Here’s What’s New on Netflix in October 2022
Time to binge-watch the "Ocean's" trilogy again
How ‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Ryan Condal Gave Us a Fresh, New Westeros
Innovators 2022: Following one of the biggest series of all time was a fearsome challenge. But Condal delivered with his "Game of Thrones" prequel
Actor Paul Reiser Talks 'Reboot,' Stand-Up, & 'Stranger Things'
Actor Paul Reiser joins Trending to talk all about his new Hulu series 'Reboot,' returning to the stand-up stage, and the success of 'Stranger Things.'
Who Are the Old Ghosts in ‘The Midnight Club’ and What the Cast Hopes for in Season 2
"I hope we get a bloodbath," Chris Sumpter, who plays Spence, said of his wishes for a second installment
‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Was Inspired by ‘The Crown’ for HBO Series’ Recasting, Time Jumps (Video)
TheGrill 2022: Ryan Condal takes us through the past, present and future of the hit "Game of Thrones" prequel series
JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Surprised Her In The Middle Of Disney World And Asked To Make Things Official
JoJo and Avery were first linked in September following JoJo's split from ex Kylie Prew this summer.
Apple Acquires Thriller ‘The Gorge’ With Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy Joins Cast
Apple Original Films has acquired the rights to the thriller “The Gorge,” which will star Miles Teller and is from director Scott Derrickson (“The Black Phone”). The streamer has now attached Anya Taylor-Joy to join the cast alongside Teller. “The Gorge” comes from Skydance Media and...
‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Ryan Condal Sees No Rivalry With ‘Rings of Power’: ‘One Feeds the Other’
I dont think that somebody watching Rings of Power means theyre not watching House of the Dragon," Condal tells TheWrap
Marvel Delays ‘Blade,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ ‘Deadpool 3’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ Amid Release Date Shuffle
The Mahershala Ali-fronted "Blade" reboot gets pushed nearly a year to 2024
How Billy Eichner Broke Barriers With the Proudly Queer Rom-Com ‘Bros’
Innovators List 2022: The comedian's rom-com about gay men and their queer friends is a landmark for Hollywood, whether or not mainstream audiences are ready
‘FBI’ Star Zeeko Zaki Previews ‘Victim’ Episode in Which His Character OA Zidan Is Mugged: ‘It Shifts His Perspective’
"It really just comes down to not wanting to show weakness in a job that requires 100% strength," says Zaki of his character's reaction
Dahmer’ Overtakes ‘Bridgerton’ as Netflix’s Second-Most Popular English-Language Show of All Time
With more than 700 million hours viewed, the fictionalized story about the infamous serial killer is topped only by "Stranger Things 4"
How Hollywood Is Making Sure the Metaverse Goes Beyond ‘This Moment in Time’ (Video)
Ted Schilowitz, a futurist with Paramount Global who is leading the studio’s pursuits into the metaverse, says there’s a lot of “head scratching” going on when you try and figure out why a company like Wal-Mart has felt the need to dive into the metaverse. But Schilowitz says for his and other companies across Hollywood, the point of dipping their toes into these virtual worlds now is about making sure they’re looking at the metaverse beyond just “this moment in time.”
Welcome to TheGrill 2022: When Change in Hollywood Is a Permanent State, Only the Bravest Survive
Our annual conference convenes as the entertainment industry reels from constant disruption
‘Lost Boys’ Stars Corey Feldman, Alex Winter and Jamison Newlander Say Joel Schumacher ‘Reinvented Vampires’ (Video)
"Jason Patric's kids, they love the Frog Brothers probably even more than they love his character," says Newlander in an interview tied to the film's 35th anniversary
Ratings: ‘All American’ and ‘Homecoming’ Season Premieres Struggle to Perform for The CW
Both episodes sank in ratings compared to last seasons’ averages. The CW may be losing steam with one of its hallmark series. The Season 5 premiere of the young adult football drama “All American” aired Monday, slipping fairly significantly in ratings compared to the previous season’s debut from a 0.23 in the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic to just a 0.13.
How ‘Avatar’ Got a High Frame Rate Makeover That Actually Looks Great
If you’ve revisited James Cameron’s “Avatar” during its new theatrical engagement (or maybe are watching it for the first time), you are no doubt blown away by its presentation. “Avatar” looks noticeably better than it did when it debuted in theaters back in 2009 – it...
Angela Lansbury’s 10 Best Film and TV Roles, From ‘Gaslight’ to ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (Photos)
The beloved London-born actress died Tuesday at age 96
How Michelle Yeoh Became Our Favorite Superhero in Sensible Sneakers
In a scene midway through “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Michelle Yeoh frantically runs away from a woman who is swinging her leashed lap dog in the air like a bola. She grabs a two-liter bottle of orange soda, chugs it in one go, and taps an earpiece to gain the powers of an alternate version of her character…one endowed with the powers of a teppanyaki chef.
Paramount Exec Marc Weinstock Has Faith Streaming and Movie Theaters Can Still Coexist (Video)
With his studio still enjoying a wildly successful 2022 with the new horror film “Smile,” Paramount marketing president Marc Weinstock joined TheWrap’s annual industry summit TheGrill for a conversation on the film industry and the ongoing push and pull between movie theaters and streaming. Weinstock was joined...
