UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Announces Capital Campaign to Support Poudre Valley Hospital Transformation

The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
Fort Collins Area Chamber and Community Foundation of Northern Colorado Announce Partnership with Colorado Succeeds
The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce and Community Foundation of Northern Colorado have announced their partnership with Colorado Succeeds to explore the resources available for career-connected learning in Northern Colorado has reached its first milestone. The purpose of this partnership is to understand what programs and resources already exist and discover new opportunities to support learners in achieving career and post-secondary success in a way that ultimately supports the economic well-being of our region.
UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies Plans Major Expansion
Investment will help meet growing demand for exceptional medical care in northern Colorado plus establish a new cancer center in Loveland. UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (MCR) is planning a major expansion to meet the growing healthcare needs of northern Colorado. The highlights of the expansion project include a...
milehighcre.com
Boyd Lake Commerce Center Breaks Ground in Loveland
The new Boyd Lake Commerce Center, an industrial manufacturing and distribution project totaling ±1 million square feet, has broken ground in Loveland. The new Northern Colorado project is launching with the speculative construction of a 100,117-square-foot freestanding building on 9 acres that can accommodate a single or multi-tenant user along with outdoor storage space and expanded trailer/auto parking.
Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds
Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
1310kfka.com
Greeley Homeless to Receive Help
Accordin go the Greeley Tribune, the new assistant city manager, Juliana Kitten is working on helping the more than 80 people who are without shelter in Greeley. A couple ideas include Use a collective impact framework to better coordinate service providers and Explore creative temporary solutions.
Affordable Connectivity Program to Help Families Connect
A federal program announced in May to help Colorado households afford internet service and connect is now available to eligible households. The Affordable Connectivity Program [ACP] is a program administered by the Federal Communications Commission [FCC]. Many Internet Service Providers, including those that offer landline and wireless internet service, are participating in the ACP.
Metro Moves: CBRE signs three new shops in Brighton shopping center
Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com. THREE OPENINGS Palizzi Marketplace shopping center in Brighton gained three new businesses: The Doughnut Social, Premier Martial Arts and the U.S. Army, according to a news release. ...
Larimer County Drops $9 Million to Turn Loveland Ranch Into Open Space
Not far from the area of the famed Dam Store, outside of Loveland, over 1,500 in acreage for open space use has been put under contract. Many will breathe a sigh of relief, as this land could have been developed for residential, or even (at one point) a concert venue.
cobizmag.com
Water Pipeline Back in Play? — The Future of Colorado’s Water Distribution
From Aaron Million’s 12th-floor office in downtown Fort Collins, you can see Wyoming in the distance. Depending upon the route, it can be 3,000 feet uphill. The downhill side of that equation, however, has become a key feature in Million’s pipeline vision. Million wants to import water 338...
$1.6 Million Fort Collins Home Has Been Called Functional Art
Every now and then, a home comes onto the real estate market that is simply outside of the norm. Even though this Fort Collins home was built in 1980, the house has an ultra-modern feel. The listing for this Fort Collins home located at 2600 West Prospect Road calls the...
County Supports Sales Tax Exemption on Some Personal Hygiene Products
Some essential hygiene products will now be more affordable with support from the Board of Larimer County Commissioners. At their regular Administrative Matters public meeting, the board voted 3-0 to pass a resolution to support a sales tax and use exemption on essential hygiene products in Larimer County, outlined in Colorado House Bill HB22-1055, known as the Don’t Tax Dignity Bill.
"$56 in our bank account": Colorado-based dog rescue needs donations to avoid closure
The Denver-based canine rescue that has reportedly saved more than 1,500 dogs from kill shelters since 2020 is in danger of having to shut down and they're asking the public for help. On Instagram, 'A Friend of Jack' founder Allie Bradshaw shared that the company only has $56 left in...
South Fort Collins Sanitation District & Fort Collins-Loveland Water District Announce Separation
Initiated by the SFCSD, anticipated separation is planned for Q1 2023 after nearly 60 years with shared operations. The South Fort Collins Sanitation District (SFCSD) and Fort Collins-Loveland Water District (FCLWD) announced recently that they are working on mutually agreeable changes to their facilities and management sharing agreement at the request of the SFCSD to separate operations and become two fully independent districts. The anticipated separation is planned to be completed by the end of 2023.
2 Colorado Cities Among 2023's Top Places To Live In The U.S.
Money Magazine published its list of the best places to live in the country for 2022-2023.
Amid a nationwide pilot shortage, Frontier recruits cadets with no prior flying experience
DENVER — Denver-based Frontier Airlines has come up with a creative way to attract new pilots amid a nationwide pilot shortage. The airline is targeting people who have no prior flying experience with its Flight Cadet Program. Brad Lambert is the Vice President of Flight Operations for Frontier Airlines....
City of Loveland Names Four Police Chief Finalists
Following a national search, the City of Loveland has named four police chief finalists. Finalists will convene in Loveland on October 13 and 14 for interviews and a public meet-and-greet event on Thursday, October 13 from 5:30 – 8 pm at the Embassy Suites in Loveland. “A police chief...
Denver’s Schomp Family’s Lavish Mansion is For Sale
A piece of Denver history is available for purchase - but it comes with a hefty price tag. The Schomp Mansion, known for its ties to the long-standing Colorado automotive group, has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. Step Inside...
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: Colorado workers push back against the retirement age
Like its population, Colorado’s workforce is getting older as people work past traditional retirement age. A recent conference held in Denver explored the business case of how older, experienced workers affect a company’s bottom line (catch up with the subject in last week’s newsletter here) and how to attract and retain them. But the Age-Inclusive Management Strategies conference also addressed how the people of any age view work today.
Colorado city among places with steepest decline in home prices
Colorado home prices have been a key point of discussion in recent years with the latest question being whether or not they'll fall from record highs. A recent report from Realtor.com analyzed year-over-year home price changes, as well as how much prices have changed since June. Based on median list price, the rate that Denver home prices have fallen in recent months is one of the fastest among the nation's 100 largest cities.
A Vision for Weld County’s Future From the New United Way President and CEO
In my time at United Way of Weld County, I have been inspired by the vision that its board of directors and the community has for the organization. I intend to take this vision, make it a reality, and lead United Way into the future. I began working with United...
