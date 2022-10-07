UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Announces Capital Campaign to Support Poudre Valley Hospital Transformation

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce and Community Foundation of Northern Colorado have announced their partnership with Colorado Succeeds to explore the resources available for career-connected learning in Northern Colorado has reached its first milestone. The purpose of this partnership is to understand what programs and resources already exist and discover new opportunities to support learners in achieving career and post-secondary success in a way that ultimately supports the economic well-being of our region.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO