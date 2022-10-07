ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 6

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 6 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 13 of 38 for 165 yards with a touchdown and nine carries for 52 yards in 42-10 loss to Georgia. Cale Millen, QB UConn: 1...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State QB decision for Washington State to be determined as Chance Nolan remains sidelined

Oregon State won’t name a starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Washington State until later this week as fifth-year junior Chance Nolan remains sidelined. Third-year freshman Ben Gulbranson made his first OSU career start last Saturday at Stanford. Nolan hasn’t participated since leaving the Utah game on Oct. 1 after the first quarter with what was called a neck strain. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive that Nolan is currently in concussion protocol.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks, UCLA to kick off midday

The sold out matchup of Oregon and UCLA will kick off midday. The No. 12 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) will host the No. 11 Bruins (6-0, 3-0) at 12:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 22 at Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1. Both teams have...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks routed Arizona

No. 12 Oregon defeated Arizona, 49-22, Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ fifth win of the season. Below are initial live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- “Played a four-quarter game” and was glad about play...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon softball opens fall slate with sweep of Corban

Oregon softball opened its fall slate with a doubleheader sweep of Corban on Sunday. Raegan Breedlove struck out 11 over four perfect innings and Ariel Carlson drove in four runs in a 15-0 win for the Ducks and Allison Benning picked up a win in the circle and helped her own cause with a home run and three RBIs in a 17-2 win to cap the day at Jane Sanders Stadium.
EUGENE, OR
