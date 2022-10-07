Excelsior Springs man charged with rape, kidnapping; victim ‘stable’ in hospital

Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Not guilty plea entered for Timothy Haslett Jr., who is charged in Excelsior Springs investigation
CLAY COUNTY, Mo (KCTV) - A judge entered a not guilty plea Tuesday for a man charged with holding a woman against her will and sexually assaulting her before she escaped and ran to neighbors for help. Timothy Haslett Jr. is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault after the...
KCTV 5
Court docs: Excelsior Springs victim escaped basement while duct-taped, wearing metal collar
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - An Excelsior Springs man is facing multiple felony charges after a woman says she escaped his basement while bound with duct-tape, a metal collar and latex lingerie. Timothy Haslett is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault. His arraignment is set in Clay County for...
KCTV 5
Excelsior Springs home boarded up, fenced in as investigation continues
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators examined items Monday recovered from a home where a woman told police she escaped after being held captive and sexually assaulted. Timothy Haslett Jr., who lives at the home, has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree assault. Crews boarded up the...
KCTV 5
Police: ‘Numerous items’ recovered from scene in Excelsior Springs, will be examined in upcoming week
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- Streets have reopened at the scene at a three-day long police investigation in Excelsior Springs, but the investigation will continue into the next working week. Excelsior Springs police say “numerous items” were recovered from the home in the 300 block of Old Orchard.
KCTV 5
Attorney details legal process following Davante Adams incident
Not guilty plea entered for Timothy Haslett Jr., who is charged in Excelsior Springs investigation. A judge entered a not guilty plea Tuesday for a man charged with holding a woman against her will and sexually assaulting her before she escaped and ran to neighbors for help. Updated: 2 hours...
KCTV 5
‘It’s not worth it’: Family of Kansas City construction worker killed shares plea to stop drinking and driving
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Family members of a construction worker struck and killed in Cass County early Saturday morning shared their gut-wrenching plea to stop drinking and driving. Jonathon Wilson, 35, was struck and killed by a Ford 150 early Saturday morning on Interstate 49. Wilson was a father,...
KCTV 5
Midwest Innocence Project fights for information regarding KCKPD
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Midwest Innocence Project is fighting for information currently under a protective order in the Lamonte McIntyre civil case. Investigators spent more than a decade looking into allegations of police corruption connected to the KCKPD. “There’s just mountains and mountains and mountains of information, some...
KCTV 5
Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
KCTV 5
Businesses support Excelsior Springs police as investigation continues
Families and advocates question the lack of action and point to other communities that did mass reviews when corruption came to light. Shawnee City Council leaders plan to take a stance, once again, on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. From Turkey to KC: Man travels across world for...
KCTV 5
Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
KCTV 5
Grandview Police Dept changes recruiting strategy as it struggles to fill officer positions
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department hopes sponsoring recruits for academy training and education will help fill the department’s many vacant positions. Around the state, there are more than 100 vacant officer positions statewide with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Area law enforcement agencies like GPD are also struggling to fill vacant officer positions, as the department is down eight officers right now, forcing them to readjust operations.
KCTV 5
Residents gather to pray for Excelsior Springs in the wake of recent crimes
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO. (KCTV) -- Together on Siloam Mountain, at the foot of the cross stood dozens praying for their city. “We all want to see healing, we all want to see hope in our town, and we believe Jesus is the reason for that,” said resident, Sherie Renne.
KCTV 5
Lawrence motorcyclist run off road sustains serious injuries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 63-year-old motorcyclist from Lawrence, Kansas, sustained serious injuries after overturning his vehicle Saturday evening on K-10 Highway heading eastbound near Renner Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol said William Riggs was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson on K-10 Highway Saturday evening when an unknown red...
KCTV 5
Advocates say it’s time to review all of Golubski’s cases
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Calls for a full review of retired KCK detective Roger Golubski’s cases continue to grow. Families and advocates question the lack of action and point to other communities that did mass reviews when corruption came to light. “It shouldn’t take this long,” said Tricia...
KCTV 5
Early morning fire destroys 2 homes on KC’s east side
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early morning house fire destroyed two homes on Kansas City’s east side, but no one was hurt. Crews responded at 1:26 a.m. to a house fire on Askew Avenue near East 23rd Street, just east of Interstate 70. Firefighters called in another pumper truck when they saw the house fire had also spread to the neighboring home, which was just five feet from the original house.
KCTV 5
Burn ban in place for Independence through Thursday morning
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Fire Department has put a burn ban in place that will last through Thursday morning. The ban was put in place due to high winds. The burn ban is effectively immediately and will remain in effect through 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. You can...
KCTV 5
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigating after Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed photographer at Chiefs game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The photographer pushed by Raiders receiver Davante Adams at Monday night’s Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium has filed a police report, and KCPD is investigating the incident. Adams was seen on camera pushing a photographer on the sideline while heading into the Raiders locker...
KCTV 5
UMKC ‘Early College Academy’ gives local high schoolers head start toward degree
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jayla Williams has traded in her high school classroom for college lecture halls. The junior at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy is also a UMKC freshman through their Early College Academy program. The program gives juniors and seniors at Kansas City Public Schools and seniors at...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Rain, storm chances increase beginning Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Quick changes with the weather into the new work week ahead KC! We are looking great with dry skies and highs near 80 for our Chiefs Monday. We are tracking a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert for both Tuesday and Wednesday due to rain and storm chances. Another big drop with temperatures is ahead by midweek as well.
