Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg donates $36,500 to Catfish Row Museum kitchen
The development of a demonstration and teaching kitchen at Catfish Row Museum received a boost Monday when the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $36,500 allocation for the project. The donation, which came from $3.5 million in state funds for the city’s riverfront development project, is the third grant...
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files Oct. 8, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Rudolph Valentino stars in...
What to expect at Mississippi State Fair on Oct. 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on Monday, October 10. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 Ride Specials: $30 Ride Survivor Day from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Scheduled Activities […]
Vicksburg Post
New scholarship paying full tuition for in-state students at Mississippi College
A new scholarship at Mississippi College, named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school’s history, will provide full tuition for all admitted students from the state of Mississippi. Beginning with those enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students from the Magnolia State who...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg board sets meeting on grant to clean rubber recycling plant
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen has set a Nov. 3 community meeting at the Robert M. Walker Building, 1415 Walnut St., to hear comments from residents concerning a proposed Brownfield Grant application to clean the U.S. Rubber Reclaiming facility at 2000 Rubber Way. Brownfield Grant funds involve money...
WLBT
State’s response to Jackson water crisis tops $12M, figures show
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s emergency response to Jackson’s water crisis has topped more than $12 million, according to figures provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. As of October 10, MEMA had accrued $12,464,715.57 in expenses related to the response, the majority of which went to...
WAPT
Mississippi River at 4 feet in Vicksburg as dry spell lingers
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marks one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million. Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years. Taxpayer dollars are expected to […]
Vicksburg Post
Low water forces Viking to halt Mississippi River cruises
The Viking Mississippi will not return to Vicksburg or any port until water levels on the Mississippi River are adequate for safe travel. The river cruise line, which just set sail on its first trip on the Mississippi two weeks ago, released a statement on Friday. “Unusually low water levels...
WLBT
Things To Know for Monday, October 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the future of...
Vicksburg Post
Lee Thomas Darden Jr.
Lee Thomas Darden Jr. passed away on October 7, 2022, in Vicksburg. He was 61. Graveside services will be at noon on Saturday, October 15 at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday at the funeral home from 2 until 7 p. m. with the family present from 6 until 7 p.m.
Vicksburg Post
Sports column: Bike wheels on a gravel road
Joe Giambrone has never backed away from a physical challenge. Hundred-mile-plus bike rides? Peasy. Triathlons? Been there, done that, got a closet full of T-shirts to prove it. So the Vicksburg resident went looking for the next challenge to conquer and found it — biking up and down the back...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi cities are in a bidding war for police officers
A recent post by the Clinton Police Department shows that they offer uncertified officers a starting pay of $42,000, plus the ability to take their vehicle home even if they don’t live in the area. Law enforcement agencies around the state, especially near the capital city, are in a...
Jackson, Mississippi residents facing high water bills amid crisis
In Jackson, Mississippi, residents are now struggling to pay inflated bills for water they can’t drink or use. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah spoke with frustrated residents and has more details on how the city is reacting.Oct. 10, 2022.
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
Natchez Democrat
Fire risk, severe weather in forecast
JACKSON — The National Weather Service Office in Jackson issued a warning of wildfire conditions for southwest Mississippi. While it is a limited threat, people partaking in open burnings should do so with caution and citizens should heed local burn bans. People are asked to dispose of cigarette butts...
WAPT
Jackson mayor says city council not in position to give contract to Waste Management
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council approved adeal to keep Richard's Disposal picking up trash in the Capital City. But an attorney for the council said they also approved Waste Management to take over garbage collection in January. The settlement says the city will pay Richard's Disposal $4.8...
Still smarting from water woes, Mississippi’s capital city agrees to pay overdue garbage bill
Mississippi’s capital city is heading off the threat of a garbage pile-up by agreeing to pay its overdue bill for collections the past six months. Even as Jackson struggles with a troubled water system, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and the city council have been feuding for over the garbage contract for the city of 150,000 residents.
Vicksburg Post
Firefighters handle blaze at Ameristar parking garage
An early morning fire at the Ameristar Casino parking garage heavily damaged one car and slightly damaged two others. Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said firefighters were called to the casino at approximately 1:18 a.m. Sunday about a fire on the fourth floor of the parking garage involving a Toyota 4 Runner.
Vicksburg Post
Ronald Laverne Lawyer
Ronald Laverne Lawyer, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Monday, October 3 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was 76. He was a retired computer programmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyrus Jefferson Lawyer Sr. and Lillie Bosley Lawyer; his...
