Gov. Parson proclaims Oct. 30 as Weatherization Day in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, Oct. 30, as Weatherization Day in Missouri. Weatherization Day is an opportunity to highlight the impact of the Department of Natural Resources’ Weatherization Assistance Program on Missouri citizens, jobs and small businesses, according to a press release. The program...
Columbia no exception as mountain biking gains popularity among Missouri youths
Mountain biking is making waves across Missouri, and Columbia is becoming a hotbed for the sport. As the sun shined and a light breeze drifted over the water, over 300 boys and girls thundered over the finish line Sunday at the Binder Lake Bash in Jefferson City. The race, which was a part of the greater Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League circuit, was the fourth of the season and drew competitors from across Missouri.
Missouri Task Force 1 coming home from Florida
FORT MYERS, Fl. - Missouri Task Force 1 is heading home after being demobilized from Fort Myers, the Boone County Fire Protection District announced Sunday. The team is expected to arrive in Boone County on Wednesday around noon. They will first stop at the Guardian Center in Georgia to participate in scheduled deployment exercises and drop off equipment, the Boone County Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post.
$11 million in mid-Missouri road improvements approved by transportation commission
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) has approved over $11 million in contracts to improve roads across mid-Missouri. Among the projects approved by the commission is the diamond grinding and pavement repair of over 10 miles of pavement along eastbound Interstate 70 in Callaway County. The project...
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Oct. 10
Roots N Blues festival helps support local businesses as it wraps up Sunday. The Roots N Blues festival came to an end Sunday night. The festival was projected to attract more than 8,000 fans a night for the three days of performances. All of those fans meant financial support for locals businesses set up at the event.
Mid-Missouri farmers see impact of drought, inflation on fall harvest
MEXICO — Nick Deimeke spent his Monday harvesting corn from his farm, which spans 30 miles from end to end in Mexico. This year, he says the harvest has been all over. With 63% of the state currently experiencing drought conditions, mid-Missouri farmers are seeing the impact on their fall harvests.
Missourians to vote on recreational marijuana as perceptions of the drug change
COLUMBIA - These days it seems like Americans can't agree on much. But one thing that most people agree on is marijuana. Recent polling by Pew Research Center, a non-partisan fact tank, showed 91% of Americans believe marijuana should be legal in one form or another. This follows President Joe...
Forecast: Our first storm chance in days brings much-needed rainfall
Storms are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall will be mainly during the morning Tuesday as an upper level system passes by. From now until 10am, showers and thunderstorms will be most likely. This afternoon will be drier and breezy with mostly cloudy skies. Conditions will remain warm,...
Forecast: A warm Monday! Rain is finally back in the forecast Tuesday
That's right. Rain is back in the region as early as tonight and tomorrow looks to be, at times a rainy day. for now, Monday will be warm and sunny again. Just like yesterday, the temps will start out cool, then build quickly under the afternoon sun. highs this afternoon will reach the lower 80s.
Forecast: Watching a variety of temperatures in the week ahead
The week is going to start on a warm note, but temperatures are going to slowly drop for Tuesday and Wednesday before taking more of a nose dive by the end of the week. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 40s with clear skies overhead. Sunshine is expected through the day with highs warming to the lower 80s under sunny skies.
Forecast: Another rain chance for Wednesday morning, drier conditions ahead
Much of mid-Missouri saw rainfall totals of around half of an inch. Another quick round of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday morning before we dry out for the rest of the week. WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST. Tuesday night will be mostly dry for most of the night, but that...
