U.S. burger chain Five Guys taps into South Korea

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. fast food chain Five Guys Burgers and Fries plans to open its first store in Seoul early next year in a partnership with Hanwha Galleria, according to Hanwha.

FGE International Senior Vice President William Peecher (L) shakes hands with Hanwha Galleria Director Kim Dong-seon after signing an agreement at a hotel in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Hanwha Galleria

The agreement was signed Wednesday with the Virginia-based burger franchise, with the dates and location of the first store yet to be determined.

Hanwha Galleria, a luxury retailer and an affiliate of Hanwha Group, plans to open more than 15 Five Guys locations in the next five years.

The original Five Guys restaurant debuted in Virginia in 1986. The Murrell family, with five brothers, has headed the business, which focuses on hamburgers, hot dogs and French fries.

In early 2000s, the company started franchising, including global expansion. Currently more than 1,700 Five Guys stores operate across the globe with another 1,500 under development.

South Korea will be the fifth Asian country to host the fast-growing brand, following Hong Kong, Singapore, China and Malaysia.

This will be the first deal headed by Hanwha Galleria Director Kim Dong-seon, the third son of Hanwha Chairman Kim Seung -youn.

The junior Kim was prosecuted in 2017 for assaulting lawyers at a dinner party and stepped down from his Hanwha post. He had been implicated in similar cases twice before.

In 2019, however, he returned to management and beginning in February, he began spearheading the new business strategy group for Hanwha Galleria.

With the Five Guys entry, the competition in the burger industry is expected to get even more heated with McDonald's, Burger King and Shake Shack operating in Korea.

In particular Shake Shack, launched in Korea in 2016 by food giant SPC Group, has successfully targeted the high-end, niche burger market. Currently, there are 23 Shake Shacks around the country.

Meanwhile, Korea's leading chicken franchise company BHC is getting ready to open American fast-food chain Super Duper Burgers in Korea, beginning with a location in Seoul later this year.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com