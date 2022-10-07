ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics undergoes change in leadership

By Mina Wahab
 4 days ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics has undergone a change in leadership.

This comes after Dr. Fenzi has retired after dedicating decades of his life to medicine.

Fenzi wore multiple hats, having led as both CEO and Medical Director.

Dr. Ashrafian is now CEO. Dr. Susan Lawton is now Chief Medical Director.

