Oregon softball opened its fall slate with a doubleheader sweep of Corban on Sunday. Raegan Breedlove struck out 11 over four perfect innings and Ariel Carlson drove in four runs in a 15-0 win for the Ducks and Allison Benning picked up a win in the circle and helped her own cause with a home run and three RBIs in a 17-2 win to cap the day at Jane Sanders Stadium.

EUGENE, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO