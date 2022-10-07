ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quavo Called Out A ‘Messy’ Chick On A New Track And Folks Think He’s Talking About Saweetie

By Tanay Hudson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 4 days ago

Quavo, Saweetie.                             Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Quavo had something to say about a woman who did him dirty. In him and Takeoff’s new track “Messy,” he exposed her for her alleged scandalous behavior and folks are assuming he is talking about his ex-girlfriend Saweetie.

On the song, he rapped :

I said, Caresha, please ’cause she too messy

B**** f***** my dog behind my back, but I ain’t stressin’

You wanted the gang, you should’ve just said it.

We would’ve blessed it.

Saweetie has thrown jabs at Quavo before on wax too. On a track named “See Saw” by Kendra Jae she called the Migos rep a “narcissist.”

Had me going in, up-down like my scraper (Yeah)
Feelin’ dangerous, I thought you was my anchor (Mhm)
But you ain’t s***, and on some real s*** tell me what the problem is (Yeah)
Say he gon’ do better, but it’s always just the opposite
How you fumble with the baddest b****, are you a dumb n****?
You got nerve selling me all these threats when you wrong
That’s a big trigger
How you figure, ain’t the woman that you thought
You was humpin’ thots, f****** narcissist you just mad you got caught

Saweetie Thought Quavo Was Her Soulmate

They both have sounded off before about their relationship in music and interviews, but Saweetie has gotten the most vulnerable . During an appearance on Caresha Please , the Icy Girl said she thought they would spend the rest of their lives together.

“I lost someone who I loved,” she said. “You know, when you think someone is your soulmate, and you don’t end up with them, it’s hard. You know, a lot of people thought that I was just having fun and the single life, but I was hurt. Like, I really loved him, and I was just doing a lot of soul searching. My problem is, I be thinking about like 10 years from now we gon’ have this, this, and that. So like when they don’t happen, I be like…my dreams be, like, shattered.”

Saweetie hasn’t chimed in about what Quavo has said…yet. Take a listen to the full track below.

Comments / 0

PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Deserves A Massive Apology

After PnB Rock’s death, there was speculation that because his girlfriend posted that they were at L.A’s Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles on Instagram that she led his murderer to him. This led to her being bashed and blamed all over social media. A few short weeks later, the Los Angeles Police Department found that Freddie Lee Trone and his 17-year-old son were wanted as suspects. While the unnamed teenager has been apprehended, Trone was still at large until being found in Las Vegas, FOX 5 reported. They have been charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery, TMZ reported. The teen’s mother, Shauntel Trone, was also arrested and charged with being an accessory to murder. She remains behind bars without bail.
