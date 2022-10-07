Read full article on original website
10 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ win over Arizona Wildcats
The Oregon Ducks defeated Arizona 49-22 Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 12 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) heading into a bye week before hosting No. 11 UCLA (6-0, 3-0) on Oct. 20 (12:30 p.m., FOX/FS1).
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 6
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 6 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 13 of 38 for 165 yards with a touchdown and nine carries for 52 yards in 42-10 loss to Georgia. Cale Millen, QB UConn: 1...
Recapping Oregon State’s Midnight Miracle at Stanford, looking ahead to WSU: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White discuss Oregon State’s 28-27 win over Stanford. Also on the menu is a look at Saturday’s upcoming game against Washington State in Reser Stadium. Good fortune or...
Injured Oregon Ducks nose tackle Popo Aumavae could petition NCAA for extra year of eligibility
Popo Aumavae’s college career may not be ending after this season. The Oregon Ducks’ nose tackle, who suffered a season-ending right foot injury late in fall camp, is weighing petitioning the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility to set up a possible return in 2023. Oregon coach...
Oregon State football: Tre’Shaun Harrison’s game-winning grab ‘best catch I’ve ever seen’
Kefense Hynson has been involved in organized football for nearly three decades, including the past five as Oregon State’s receivers coach. What Hynson saw live Saturday night at Stanford Stadium had him watching on video during the flight home, and many times with players when the team met Sunday afternoon.
What they’re saying nationally, in Tucson after Oregon Ducks beat Arizona
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks defeated the Arizona Wildcats 49-22 at Arizona Stadium on Saturday. The win sends the Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) into a bye week tied atop the Pac-12. They will host UCLA (6-0, 3-0) on Oct. 22. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in...
Oregon State football: Luke Musgrave’s college future; Smith regrets kneeling on 2-point conversion
Has Oregon State seen the last of junior tight end Luke Musgrave?. Musgrave suffered a knee injury during the final minute of Oregon State’s 35-32 win over Fresno State on Sept. 11. Musgrave has not played since, and OSU coach Jonathan Smith told The Oregonian/OregonLive that he won’t return until at least November.
Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington State Cougars football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
Oregon State, riding the high of a 28-27 comeback win at Stanford, returns to Reser Stadium for the first of two consecutive games when the Beavers play host to Washington State at 6 p.m. Saturday. Here is a first look at the Cougars:. Washington State at Oregon State. When: 6...
Oregon State QB decision for Washington State to be determined as Chance Nolan remains sidelined
Oregon State won’t name a starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Washington State until later this week as fifth-year junior Chance Nolan remains sidelined. Third-year freshman Ben Gulbranson made his first OSU career start last Saturday at Stanford. Nolan hasn’t participated since leaving the Utah game on Oct. 1 after the first quarter with what was called a neck strain. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive that Nolan is currently in concussion protocol.
Oregon Ducks, UCLA to kick off midday
The sold out matchup of Oregon and UCLA will kick off midday. The No. 12 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) will host the No. 11 Bruins (6-0, 3-0) at 12:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 22 at Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1. Both teams have...
Oregon Ducks ‘fully expect’ Michigan to make return trip of men’s basketball home-and-home series
Sooner or later Michigan may finally visit Eugene for the back half of a home-and-home men’s basketball series with Oregon that began three seasons ago, but it won’t be in 2022-23. Oregon defeated Michigan, 71-70 in overtime, on Dec. 14, 2019 at a sold out Crisler Arena. The...
Bill Oram: Unbeaten UCLA gives soaring Oregon Ducks a chance at redemption
When Oregon had its doors blown off by Georgia on the first Saturday of the season, it was hard to envision the Ducks recovering to make much of a splash on the national stage. A 46-point blowout tends to lay a heavy blanket of fog on the horizon. That night...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks routed Arizona
No. 12 Oregon defeated Arizona, 49-22, Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ fifth win of the season. Below are initial live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- “Played a four-quarter game” and was glad about play...
Oregon Ducks gain ground in college football polls after beating Arizona
The Oregon Ducks gained ground in the polls after beating the Arizona Wildcats. The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) landed at No. 12 with 893 points in the AP poll and No. 11 with 885 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 49-22 win over the Wildcats. That’s up from No. 12 with 872 points and 823 points last week, respectively.
Oregon softball opens fall slate with sweep of Corban
Oregon softball opened its fall slate with a doubleheader sweep of Corban on Sunday. Raegan Breedlove struck out 11 over four perfect innings and Ariel Carlson drove in four runs in a 15-0 win for the Ducks and Allison Benning picked up a win in the circle and helped her own cause with a home run and three RBIs in a 17-2 win to cap the day at Jane Sanders Stadium.
Oregon State might have saved its season with unforgettable 28-27 comeback win over Stanford
College football teams are told they have 24 hours to celebrate a win or mourn a loss, then forget about it. Time to move on to next week’s opponent. Good luck with that, Oregon State. Left for dead several times during the second half, the Beavers constructed an improbable...
Watch Tre’Shaun Harrison’s game-winning touchdown, more highlights as Oregon State rallies past Stanford
Oregon State pulled off a stunning 28-27 victory against Stanford on Saturday night in the latest edition of Pac-12 After Dark. With the Beavers down by five points with just seconds remaining, quarterback Ben Gulbranson fired a pass toward the right sideline, looking for receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison. As Harrison...
Air quality advisory issued for Oregon counties as stale, warm air traps wildfire smoke ‘like a lid’
The state has issued an air quality advisory for several Oregon counties this week — including the hazy Portland area — as stale, unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of wind have caused wildfire smoke to linger above. Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Douglas and northern Klamath will be under...
