Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA MARIA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter in Santa Maria urgently needs to reduce the number of pets in the shelter, by at least 50%, and is requesting help from the community. Highly needed repairs to the location are underway and will create significant challenges for animal care. These improvements are expected to last through mid-November 2022.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO