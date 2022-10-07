ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Gov. Parson proclaims Oct. 30 as Weatherization Day in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, Oct. 30, as Weatherization Day in Missouri. Weatherization Day is an opportunity to highlight the impact of the Department of Natural Resources’ Weatherization Assistance Program on Missouri citizens, jobs and small businesses, according to a press release. The program...
Columbia no exception as mountain biking gains popularity among Missouri youths

Mountain biking is making waves across Missouri, and Columbia is becoming a hotbed for the sport. As the sun shined and a light breeze drifted over the water, over 300 boys and girls thundered over the finish line Sunday at the Binder Lake Bash in Jefferson City. The race, which was a part of the greater Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League circuit, was the fourth of the season and drew competitors from across Missouri.
Missouri Task Force 1 coming home from Florida

FORT MYERS, Fl. - Missouri Task Force 1 is heading home after being demobilized from Fort Myers, the Boone County Fire Protection District announced Sunday. The team is expected to arrive in Boone County on Wednesday around noon. They will first stop at the Guardian Center in Georgia to participate in scheduled deployment exercises and drop off equipment, the Boone County Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post.
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Oct. 10

Roots N Blues festival helps support local businesses as it wraps up Sunday. The Roots N Blues festival came to an end Sunday night. The festival was projected to attract more than 8,000 fans a night for the three days of performances. All of those fans meant financial support for locals businesses set up at the event.
Mid-Missouri farmers see impact of drought, inflation on fall harvest

MEXICO — Nick Deimeke spent his Monday harvesting corn from his farm, which spans 30 miles from end to end in Mexico. This year, he says the harvest has been all over. With 63% of the state currently experiencing drought conditions, mid-Missouri farmers are seeing the impact on their fall harvests.
Forecast: Our first storm chance in days brings much-needed rainfall

Storms are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall will be mainly during the morning Tuesday as an upper level system passes by. From now until 10am, showers and thunderstorms will be most likely. This afternoon will be drier and breezy with mostly cloudy skies. Conditions will remain warm,...
Forecast: Watching a variety of temperatures in the week ahead

The week is going to start on a warm note, but temperatures are going to slowly drop for Tuesday and Wednesday before taking more of a nose dive by the end of the week. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 40s with clear skies overhead. Sunshine is expected through the day with highs warming to the lower 80s under sunny skies.
