ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden Flexes Political Power of the Presidency with Election Eve Marijuana Pardons

By DEAN KARAYANIS
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVzgo_0iQNgLxR00

President Biden was once hailed by the Washington Post as a “ warrior ” in the battle against illegal drugs. His pardon of those convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law, though, signals that political battles are a higher priority. It also shows how, even if Republicans capture Congress, he’ll still be able to set the national narrative on terms favorable to Democrats.andamp;nbsp;

“Simple possession” covers individuals caught with small amounts of drugs for personal use. Some of those convicted may have pled down to the charge and the pardon is a blunt tool to free them all, but that’s deep in the weeds of the issue — weeds where Republicans are now forced to fight.

For all the talk of Mr. Biden’s lame-duck status if a red wave delivers the House and Senate in November, the presidency will remain a co-equal branch invested with powers such as the pardon that ensure he’ll remain a force to be reckoned with in Washington.

As President Clinton said after the historic Republican election of 1994 delivered them Congress for the first time in 40 years, “I’m still relevant.” He adjusted to the new reality and claimed credit for popular Contract with America items such as welfare reform and a balanced budget.

This is the path Mr. Biden looks set to follow. Although the practical result of his pardon is minimal — impacting only 6,500 people convicted in the last 30 years “under federal law, and thousands more under D.C. code” according to NPR — he has put pressure on GOP candidates and officeholders to follow suit in his opening shot.

“Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana,” Mr. Biden said in his statement reversing his previous hard-line stance in the War on Drugs, “no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either,” agree or disagree, with no middle option available.andamp;nbsp;

They may wish to talk about crime, inflation, gasoline prices, the border, and the threat of nuclear war, but with the stroke of a pen, Mr. Biden did what President Nixon did in China, showing his foes in Moscow, as Secretary of State Kissinger said , “We had a bigger canvas to paint on than they had calculated.”andamp;nbsp;

Young voters who support recreational marijuana will be energized by the move as they were by Mr. Biden’s student loan forgiveness, which — because of its dubious legal standing — he’s been forced to shrink, but only after scoring that PR coup.

So, Republicans are again left scrambling for a response. They can object on the grounds of law and order, trying to turn the Democratic mantra that “nobody is above the law” against them, and they’ll be right.andamp;nbsp;

Each convicted person had their day in court. But facts aren’t silver bullets in politics. Emotion plays a major role in campaigns, which is why Mr. Biden tapped the race card at the outset.andamp;nbsp;

“[W]hile white and black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates,” the president said Thursday, “black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates,” framing the pardons as a social justice issue rather than a legal one.

Citing Mr. Biden’s concerns as recently as the 2020 Democratic primaries that marijuana is a gateway drug — at a time when over 100,000 Americans are dying every year from fentanyl overdoses alone — could land a blow, but after 50 years of Cheech andamp;amp; Chong, pot is no longer seen as the evil weed of “Reefer Madness.”

Republicans will also point out that Mr. Biden voted for tough punishment during his decades in the Senate. The 1994 crime bill was his crowning achievement until it became a political liability. But one man’s flip-flop is another man’s “evolving.”andamp;nbsp;

Mr. Biden can count on the press and a Democratic base sympathetic to marijuana use heralding his move as the latter. Republican objections will just harsh their mellow; they’ll be the narcs bucking a compassionate commander-in-chief.

Thursday’s pardons are a reminder that even if Republicans take Congress, the president will still have the tools to smoke them.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Biden calls for Los Angeles city council members to resign over racist remarks

US President Joe Biden believes that three members of the Los Angeles city council should resign after leaked audio recordings revealed they made racist remarks, a White House spokesperson said Tuesday. Council President Nury Martinez, council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon, and Los Angeles county federation of labor president Ron Herrera, have come under fire since the weekend, when a recording of them making openly racist remarks and derisive comments about colleagues were posted online.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department said in a 32-page filing that Trump’s claim has no merit, noting the case involves “extraordinarily sensitive government records.” A three-judge panel from the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit last month limited the special master’s review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents. The judges, including two Trump appointees, sided with the Justice Department, which had argued there was no legal basis for the special master to conduct his own review of the classified records.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Pardons#Democratic Primaries#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Washington Post#Republicans#House#Senate#Contract With America
CNN

CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes

Russia has accused Ukraine of a terrorist attack and has launched counter-attacks in more than a dozen Ukrainian cities. Following New York City declaring a state of emergency, we’re exploring the issue of immigration in the United States. And finally, we head to Japan to experience a baseball game like no other.
IMMIGRATION
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

582
Followers
1K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy