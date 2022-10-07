NEW YORK WILL GET $2.7 BILLION FOR ROAD IMPROVEMENTS: New York State is slated to receive $2.7 billion in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments, to support investment in critical infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration has released the funds from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that are earmarked for repairing and improving including roads, bridges and tunnels, as well as for safety improvements and carbon emission reduction.

