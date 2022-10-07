Read full article on original website
Related
Early Winter Forecast Is Good For New York
As we head into the "winter" months of November and December, the early look winter forecast is looking good for New York State. Forecasters at Accuweather.com are calling for a milder winter compared to last year and it looks like there will be less snow this winter than last year as well.
Freezing ‘Cold, Snowy’ Winter Expected For New York State
Weather experts believe a freezing "cold" and "snowy" winter is coming soon to New York State. Winter is inching closer and weather experts who are correct "80 percent" of the time believe New York is in for a cold and snowy winter. "For 231 years, The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Upstate NY Changes Colors in the Fall – But why are Buildings Red?
Upstate NY Changes Colors in the Fall - But why are Buildings Red?. You may have seen photos on your social media, or perhaps even driven by or live near some of the landmarks throughout the Capital Region that were lit up bright red recently. When Summer turns to Fall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upstate New York Pumpkin Patch Voted 5th Best In Nation
We are in the heart of the fall harvest and Halloween season and one Upstate pumpkin patch is among the nation's best to get that all-important seasonal symbol. This time of year is all about apples, foliage, and everything the fall harvest has to offer. Many argue that this is the most beautiful time of the year in Upstate New York and there is certainly no shortage of ways and destinations to get outside and enjoy everything autumn has to offer. That includes getting outside to grab one of the most important symbols of the season: pumpkins!
Average first snowfall dates in Michigan
You might think it's way too early to talk about snow in West Michigan, but it hasn't been over the last week.
3 Upstate NY Cities Named Most Neighborly In the Nation! Here’s Top 25!
Time for some New York pride! It's official! We have some of the 'Most Neighborly' cities in the Nation! As a matter of fact NY has 3 cities in the Top 25, 2 in the Top 10 and one city in NY sits at #1!. Before you look at the...
Heavy rains could cause flooding in Upstate NY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Heavy rain later this week could cause isolated flooding in Upstate New York, the National Weather Service said. The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook, a heads-up alert that problematic weather is on the horizon. “A period of steady rain on Thursday, with some locally...
New York State Residents Urged To Get Plow Contracts Ready
We all know what is coming when the fall arrives. The cooler air and the shorter days are here and for those of us who live near one of the Great Lakes, we know that snow could pile up any day now. Are you ready? Do you have your shovel...
Lake Effect Snow in October Possible For New York State
After a brief warming trend over the last few days, we're back into a cooling pattern across the State of New York. Temperatures will be anywhere from the low 40's to high 50's on Saturday and Sunday, however, the weather will warm up again by early-to-mid next week. But as...
Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge embarking on new journey
The City of Glens Falls has a new communications director—and he's a very familiar face to most of the Capital Region.
See the Fall Foliage In New York By Rail! Are Tickets Still Available?
Fall is is full swing and the out-of-state leaf peepers have arrived! Before you know it all of the cool stuff to do in our region will be booked! Sold Out! There is still some time to experience one of the most unique ways to take in the changing colors of New York, by Rail Bike!
This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA
According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
These Critters In NY Want to Invade Your Home This Winter! Gross!
We have been pretty fortunate so far with a mild Fall season. Temperatures around the Capital Region over the next 7 days will be averaging in the mid-sixties. When that changes, and it will, everyone will want to be in-doors. The list of house guests could range from creepy insects to cagey rodents .
weatherboy.com
New England Seismic Activity Wanes After Quakes in New York, New Hampshire
According to USGS, three weak earthquakes hit New England last week; however, activity has since waned with no seismic activity since Friday and Saturday’s quakes in New York and New Hampshire. The earthquakes were too weak to create any damage and were likely too weak to be felt by many people.
newyorkupstate.com
Must see Upstate NY home: Opulent Saratoga Springs estate inspired by owners’ world travels
Sitting among the grand Victorian houses of Saratoga Springs, the “Palazzo Riggi” at 637 North Broadway is full of splendor. The home took two years to design and three years to build. Each room contains style and decor inspired by the world travels of the owners, a well-known couple who were Saratoga Springs natives, according to real estate agent Julie Bonacio. They took inspiration from Bali, Italy, France, Africa, and more.
Did You Know New York State Is Home To The Oldest Winery In America?
Here's a smooth delicious fact- Did you know that New York State is home to the oldest winery in all of America?. For a state that's well known for the Finger Lakes and classic wine, we are also well known for historic winery. Brotherhood Winery was founded before the American Civil War. It's been going strong since 1839.
Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports
Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
Does New York Officially Have the Worst Roads in the Entire Country?
New Yorkers know our roads suck, but could they actually be the worst in ALL 50 states?!. A recent analysis by MoneyGeek took a hard look at roads across the U.S. to determine which states had the most work to do on their infrastructure. Local and state governments spend billions of dollars annually to help maintain their roadways, but sometimes it doesn't seem that way. Taxpayers are left gritting their teeth and swearing at the top of their lungs when they hit an unsuspecting pothole.
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 2