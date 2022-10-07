ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Vicksburg Post

City of Vicksburg donates $36,500 to Catfish Row Museum kitchen

The development of a demonstration and teaching kitchen at Catfish Row Museum received a boost Monday when the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $36,500 allocation for the project. The donation, which came from $3.5 million in state funds for the city’s riverfront development project, is the third grant...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Old Post Files Oct. 8, 1922-2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Rudolph Valentino stars in...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

What to expect at Mississippi State Fair on Oct. 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on Monday, October 10. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 Ride Specials: $30 Ride Survivor Day from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Scheduled Activities […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
Vicksburg, MS
Government
City
Vicksburg, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg board sets meeting on grant to clean rubber recycling plant

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen has set a Nov. 3 community meeting at the Robert M. Walker Building, 1415 Walnut St., to hear comments from residents concerning a proposed Brownfield Grant application to clean the U.S. Rubber Reclaiming facility at 2000 Rubber Way. Brownfield Grant funds involve money...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

State’s response to Jackson water crisis tops $12M, figures show

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s emergency response to Jackson’s water crisis has topped more than $12 million, according to figures provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. As of October 10, MEMA had accrued $12,464,715.57 in expenses related to the response, the majority of which went to...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi River at 4 feet in Vicksburg as dry spell lingers

JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marks one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million. Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years. Taxpayer dollars are expected to […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Hotelresort#Resorts#State Of Mississippi#Alcohol#Travel Destinations#Cedar Grove Mansion#The Vicksburg Board#2309 Oak St#The Department Of Revenue
Vicksburg Post

Low water forces Viking to halt Mississippi River cruises

The Viking Mississippi will not return to Vicksburg or any port until water levels on the Mississippi River are adequate for safe travel. The river cruise line, which just set sail on its first trip on the Mississippi two weeks ago, released a statement on Friday. “Unusually low water levels...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Monday, October 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the future of...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Lee Thomas Darden Jr.

Lee Thomas Darden Jr. passed away on October 7, 2022, in Vicksburg. He was 61. Graveside services will be at noon on Saturday, October 15 at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday at the funeral home from 2 until 7 p. m. with the family present from 6 until 7 p.m.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Sports column: Bike wheels on a gravel road

Joe Giambrone has never backed away from a physical challenge. Hundred-mile-plus bike rides? Peasy. Triathlons? Been there, done that, got a closet full of T-shirts to prove it. So the Vicksburg resident went looking for the next challenge to conquer and found it — biking up and down the back...
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi cities are in a bidding war for police officers

A recent post by the Clinton Police Department shows that they offer uncertified officers a starting pay of $42,000, plus the ability to take their vehicle home even if they don’t live in the area. Law enforcement agencies around the state, especially near the capital city, are in a...
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
Natchez Democrat

Fire risk, severe weather in forecast

JACKSON — The National Weather Service Office in Jackson issued a warning of wildfire conditions for southwest Mississippi. While it is a limited threat, people partaking in open burnings should do so with caution and citizens should heed local burn bans. People are asked to dispose of cigarette butts...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

Firefighters handle blaze at Ameristar parking garage

An early morning fire at the Ameristar Casino parking garage heavily damaged one car and slightly damaged two others. Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said firefighters were called to the casino at approximately 1:18 a.m. Sunday about a fire on the fourth floor of the parking garage involving a Toyota 4 Runner.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Ronald Laverne Lawyer

Ronald Laverne Lawyer, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Monday, October 3 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was 76. He was a retired computer programmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyrus Jefferson Lawyer Sr. and Lillie Bosley Lawyer; his...
VICKSBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy