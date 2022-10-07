ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, CT

Gunman On The Loose As 30-Year-Old Shot In Lehigh Valley: Report

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
Bethlehem police Photo Credit: Bethlehem PD via Facebook

A 30-year-old man underwent emergency surgery following a shooting in the Lehigh Valley area, and the gunman is still on the loose, LehighValleyLive reports.

The hospital contacted Bethlehem Police after the victim arrived at the emergency room in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 5:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, the outlet said citing police.

Investigators say the man was gunned down near the 600 block of Linden Street but have not released details regarding suspects or motives, the report says.

The victim was in stable condition following emergency surgery, according to the report. No arrests have been made, and the public was not at risk.

