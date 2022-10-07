Read full article on original website
Inmate overdoses inside Broome County Jail
On October 7th, a 34-year-old male inmate at the Broome County Jail did not respond to calls to come out of his cell.
Suspect leads police on bicycle and swim pursuit near Ithaca Wegmans
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A brief chase Monday afternoon near the Ithaca Wegmans ended with an arrest. Police say an officer recognized James Kastenhuber because of two active arrest warrants issued. Kastenhuber was spotted by the officer around 2:25 yesterday afternoon and tried getting away on a bicycle. Police say the 32-year-old Ithaca man then swam to the area around Nate’s Floral Estates before he was eventually found hiding underneath a canoe.
Troopers: Two stolen cars, two arrests in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two 20-year-old Onondaga County men are accused of bringing stolen cars into Cortland County. State Police say troopers pulled over a car for speeding on I-81 in Cortlandville Friday morning. Authorities say the driver sped away before crashing into a tree in Homer, then all three people ran away. The trio were eventually caught. Troopers say someone in another stolen car tried picking them up but was arrested.
Tearful wife of Clay deputy in murder-suicide in court; lawyer reveals injuries from husband’s rampage
Syracuse, NY -- The wife of an Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy, who was shot in the face during her husband’s murder-suicide in February, appeared in court Tuesday as she faces charges of her own related to more than a half-million in thefts from sheriff’s office coffers. Karen...
NYSP: Remsen man accused of criminally possessing a weapon
REMSEN- A local man is faced with an accusation stemming in Oneida County, authorities say. Brandon J. Horstman, 30, of Remsen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) last Tuesday. He is formally charged with one count of criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree. Troopers say...
Ithaca man arrested in connection with summer crime
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing felony charges related to a July crime in the Town of Dryden. Investigators from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Joshua Payne Friday. Payne is charged with grand larceny and burglary for alleged thefts at Autoworks, including a vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office has warrants for Tashawn Payne and Sky Forest Volckhausen related to the crime as well. Authorities say they are aware of the whereabouts of these two and are working with other law enforcement entities to execute the warrants.
Two High Speed Chases, Crashed Cars, Foot Pursuit Part of Busy Morning for Area Police Agencies
On October 7th around 9am, a New York State Trooper assigned to the Traffic Incident Management Unit was watching traffic on I81 headed northbound near Hoxie Gorge in Cortlandville. While in the area, the trooper observed a vehicle speeding and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle initially stopped,...
25-year-old man stabbed, taken to Upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was stabbed in the back on Sunday, October 9 around 9:15 p.m., according to Syracuse Police. Officers responded to S. Salina St. and E. Brighton Ave. for a stabbing call and once they arrived they found a 25-year-old man who was stabbed in the back. Police say the man […]
Otsego Co. man arrested for meth possession, vehicle violations
An Otsego County man was arrested in the Town of Morris on October 1st on numerous traffic and drug charges.
Johnson City Man Arrested in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Johnson City man is accused stealing from a Tioga County business. Nicholas P. Skiba, 42, is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of property from a Newark Valley business. Skiba was arrested on October 6th and charged with one count of Grand...
Jail Time for Binghamton ATM Robbery & Salvation Army Damage
Two cases moving through Broome County Court involve a robbery at a Binghamton ATM and damage to a Salvation Army Rehab. facility. A Binghamton man will be starting the new year in 2023 being sentenced for stealing money from someone trying to make a deposit at an Automatic Teller Machine in Binghamton just before Christmas.
Two men arrested after fleeing from Troopers in stolen cars
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two 20-year-old men were arrested in Cortland County on October 7 after they fled from Troopers in stolen cars, New York State Police say. Around 8:54 a.m., a trooper who is assigned to the Traffic Incident Management Unit (TIM) was monitoring traffic on I-81 traveling northbound. The trooper saw a vehicle […]
UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
Wayne Co. man allegedly drives intoxicated, strikes house
Dewaters refused all subsequent DWI tests, officers said, and was charged with DWI-refusal, open container, and moving from a lane unsafely, police said.
City Police: Man attempts to escape emergency room
A Cortland man attempted to escape the emergency room after he was arrested in connection to an incident on Homer Avenue Wednesday, according to a city police report. The report noted that Travis M. Hartwick, 31, allegedly assaulted a female victim, while also violating an order of protection in the process.
Local Sheriff’s Offices to face off in competition for kids’ summer camp
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – Sheriff’s Offices from around the Southern Tier, as well as New York State, will participate in the “Sheriff’s Showdown” later this week to help send kids to camp over the summer. Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom, Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, and Schuyler County Sheriff Kevin Rumsey joined 18 News to […]
Fugitive of the week: Brandon Hammond
(WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Brandon Hammond who is a level 3 Predicate Sex Offender and has been required to maintain his registration for life. Hammond was due to provide the Syracuse Police Department with a current address on...
Cortland County Man Accused of Raping Acquaintance
A Cortland County man is charged with felony rape in connection with an alleged incident in the Town of Solon on July 1. Sheriff’s officials say 60-year-old Charles Warren is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with someone he knows. According to arrest information provided by the Cortland County...
Multiple crews respond to Freeville house fire
FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Crews extinguished a house fire in Freeville. Authorities say a home caught fire shortly after 4 PM yesterday. Crews were on the scene for about four hours. Multiple departments from Tompkins County assisted in putting out the blaze. No injuries were reported. The cause is...
One taken by helicopter to hospital after house fire in the Town of Dryden
TOWN OF DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- At approximately 4 p.m. on October 10, the Freeville Fire Department was dispatched to a reported house fire on Caswell Road in the Town of Dryden. Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed that a trailer was engulfed in flames. It took the crew four hours to extinguish...
