Early Winter Forecast Is Good For New York

As we head into the "winter" months of November and December, the early look winter forecast is looking good for New York State. Forecasters at Accuweather.com are calling for a milder winter compared to last year and it looks like there will be less snow this winter than last year as well.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Upstate New York Pumpkin Patch Voted 5th Best In Nation

We are in the heart of the fall harvest and Halloween season and one Upstate pumpkin patch is among the nation's best to get that all-important seasonal symbol. This time of year is all about apples, foliage, and everything the fall harvest has to offer. Many argue that this is the most beautiful time of the year in Upstate New York and there is certainly no shortage of ways and destinations to get outside and enjoy everything autumn has to offer. That includes getting outside to grab one of the most important symbols of the season: pumpkins!
This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA

According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
Must see Upstate NY home: Opulent Saratoga Springs estate inspired by owners’ world travels

Sitting among the grand Victorian houses of Saratoga Springs, the “Palazzo Riggi” at 637 North Broadway is full of splendor. The home took two years to design and three years to build. Each room contains style and decor inspired by the world travels of the owners, a well-known couple who were Saratoga Springs natives, according to real estate agent Julie Bonacio. They took inspiration from Bali, Italy, France, Africa, and more.
Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports

Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
Does New York Officially Have the Worst Roads in the Entire Country?

New Yorkers know our roads suck, but could they actually be the worst in ALL 50 states?!. A recent analysis by MoneyGeek took a hard look at roads across the U.S. to determine which states had the most work to do on their infrastructure. Local and state governments spend billions of dollars annually to help maintain their roadways, but sometimes it doesn't seem that way. Taxpayers are left gritting their teeth and swearing at the top of their lungs when they hit an unsuspecting pothole.
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?

Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
