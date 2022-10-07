East Cobb's Moxie Taco has new owners, now called Green Coyote Cantina

Moxie Taco in Paper Mill Village on Johnson Ferry Road is now Green Coyote Cantina, though the name on the restaurant's exterior was not changed as of Friday afternoon. Jake Busch jbusch@mdjonline.com

An east Cobb taqueria is changing things up under new ownership.

Moxie Burger, which has four locations in Cobb and opened Moxie Taco in the Paper Mill Village on Johnson Ferry Road over five years ago, sold the taqueria to the owners of Camps Kitchen and Bar, located next door.

Moxie Taco announced the sale in a Facebook post earlier this week.

"We ultimately made the difficult decision to sell, so that we can focus our efforts on putting Moxie Burger locations into more local community neighborhoods," the post said. "The decision was made easier knowing it will be handed over to seasoned, successful owners, who are passionate about the concept."

Now known as Green Coyote Cantina, the restaurant’s new leadership is beginning to update the interior of the space “a bit at a time over the coming months,” said Rob Caswick, one of the Green Coyote's owners.

“We’ll be working off hours to make the space the go-to gathering place for families and parents’ night out in east Cobb,” Caswick said. “To-go orders will be a big part of our business and we’re updating our patio overlooking the Paper Mill pond to make it a neighborhood hang out.”

Highlights of the restaurant’s new menu include nine unique tacos, such as a carne asada with chimichurri and pickled red onions, as well as other items like the El Patron burger with chorizo and queso, and an avocado Caesar salad.

“We’re smoking meats in-house and have a margarita menu like no one else,” Caswick said. “We love east Cobb and are excited to serve the community we’ve met through Camp’s Kitchen & Bar.”