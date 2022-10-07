Read full article on original website
Antonio Brown Takes Another Shot At Tom Brady With Divorce Tweet
If you thought Antonio Brown’s recent social media dig at Tom Brady was bad, what the troubled pass-catcher tweeted Sunday morning at the expense of the star quarterback is flat-out off the rails. Brown, who was both a New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate of Brady’s in...
Packing Their Bags? Three Patriots Listed Among NFL Trade Candidates
Three Patriots players were included on a list of potential trade candidates leading up to the NFL trade deadline, although New England fans probably won’t be overly surprised about their inclusion. Eric Edholm of NFL.com released a list of notable players who should be on the move before the...
Patriots Release Veteran Receiver In Surprising Roster Move
When the Patriots activated Tyquan Thornton off injured reserve last week, the writing was on the wall for New England’s receiving corps. With six wideouts on 53-man rosters and the Patriots historically rostering only five, someone had to go. Well, now we know the odd man out: Lil’Jordan Humphrey....
Tony Romo Warns League After Dominant Bills Win Over Steelers
The Buffalo Bills made quick work of the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 5 matchup on Sunday, resulting in a 38-3 final from Highmark Stadium, and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo credited the winning squad while also advising future opponents across the league to take notice. Buffalo, who following Week...
Bill Belichick Endorses Kendrick Bourne After Sideline Argument
The ongoing drama/situation/thing between Kendrick Bourne and the Patriots took another interesting turn Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Bourne was flagged for two penalties in the first half of New England’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. After the second, FOX Sports cameras got Bourne and Bill Belichick engaging in a passionate conversation on the sideline. It’s hard to tell exactly what the two were talking about.
Patriots’ Mack Wilson Flagged For Preposterously Soft Roughing-The-Passer Penalty
FOXBORO, Mass. — The NFL’s increased emphasis on protecting from injuries — particularly concussions — is warranted. Seemingly everyone agrees on that. That said, officials sometimes are a bit too quick to throw the laundry. That was the case during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game...
Julian Edelman Makes Request Of Patriots Before Week 5 Lions Game
Like so many other members of the Foxboro Faithful, Julian Edelman will feel a sense of nostalgia when he watches the Patriots battle the Lions on Sunday afternoon. New England’s Week 5 matchup with Detroit at Gillette Stadium will mark the return of the Patriots’ uber-popular red throwback uniforms. Bill Belichick’s team hasn’t sported the Pat Patriot threads since 2012, as the NFL’s now-defunct one-helmet rule took the Steve Grogran-era jersey out of rotation.
Damien Harris Injury: Bad News On Patriots Running Back
The Patriots reportedly will be without Damien Harris for a little while. Harris will miss multiple games after suffering a hamstring injury last Sunday in New England’s win over the Detroit Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Tuesday morning. The fourth-year running back has started every game in which he’s played since the start of the 2020 campaign.
How Warriors’ Jordan Poole Feels Following Draymond Green Incident
How would you respond if you were punched in the face by a co-worker?. If your answer is something along the lines of not speaking to said co-worker, you may have something in common with Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole. It’s been quite the week for Poole, who was...
NBA Rumors: What Sparked Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Scrap
We now have a better understanding of what ignited the training camp squabble between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The NBA world learned last week that the Warriors were evaluating a potential punishment for Green after the veteran was involved in an altercation with Poole at a team practice. A video obtained by TMZ Sports ultimately revealed that Green punched Poole in the face after the latter tried to separate himself from the former with a shove.
NBA・
How Patriots’ Defense Made Statement Vs. ‘Disrespectful’ Lions
FOXBORO, Mass. — Minutes into Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots stopped Jared Goff just short of the first-down marker on a third-and-5 scramble. Lions head coach Dan Campbell opted for an aggressive approach, keeping Detroit’s offense on the field on fourth-and-inches. The ball...
Matthew Judon Makes Notable Wardrobe Change In Patriots’ Throwbacks
UPDATE: After sporting a royal blue undershirt during pregame warmups, Matthew Judon changed into his trusty red sleeves before kickoff. Hey, if it works, might as well stick with it. ORIGINAL STORY: FOXBORO, Mass. — The guy in the red sleeves? Not this week. Star pass rusher Matthew Judon...
Aaron Rodgers Takes Exception To Comments Made By Packers Teammate
The trip across the pond wasn’t too favorable for the Green Bay Packers, and that seems to be the case in more ways than one. First, Green Bay allowed 17 unanswered points in the second half and watched the New York Giants earn a 27-22 comeback victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. That was the initial reason behind Green Bay’s down day, but after the defeat, quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly expressed his disappointment in postgame comments by teammates.
Ty Montgomery Injury: Bill Belichick Gives Concerning Update On Patriots RB
The Patriots’ depth at running back could be tested in the coming weeks. Starting running back Damien Harris left Sunday’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium due to a hamstring injury and didn’t return. New England as of Monday morning hadn’t offered an update on his status.
Lions Coach Provides Update On Player Injured Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Detroit Lions didn’t experience many good things Sunday in New England, but they did get good news on an injured player following a scary scene in Foxboro. Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering an injury...
Raiders’ Davante Adams Speaks Out After Shoving Cameraman
Davante Adams wasn’t able to contain his frustration following the Raiders’ narrow loss Monday night, and it will cost the superstar wide receiver. Adams shoved a media member to the ground after Las Vegas suffered a 30-29 defeat at the hands of the Chiefs in Kansas City. The Raiders, who signed Adams to a five-year, $141.25 million deal after trading for him over the offseason, now sit at 1-4 on the season as they head into their Week 6 bye.
NFL Rumors: Patriots Compare Tyquan Thornton To This Wide Receiver
Sunday was an important day for the New England Patriots on multiple fronts. The Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions proved to be a “get right” game for the Patriots, who halted their losing streak at two with a 29-0 win at Gillette Stadium. New England’s defense was excellent against a previously potent Detroit offense and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe proved he can keep the boat afloat until Mac Jones returns from his ankle injury.
Matthew Judon Makes Patriots Franchise History Against Lions
FOXBORO, Mass. — If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That’s a mantra Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is following, and it paid off in a big way Sunday. Despite rocking a new look in pregame warmups, Judon entered Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions wearing his requisite red sleeves. It was in those sleeves that he made Patriots history.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Dominant Win Over Lions
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bailey Zappe will get all the headlines this week, and deservedly so. But the Patriots defense was the top story in Sunday’s 29-0 win over the Lions. Detroit entered Gillette Stadium with the NFL’s highest-scoring offense and left with zero points. New England forced two turnovers, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and held the Lions to 0-for-6 on fourth-down attempts. It was the Patriots’ first shutout win since Week 11 of last season against the Atlanta Falcons.
What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Blowout Win Over Lions
The New England Patriots’ game plan against the Detroit Lions worked to perfection. Facing the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, the Patriots pitched a shutout, stopped the Lions on all six of their fourth-down conversion attempts, scored a defensive touchdown, won the turnover battle and got a monster game out of running back Rhamondre Stevenson (25 carries, 161 yards), all while third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played mistake-free football behind a dominant offensive line.
