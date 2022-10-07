ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Detroit News

On young Pistons roster, Rodney McGruder is a 'stone-cold leader' in the locker room

Detroit — After most practices, Rodney McGruder can be found on the court shooting with Pistons development coach Jordan Brink. The 31-year-old guard goes through a series of 3-point attempts from the five principal spots beyond the arc, holding his follow-through until the ball makes its way to the rim. Most of his shots splash through the hoop, barely touching the rim.
Detroit News

Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey embracing the speed, physicality of the NBA

Detroit — When Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey decides he's going to attack the basket, he's aware of the fact that he's likely going to take a hit once he's inside the paint. The No. 5 overall draft pick found his way to the free-throw line nine times Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Not only was he able to get to the line, Ivey managed to drain every free-throw attempt. His aggressiveness in drawing contact paid off for the Pistons to offset his steep turnover count and difficult shooting night from the field.
Detroit News

Lions get good news on Saivion Smith after DB taken off field by ambulance

Foxborough, Mass. — Two plays into his first start as a member of the Detroit Lions, defensive back Saivion Smith had to be taken off the field at Gillette stadium by ambulance, strapped to a backboard. Fortunately, the player had movement in all his extremities after testing at a local hospital and the team hoped to have him fly home.
Detroit News

Ranking the worst offensive, defensive units in Detroit sports over the last 5 years

Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions’ 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday actually lessened their chances of ending the season with a historically inept defense. Prior to Sunday, the Lions were averaging 35.25 points allowed per game but have since dropped that number to 34 — and still, that would be an NFL record, if the season ended today.
NFL
Detroit News

Lions film review: Exploring what went wrong on six failed fourth down tries

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions failed to score a single point against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but it wasn't because they couldn't move the ball. No, it was the inability to move the ball in critical situations, coming up short on six fourth-down tries and setting an NFL record for single-game futility in that department.
Detroit News

Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom, Joe Veleno not locks for Friday's opening night

Detroit — Red Wings fans who were excited to hear about Elmer Soderblom and Joe Veleno making the opening-night 23-man roster before Monday's deadline, brace yourselves. Soderblom and Veleno might be in Grand Rapids before you know it. After Tuesday's practice, coach Derek Lalonde talked about how the coaching...
