Edgar Allan Poe
How Hollywood Is Making Sure the Metaverse Goes Beyond ‘This Moment in Time’ (Video)

Ted Schilowitz, a futurist with Paramount Global who is leading the studio’s pursuits into the metaverse, says there’s a lot of “head scratching” going on when you try and figure out why a company like Wal-Mart has felt the need to dive into the metaverse. But Schilowitz says for his and other companies across Hollywood, the point of dipping their toes into these virtual worlds now is about making sure they’re looking at the metaverse beyond just “this moment in time.”
Ratings: ‘All American’ and ‘Homecoming’ Season Premieres Struggle to Perform for The CW

Both episodes sank in ratings compared to last seasons’ averages. The CW may be losing steam with one of its hallmark series. The Season 5 premiere of the young adult football drama “All American” aired Monday, slipping fairly significantly in ratings compared to the previous season’s debut from a 0.23 in the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic to just a 0.13.
How Michelle Yeoh Became Our Favorite Superhero in Sensible Sneakers

In a scene midway through “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Michelle Yeoh frantically runs away from a woman who is swinging her leashed lap dog in the air like a bola. She grabs a two-liter bottle of orange soda, chugs it in one go, and taps an earpiece to gain the powers of an alternate version of her character…one endowed with the powers of a teppanyaki chef.
