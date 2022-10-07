Read full article on original website
Class 6A football power rankings: What did a week of major league matchups do to the state’s top teams?
Last week gave us a huge set of league matchups that may have big implications for how each district shakes out. And with those matchups, some of the state’s top teams showed us just how potent they really are. Take a look into some of the movement of this...
Carolina Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule after 1-4 start
The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.
Oregon men’s basketball center Nate Bittle out 1-2 more weeks with sprained left foot
Oregon center Nate Bittle is still recovering from a left foot sprain he suffered during the team’s trip to Canada in late August. Bittle had a walking boot on his left foot and did not practice with the Ducks during their practice Monday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena. “We...
Subscriber football pick ’em: Who will win the Week 7 matchups in Class 5A?
Don’t take your eyes off Class 5A this week, as there is a full lineup of games that could have big district consequences. Vote below in The Oregonian/OregonLive’s football polls with your thoughts on who is going to win every football game this week. Check back on Thursday for a full list of the results.
Injured Oregon Ducks nose tackle Popo Aumavae could petition NCAA for extra year of eligibility
Popo Aumavae’s college career may not be ending after this season. The Oregon Ducks’ nose tackle, who suffered a season-ending right foot injury late in fall camp, is weighing petitioning the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility to set up a possible return in 2023. Oregon coach...
Sharks of Oregon: The 8 largest sharks found off Oregon’s coast
The Pacific Ocean off of Oregon is filled with marine species of all kinds, but there’s something particularly fascinating about sharks. Look no further than Discovery’s Shark Week to see what the hype is all about. They aren’t offering hours of programming on sea anemones after all.
Portland Trail Blazers’ defense no-shows in 126-94 loss at Sacramento Kings
The Portland Trail Blazers rested six regulars during Thursday night’s 138-85 win over Maccabi Ra’anana. Five returned Sunday at Sacramento and appeared in need of a few more days of rest while putting forth a listless performance during a 126-94 loss to the Kings at the Golden 1 Center.
Portland Trail Blazers’ struggles continue in 131-98 loss at Golden State Warriors
It makes sense that the Portland Trail Blazers, playing without Damian Lillard, would lose to the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors on the road. Falling to the Warriors without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green makes little sense, with or without Lillard. And losing...
