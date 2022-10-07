Read full article on original website
kclu.org
Body of missing Ventura County man found in Santa Monica Mountains
The search for a missing man in Ventura County has a grim ending. Jose Velasquez was last seen in the Thousand Oaks area in July. Someone saw him in the Janss Marketplace July 27. His van was later discovered parked in a Newbury Park neighborhood. A search failed to turn...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
pacbiztimes.com
Region’s breweries take home barrel of medals from Great American Beer Festival
The tri-county region’s breweries came home from the 2022 Great American Beer Festival in Denver with gold medals in five different categories and a handful of silver and bronze medals, too. The Great American Beer Festival is one of the world’s top beer competitions, and the 2022 edition ended...
kclu.org
Rain? It could happen on the Central and South Coasts on and off through mid-week
The weather for the Central and South Coasts is going to be very interesting for at least through Wednesday, with the potential for rain. A low pressure system off the coast is setting the stage for some thunderstorms, and even scattered rainfall. The best chance for thunderstorms is in Ventura...
Santa Barbara Independent
Noleta Bear Sightings and a Highway Kill
Multiple reports of bear sightings along Maria Ygnacio Creek up above Cathedral Oaks Road came in to neighborhood watch member Jack Armstrong from alarmed residents in late September. A couple nights later, by which the time the sightings had stopped, a bear was reported killed in traffic on US 101 South at Fairview.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Police Department Swears in Eight New Officers
The Santa Barbara Police Department is proud to announce the swearing-in of eight new police officers. Chief Kelly Gordon swore in these officers last week. Six graduated from the Ventura County Criminal Justice Training Center and two are lateral officers from other California law enforcement agencies. Attached are their photos...
A mild Tuesday on the coast with isolated chances of mountain rain
It's a mild day on the coast, but warm again for the interior. The post A mild Tuesday on the coast with isolated chances of mountain rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Howard Fire 50% Contained in Los Padres Forest
The Howard Fire is holding at 85 acres and 50% containment as of Sunday morning. Air tankers and water-dropping helicopters will be back in the air to slow any spread. Threats remain to recreational sites and critical watersheds, according to the Los Padres National Forest. By the edhat staff. October...
Stearns Wharf turns 150 years old
Stearns Wharf is celebrating its 150th Anniversary Saturday. The post Stearns Wharf turns 150 years old appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter Waives Fees for Adopters and Owners
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA MARIA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter in Santa Maria urgently needs to reduce the number of pets in the shelter, by at least 50%, and is requesting help from the community. Highly needed repairs to the location are underway and will create significant challenges for animal care. These improvements are expected to last through mid-November 2022.
After 67 years, operators of oil refinery on the Nipomo Mesa are saying goodbye
“The regrettable part of this transformation is that the Santa Maria refinery will cease to process crude oil in January of 2023.”
KTLA.com
KEYT
Sea Lions lounge on dredging equipment in Channel Islands Harbor
OXNARD, Calif.-Dredging in a local harbor is attracting sea lions. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started a dredging project in the Channel Islands Harbor this month and crews seem to be able to work around sea lions jumping up and relaxing on the equipment. Engineers filled in boulders along...
Santa Barbara Independent
Homicide in Santa Ynez
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of. Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Conductor Christopher Story VI Dies
West Coast Symphony Orchestra founder Christopher Story VI — a familiar sight for decades, baton in hand, conducting free annual concerts at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens for Fiesta and Fourth of July, Bach by Candlelight, Mozart by Candlelight, and many other beloved community celebrations since 1966 — died this week.
Santa Barbara Independent
District Attorney’s Conclusion on the Death of Jonathan Paul Thomas in Santa Barbara County Main Jail
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that the legal analysis of the death of Jonathan Paul Thomas, age 45, occurring on January 12, 2022, while in the custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail has concluded. The detailed analysis is posted on the Office of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney website here.
kclu.org
Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder
Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa Ynez at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
TMZ.com
Conan O'Brien Gets Offer He Can't Refuse for $16.5M Beach House
Conan O'Brien can break out the bubbly ... because he just accepted an offer on his oceanfront home. Conan's been on the hunt for a buyer since July. He had listed the property in Carpinteria, CA, just south of Santa Barbara, for $16,500,000. Conan's 2,142 square foot pad is just...
Women’s March to Action in Santa Maria Valley come together at Santa Maria’s City Hall
The Women's March to Action in Santa Maria Valley began this morning at Santa Maria's City Hall. They called all members of the community to join them in the march to stand against the attack on abortion access and reproductive healthcare. The post Women’s March to Action in Santa Maria Valley come together at Santa Maria’s City Hall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
