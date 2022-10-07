ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule after 1-4 start

The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
