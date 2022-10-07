Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWMT
Autonomous electric vehicle donation launches new research at WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The donation of the autonomous Aurrigo Auto-Pod will put Western Michigan University students and faculty in the driver's seat for years to come. The four-seater electric vehicle is give students an edge on electric vehicle research within Western's Energy Efficient and Autonomous Vehicle Lab, according to the university.
WWMT
Beaumont, Spectrum Health form under new name: Corewell Health
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health formed in February 2022, signaling its commitment to health and wellness. The duo has a new name: Corewell Health, leaders announced Tuesday. “We recognize the amazing outcomes and history from Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health," President & CEO Tina Freese...
WWMT
Fireplace, new gathering space planned for South Haven park
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven could soon gain a year-round gathering space and fireplace, pending the success of a crowdfunding campaign. If the campaign, through Patronicity, reaches $40,000 by Dec. 2, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, also known as MEDC, will fund a matching grant for the project, state officials said.
WWMT
Ceremony planned for late Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Christian Smith
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public Safety Officer Christian Smith, 32, passed away Saturday after his battle with leukemia. Smith, a six-year veteran of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, served as a police officer, firefighter, field training officer, K9 handler, and drug investigator, according to KDPS. A celebration of life...
WWMT
Battle Creek native, WWII soldier to be buried at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta
FORT KNOX, KY. — Battle Creek native and World War II solider, Army Pfc. Lowell D. Smith, is set to be buried Monday at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta. Smith was assigned to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division. Smith's unit was involved in...
WWMT
Warm winter clothing needed for Battle Creek nonprofit's annual coat drive
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Winter is at the back door, blowing cold air our way. In Battle Creek, Charitable Union is collecting winter coats and numerous winter clothing for people in need in local communities, according to the nonprofit organizers. Charitable Union provides seniors, adults, the homeless, and children...
WWMT
Kalamazoo youth asks questions to Michigan House, Senate candidates
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People in Kalamazoo as young as 14 and up to 24 years old discussed issues that are top-of-mind with Michigan House and Senate candidates. Michigan Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. The Kalamazoo Youth Development Network hosted the youth forum at...
WWMT
Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween is just weeks away and preparation for this spooky day never hurts. Oct. 15 - 2nd annual Pumpkins in the Park Motorcycle Trunk n Treat. The event is free, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and located 131 S. Main St., Plainwell. Line the motorcycles up and hand out candy to those smiling little faces. Decorate your scoot for a chance to win some goodies.
WWMT
Black Voters Matter encourages WMU students to vote
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A statewide tour bus rolled into Western Michigan University's campus Tuesday, encouraging students to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. Black Voters Matter, a national voting rights organization, hoped to mobilize Black voters before...
WWMT
Crews extinguish house fire in Kalamazoo Edison neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety sent crews out Tuesday afternoon to battle a house fire. The house caught fire on Race Street, between Hays Park Ave and Lisa Street. Delay on the tracks: Passengers endure 19-hour train trip from Detroit to Chicago. Public safety officers responded...
WWMT
Recording device found in Portage Public Schools locker room
PORTAGE, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a recording device was found in a Portage Public Schools locker room, the district confirmed Monday. Curriculum changes: Paw Paw Public Schools drop TRAILS curriculum, sparking community division. The incident involved two Portage Northern High School students, a boy and a...
WWMT
Pop-up bike lane reopens on Westnedge Avenue as construction nears completion
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo released some good news for drivers on Tuesday. Crews completed lead service replacement work on Westnedge Avenue between Vine Street and Maple Street, according to the city. As a result, the pop-up bike lane along Westnegde Avenue reopened. The lead service replacement...
WWMT
Walkers raise more than $68,000 to fight Alzheimer's
KALAMAZOO, Mich — More than 300 people registered for the Kalamazoo County Walk to End Alzheimer's. Many of them gathered Saturday morning at Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo to walk. The Alzheimer's Association says right now more than 190,000 people across Michigan are living with the disease, that does not have a cure.
WWMT
Paw Paw Public Schools drop TRAILS curriculum, sparking community division
PAW PAW. Mich. — Paw Paw Public Schools administration decided to drop their TRAILS (Transforming Research into Action to Improve the Lives of Students) curriculum, according to Superintendent Rick Reo. It's a form of social and emotional learning (SEL) that helps students practice skills like self and social awareness.
WWMT
Dogs from hurricane-damaged shelters in Florida, Puerto Rico rehomed in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich — Over 100 dogs and cats arrived in the Midwest Sunday after being rescued from hurricane-damaged shelters in Puerto Rico and Naples, Florida. Upon arrival, some of the animals were handed over to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan where they would be housed until finding a forever home.
WWMT
Fire leads to explosion in Cass County, one injured
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Foul play doesn't appear to be a factor in a explosion that rocked a Cass County residence Sunday, according to authorities. The fire Sunday morning at a residence on Valley Road, near Robbins Lake Road, lead to an explosion around 9 a.m., according to Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke.
WWMT
Michigan voters gather in Kalamazoo to protest national abortion bans
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People from around the area gathered in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park Sunday to protest bans on abortion. The Kalamazoo Reproductive and Women's Rights March was held one day after thousands gathered in Washington, D.C. for a similar march. Union Square: Thousands gather in DC for Women's March,...
WWMT
Portage Public Schools principal placed on leave
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Public Schools placed an interim principal on leave, the district confirmed in a statement Tuesday afternoon. Under investigation: Recording device found in Portage Public Schools locker room. Michael Huber, interim principal at Portage Northern High School, was placed on administrative leave after an incident during...
WWMT
Kalamazoo bus driver cited for careless driving after crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Public School bus driver has been cited in a crash after her bus ended up in a ditch. The driver, a 62-year-old woman, was cited with careless driving, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Over a dozen Woods Lake Elementary students were on-board...
WWMT
Truck swerves to avoid deer, ends up in Battle Creek River
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A truck ended up in the Battle Creek River after swerving to avoid a deer Saturday, according to Battle Creek Firefighters. Battle Creek firefighters and the police department responded to the area of Bridgen Drive and Emmet Street, where the truck went in the water on Saturday morning.
