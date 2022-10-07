Detroit — When Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey decides he's going to attack the basket, he's aware of the fact that he's likely going to take a hit once he's inside the paint. The No. 5 overall draft pick found his way to the free-throw line nine times Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Not only was he able to get to the line, Ivey managed to drain every free-throw attempt. His aggressiveness in drawing contact paid off for the Pistons to offset his steep turnover count and difficult shooting night from the field.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO