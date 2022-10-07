ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland: The stats behind Man City striker’s march to Premier League top scorer

Erling Haaland’s march to the Premier League Golden Boot continued as he scored yet again for Manchester City this weekend.The Norwegian’s goal against Southampton was his 15th in his first nine Premier League games and he leads the field by seven, despite Harry Kane’s flying start with Tottenham.It appears only injury can stop Haaland winning the top-scorer award and he is already closing on some previous Golden Boot-winning goal tallies, which have been as low as 18 in the past.Here we look at how soon Haaland could overtake the previous winners of the award, should he remain ever-present and...
Oleksandr Zinchenko passionately celebrates Bukayo Saka's winning penalty in Arsenal's victory over Liverpool - with the injured Gunners defender cheering on his side from inside the Emirates Stadium

Oleksandr Zinchenko was filmed celebrating Bukayo Saka's winning goal as Arsenal defeated Liverpool 3-2 on Sunday. With the score at 2-2, 21-year-old Saka stepped up to put his side ahead from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after Thiago had clipped Gabriel Jesus in the area. The forward slotted...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Unhappy News

The United States women's national team was without Alex Morgan during their friendly against England on Friday. Morgan, one of the best goal scorers in soccer history, wasn't too happy watching from home. The legendary USWNT star took to social media to voice her displeasure with an "offside" call against...
Gabriel Martinelli sends message to Arsenal teammates after Liverpool win

Gabriel Martinelli wants Arsenal to remain grounded after they returned to the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Liverpool.Bukayo Saka scored the winner from the penalty spot to send the Gunners back to the summit, with Sunday’s opponents now trailing 14 points behind having pushed Manchester City all the way for the title last term.Arsenal have enjoyed an impressive start to the season – having lost just one game against Manchester United – and are being spoken about as contenders, but Martinelli, who fired Arsenal into an early lead against Liverpool, has urged caution.“I...
'He's a shadow of the player we know... a MILLION MILES off it': Jamie Carragher gives damning verdict on former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho after he was hauled off by boss Steven Gerrard in Aston Villa's draw at Nottingham Forest

Jamie Carragher made a brutal admission about former team-mate Philippe Coutinho after he was hauled off in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Monday. The former Barcelona forward was substituted by Steven Gerrard shortly after the hour-mark at the City Ground, with the Villa boss opting instead for Danny Ings in search of a winning goal.
Arsenal 3, Liverpool 2 - Match Recap: Whatever The Ref Decides, Apparently

Gunners: Martinelli 1’, Saka 45+5’ 76’ (pen) Klopp once again runs out the 4-2-4, with a double pivot of Henderson and Thiago. Our opponents can’t easily bypass a midfield that doesn’t exist. Smart. Up top there is the quadruple threat of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez. If Nunez feels like quieting some critics, today would be a good day to do it.
Europe's top clubs are set to make MILLIONS from the World Cup with FIFA poised to pay them over £9,000 per player, per day while their stars are in Qatar... with Man City, Man United and Chelsea - plus the Spanish giants - set to make the most

Europe's leading clubs will make millions from the World Cup with FIFA set to pay them a record amount of $10,000 per player per day while their stars are in Qatar. Manchester City, Real Madrid, Tottenham and Barcelona were among the top earners at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when FIFA distributed $209million (around £157m) under its Club Benefits Programme.
'No Haaland, no party!': Fans react to Man City failing to score without their star striker... as Pep Guardiola's side are held to a goalless draw by Copenhagen in the Champions League

Fans feel that Manchester City missed Erling Haaland after the striker was an unused substitute in their 0-0 draw with Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday. Haaland has scored 20 goals in just 12 matches this season since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but he was rested by Pep Guardiola in Denmark, with City already on the brink of qualifying from their group.
UEFA Champions League bold predictions: Liverpool unconvincing in win, Club Brugge come crashing down to earth

The second half of the Champions League group stages is already upon us (catch all the action on Paramount+). For the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge (yes, really) the chance to secure swift qualification looms large. For others the fight to extend their involvement in Europe beyond Christmas is firmly on. Here is what we're keeping an eye out for:
Mikel Arteta delights in Arsenal's feisty win over Liverpool as Gunners boss hails his side's new-found 'character' to get past Jurgen Klopp's visitors to return to the top of the Premier League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lauded his players after they beat Liverpool 3-2 in a fiesty contest at the Emirates. Liverpool twice equalised from losing positions, but Arsenal secured the win in the 76th minute after Bukayo Saka converted from the penalty spot. It was a second goal of the...
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 club goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 700 club career goals after scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday. Ronaldo's 700 goals have come in 944 games for Sporting Lisbon, United, Real Madrid and Juventus. - Dawson: Ronaldo proves worth to United with Everton winner. - Stream on...
Jurgen Klopp's time at Liverpool could be nearing the END, says former Anfield star Didi Hamann, who claims there are 'little signs' the tide is turning against his fellow German after their miserable start to the season

Jurgen Klopp recently marked seven years as Liverpool manager, but Reds legend Didi Hamann fears that the German's time in charge could be nearing an end. Liverpool are now 14 points off league leaders Arsenal after losing 3-2 to Mikel Arteta's side on Sunday, and it has raised the pressure on the 55-year-old coach, who has won just two Premier League matches in eight games.
