Orange Park man arrested for shooting at vehicle along Blanding Boulevard, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Third arrest made in ‘Lucky 777s’ drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project in Fleming Island begins this weekZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivalsDebra FineClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
JSO K-9s track down man suspected in Northside shooting death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of Erik Allen, who is accused of killing a man at the Home 1 Stay, which is the former Gold Rush Inn. The former Gold Rush Inn motel made headlines in 2020 after the state shut...
Action News Jax
Suspect arrested for 2017 murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Tuesday for a murder that happened in 2017. JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a reported shooting on 10000 block of Shelby Creek Road South on Aug. 1, 2017. An adult male was found and appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police make arrest in 2017 killing of 19-year-old
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced an arrest in connection with the 2017 shooting death of a 19-year-old man. On Aug. 1, 2017, first responders were called to a shooting on Shelby Creek Road South, in a neighborhood off Normandy Boulevard just west of Herlong Recreational Airport. That’s where, police said, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 19-year-old Ra’Kwon Backey, died at the scene. A friend of the victim’s mother told News4JAX at the time that he was shot in the driveway of a home, which neighbors said they moved into about a year ago.
Action News Jax
Woman dead after hit while walking across Atlantic Blvd, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman is dead after she was hit trying to cross Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night. STORY: JSO investigates triple shooting at local motel that saw nearly 500 calls for service in one year. According to detectives, at approximately 10...
News4Jax.com
‘He’s lucky to be alive’: Woman recalls helping man shot in apparent road rage incident in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A woman witnessed an apparent road rage incident last week in Clay County, she told News4JAX on Tuesday. It happened Friday evening on Blanding Boulevard near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue. Jerry McEver said that he was shot and that the other person in the...
News4Jax.com
Video shows pickup truck driver firing gun in Murray Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video shared with News4JAX shows the driver of a white pickup truck pulling up to a red light at an intersection in Jacksonville’s Murray Hill neighborhood and firing a gun out the window. The person who shared the video said it happened shortly after 1:30...
News4Jax.com
Man stumbles across apparent inert hand grenade, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who on Monday was collecting scrap metal stumbled across what’s believed to be an inert hand grenade that he discovered near the side of a road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Beltz, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers were called...
News4Jax.com
Footage shows moments after road rage shooting that wounded 2 girls
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Newly-obtained videos show the moments after authorities said two children were shot during a road rage incident over the weekend in Nassau County. One of the videos was cellphone footage that a viewer sent News4JAX. In the video, which appears to have been taken shortly after the incident, there are several people standing outside of multiple vehicles after a 5-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were shot. Those vehicles include a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, as well as a black Dodge Ram and a gray Nissan Murano — both of which Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said were involved in the incident.
News4Jax.com
Arrest report details what police say led to ax-wielding man being shot by DCPS officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Tuesday obtained a partially-redacted police report for Eric Hurley, the man who was shot by a Duval County Public Schools police officer after investigators said he attempted to get into Ruth N. Upson Elementary, ax in hand. The officer who wrote the report responded...
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville woman arrested for murder after gunshot victim found in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a murder in the Arlington area of Jacksonville, according to a release by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO said a man was found inside a home in the 10600 block of Ft. Caroline Road with gunshot wounds Friday....
News4Jax.com
Police report reveals new information in arrest of woman accused of killing estranged husband
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Tuesday obtained the arrest report for a Fort Caroline woman who is accused of shooting and killing her estranged husband. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, investigators determined that Kimberly Heath’s husband, Nathaniel, had moved out and she lured him to the house by yelling into their Ring doorbell camera, which he had access to on his phone.
News4Jax.com
2 men arrested after 2 children shot in road rage incident, Nassau County sheriff says
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested after two children were injured in a road rage shooting over the weekend that started in Duval County and stretched into Nassau County, authorities said. At a news conference on Monday morning, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said that the incident...
WCJB
Two people shot in Lake City; police investigating
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday evening. LCPD officers were dispatched to Southeast Dade Street after reports of gunshots. The two male victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle before police arrived. Both victims were treated for their...
First Coast News
Update: New details on man who police say tried to enter Murray Hill elementary school with axe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report was released Monday, revealing new details about the man shot by police after trying to enter an elementary school with an axe in the Murray Hill area on Friday. Court records provide more detail into the criminal past of 37-year-old Eric David Hurley.
News4Jax.com
Woman dies after being hit by car while crossing Atlantic Boulevard, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died after she was hit by a car Sunday night while attempting to cross Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said the woman tried to cross Atlantic Boulevard from south to north around 10 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle that was traveling eastbound.
News4Jax.com
Woman arrested, accused of shooting, killing husband inside Fort Caroline Road home, family says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested and accused of murder after a man was found dead Friday at a house in the Holly Oaks area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Kimberly Heath, 45, was detained after the incident and faced a judge for murder charges on...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Teen girl in passenger seat of car shot during argument between drivers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of McCormick Road and Kernan Boulevard. JSO said they responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. and found a girl — under 18 years old — was shot in the passenger seat of a car.
News4Jax.com
Man, 2 women shot after argument outside Argyle Forest Red Roof Inn, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were hospitalized early Saturday morning after a shooting in Argyle Forest, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of near the Red Roof Inn on Youngerman Circle around 3:45 a.m., according to JSO. Officials said one man and two women were shot, between the ages of 20 and 30.
News4Jax.com
Plane crashes in Nassau County leaving 1 with minor injuries
YULEE, Fla. – A person suffered minor injuries after a plane crashed in Nassau County Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, the incident happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Cessna Drive. The 51-year-old pilot from Fernandina Beach was flying a fixed-wing single-engine airplane when he attempted to land but suffered a hard landing because of an atmosphere change.
Update: Missing Clay County 12 year old found safe
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The child has been found and is safe. The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding a 12-year-old boy named Nicales Thomas. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue stripes, blue jeans and black-and-white Jordan tennis shoes. He is...
