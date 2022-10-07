ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

whcuradio.com

Suspect leads police on bicycle and swim pursuit near Ithaca Wegmans

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A brief chase Monday afternoon near the Ithaca Wegmans ended with an arrest. Police say an officer recognized James Kastenhuber because of two active arrest warrants issued. Kastenhuber was spotted by the officer around 2:25 yesterday afternoon and tried getting away on a bicycle. Police say the 32-year-old Ithaca man then swam to the area around Nate’s Floral Estates before he was eventually found hiding underneath a canoe.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Troopers: Two stolen cars, two arrests in Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two 20-year-old Onondaga County men are accused of bringing stolen cars into Cortland County. State Police say troopers pulled over a car for speeding on I-81 in Cortlandville Friday morning. Authorities say the driver sped away before crashing into a tree in Homer, then all three people ran away. The trio were eventually caught. Troopers say someone in another stolen car tried picking them up but was arrested.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
City
Cortland, NY
City
Homer, NY
Cortland, NY
Crime & Safety
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Remsen man accused of criminally possessing a weapon

REMSEN- A local man is faced with an accusation stemming in Oneida County, authorities say. Brandon J. Horstman, 30, of Remsen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) last Tuesday. He is formally charged with one count of criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree. Troopers say...
REMSEN, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man arrested in connection with summer crime

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing felony charges related to a July crime in the Town of Dryden. Investigators from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Joshua Payne Friday. Payne is charged with grand larceny and burglary for alleged thefts at Autoworks, including a vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office has warrants for Tashawn Payne and Sky Forest Volckhausen related to the crime as well. Authorities say they are aware of the whereabouts of these two and are working with other law enforcement entities to execute the warrants.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

25-year-old man stabbed, taken to Upstate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was stabbed in the back on Sunday, October 9 around 9:15 p.m., according to Syracuse Police. Officers responded to S. Salina St. and E. Brighton Ave. for a stabbing call and once they arrived they found a 25-year-old man who was stabbed in the back. Police say the man […]
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Man Arrested in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Johnson City man is accused stealing from a Tioga County business. Nicholas P. Skiba, 42, is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of property from a Newark Valley business. Skiba was arrested on October 6th and charged with one count of Grand...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
UTICA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man attempts to escape emergency room

A Cortland man attempted to escape the emergency room after he was arrested in connection to an incident on Homer Avenue Wednesday, according to a city police report. The report noted that Travis M. Hartwick, 31, allegedly assaulted a female victim, while also violating an order of protection in the process.
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

Fugitive of the week: Brandon Hammond

(WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Brandon Hammond who is a level 3 Predicate Sex Offender and has been required to maintain his registration for life. Hammond was due to provide the Syracuse Police Department with a current address on...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Multiple crews respond to Freeville house fire

FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Crews extinguished a house fire in Freeville. Authorities say a home caught fire shortly after 4 PM yesterday. Crews were on the scene for about four hours. Multiple departments from Tompkins County assisted in putting out the blaze. No injuries were reported. The cause is...
FREEVILLE, NY

