall or winter dinner!
RECIPES
Salon

Don't be afraid of the impending butter shortage; just make your own

I, too, read the news about the butter shortage with concern. As the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month, the amount of butter in cold storage has plummeted, sending the cost of the precious gold soaring nearly 25% in the last year. As someone who lists "butter" as the number one reason she could never hack it as a full time vegan, a person who thinks browned butter is the solution to everything, I have of late been strategizing exactly how all of this will affect both my most ambitious baking plans and my day to day toast topping.
ECONOMY
Family Proof

Delicious Mexican-Style Taco Dip: Recipes Worth Making

This Taco Dip will be every party’s show-stopper! It packs in delicious vegetables over a creamy, cheesy, and fluffy layer that is oozing with Mexican flavors. This recipe only takes 15 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
RECIPES
Medical News Today

5 heart-healthy dessert recipes

Eating a heart-healthy diet does not mean a person needs to cut out all sweets and desserts. Substituting ingredients such as butter for heart-healthy alternatives can allow people to include baked goods and treats in their diet. Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the United...
RECIPES
The List

How To Know If Vinegar Has Gone Bad

If you love collecting different vinegars for a variety of dishes and uses, you probably have a small stock pile in your pantry (via Real Simple). Maybe you don't exactly hoard vinegar, but it is also likely that you are not using your bottle everyday. Whatever the case may be, if you have vinegar that has been sitting on your shelf for a long time, you might be wondering if it is still good to use or if it has gone bad. It is perfect for both cleaning and cooking after all, so it'd be a shame for it to go to waste.
WEIGHT LOSS
Parade

Parade

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy