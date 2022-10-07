ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Santa Barbara, CA
Business
City
August, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Real Estate
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Noleta Bear Sightings and a Highway Kill

Multiple reports of bear sightings along Maria Ygnacio Creek up above Cathedral Oaks Road came in to neighborhood watch member Jack Armstrong from alarmed residents in late September. A couple nights later, by which the time the sightings had stopped, a bear was reported killed in traffic on US 101 South at Fairview.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Police Department Swears in Eight New Officers

The Santa Barbara Police Department is proud to announce the swearing-in of eight new police officers. Chief Kelly Gordon swore in these officers last week. Six graduated from the Ventura County Criminal Justice Training Center and two are lateral officers from other California law enforcement agencies. Attached are their photos...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Howard Fire 50% Contained in Los Padres Forest

The Howard Fire is holding at 85 acres and 50% containment as of Sunday morning. Air tankers and water-dropping helicopters will be back in the air to slow any spread. Threats remain to recreational sites and critical watersheds, according to the Los Padres National Forest. By the edhat staff. October...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Single Family Homes#The Week Of#Business Industry#Linus Business#Miradero Drive
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter Waives Fees for Adopters and Owners

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA MARIA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter in Santa Maria urgently needs to reduce the number of pets in the shelter, by at least 50%, and is requesting help from the community. Highly needed repairs to the location are underway and will create significant challenges for animal care. These improvements are expected to last through mid-November 2022.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KEYT

Sea Lions lounge on dredging equipment in Channel Islands Harbor

OXNARD, Calif.-Dredging in a local harbor is attracting sea lions. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started a dredging project in the Channel Islands Harbor this month and crews seem to be able to work around sea lions jumping up and relaxing on the equipment. Engineers filled in boulders along...
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Homicide in Santa Ynez

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of. Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Conductor Christopher Story VI Dies

West Coast Symphony Orchestra founder Christopher Story VI — a familiar sight for decades, baton in hand, conducting free annual concerts at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens for Fiesta and Fourth of July, Bach by Candlelight, Mozart by Candlelight, and many other beloved community celebrations since 1966 — died this week.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

District Attorney’s Conclusion on the Death of Jonathan Paul Thomas in Santa Barbara County Main Jail

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that the legal analysis of the death of Jonathan Paul Thomas, age 45, occurring on January 12, 2022, while in the custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail has concluded. The detailed analysis is posted on the Office of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney website here.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder

Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa Ynez at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
TMZ.com

Conan O'Brien Gets Offer He Can't Refuse for $16.5M Beach House

Conan O'Brien can break out the bubbly ... because he just accepted an offer on his oceanfront home. Conan's been on the hunt for a buyer since July. He had listed the property in Carpinteria, CA, just south of Santa Barbara, for $16,500,000. Conan's 2,142 square foot pad is just...
CARPINTERIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Women’s March to Action in Santa Maria Valley come together at Santa Maria’s City Hall

The Women's March to Action in Santa Maria Valley began this morning at Santa Maria's City Hall. They called all members of the community to join them in the march to stand against the attack on abortion access and reproductive healthcare. The post Women’s March to Action in Santa Maria Valley come together at Santa Maria’s City Hall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy