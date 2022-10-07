ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

UA professor awarded $637K to improve critical systems after cyber attacks

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D9pW6_0iQNhuwn00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity, located within the National Security Agency, awarded $637,223 to Brajendra Panda, a University of Arkansas professor of computer science and computer engineering, to improve recovery methods for critical infrastructure systems following a cyber-attack.

According to a press release from the university, critical infrastructure includes things like the power grid, gas and oil pipelines, military installations and hospitals. An example of a recent attack on critical infrastructure is the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline last year.

Social media use linked to depression, says UA report

The attack on computerized equipment left the pipeline down for six days while the company forked over an estimated $4.4 million in Bitcoin to pay the attackers, though much of it was subsequently recovered. In his proposal, Panda notes that the interdependence and interconnection of CI systems make them more vulnerable to cyber-attacks and can cause initial damage to spread quickly to other systems.

“Thus, a small vulnerability in one of these systems can result in crippling a large number of them,” Panda noted. “These systems are of heterogeneous type by nature, meaning they contain both heterogeneous software and data.”

UA professor awarded $800K for steel bridge research

Due to the complexity of CI systems, recovering them can cause significant delays, which is concerning given the time-sensitive nature of the functions these systems provide, such as electricity. Panda’s goal is to develop fast, accurate and efficient recovery mechanisms that, when coupled with the expeditious damage assessment techniques he has already developed, will offer an “integrated suite solution.”

This will allow affected CI systems to continue running while providing as many critical functionalities as possible. The two-year grant, with an option for a third year, builds on a previous $287,000 grant from the same funding agency that focused on expediting the assessment of damage following a cyber-attack.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Springdale man appointed White House Fellow

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Attorney and former Springdale City Counselman Kevin Flores, 34, is one of 15 people in the country to be appointed to the 2022-2023 Class of White House Fellows. The White House Fellows program is considered one of the nation’s most prestigious for leadership and public service.  “It’s an issue of pride,” Flores said. […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Fayetteville, AR
Education
City
Fayetteville, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Attackers#Critical Infrastructure#Computer Engineering#Pipelines#Linus College#Ua#University Of Arkansas#The Colonial Pipeline#Ci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computer Science
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Oklahoma floods could distribute toxic waste, new map shows

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — For decades, many residents of Ottawa County have contended with contaminated water and soil from the Tar Creek Superfund Site, one of the oldest of these sites in the nation. New data that was just released shows that risks are even greater than previously thought, according to a comprehensive geographic information […]
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA Today: Bikeboom Series chooses Bentonville to host sign language event

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over 100 deaf cyclists from all over the country will be in Bentonville this weekend. Cyclist Ciara Logan joined KNWA Today to share details about the first-of-its-kind event. The Deaf bike festival will be held on Oct. 13-16 at the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve. It’ll be filled with skills clinic, group […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA Today: International Day of the Girl

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas area Boys & Girls Clubs will celebrate International Day of the Girl by honoring girls graduating from a unique program. “Confidence Kit” is a new program that promotes healthy self-esteem by encouraging kids to appreciate themselves and their bodies. Empowerment Coach Dre Brown and Miss Arkansas 2022 will speak […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy