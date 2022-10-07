LOS ANGELES (AP) — A raucous crowd of protesters packed the Los Angeles City Council chamber Tuesday, calling for the resignation of three members involved in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to describe colleagues — and even one councilmember’s toddler son — as they plotted to safeguard Latino political strength in Council districts. The start of the meeting was delayed as protesters shouted for Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo to leave the room, while police offices scurried at the edge of the crowd, waving futilely for protesters to sit down. “Resign now,” the protesters shouted, sometimes embellishing the chants with profanity. “This meeting cannot start. This house is out of order.” “Get out!”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO