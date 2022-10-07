Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Woman Arrested After Fattaly Stabbing a Man On MTA Bronx busAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat includedBeth TorresQueens, NY
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
NYC Mayor has announced that he expects migrant crisis cost will exceed one billion dollars this yearPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
NY 'Green Goblin' subway assault suspect arrested, released without bail
A woman who was supposedly part of the group of neon-green-wearing gang seen on video attacking two subway riders earlier this month was arrested Monday and released with no bail.
A New York City rapper turned himself in for murder 13 years ago, now his prosecutor wants him freed
Trevell Coleman is serving 15 years to life in prison for killing someone when he was a teenager. He turned himself in nearly two decades after the shooting. Now his case could serve as a litmus test for a governor who has pledged to reform the state’s clemency process. [ more › ]
Mother of NYC murder victim demands city leaders get tough on crime: What are you doing to keep our kids safe?
Eve Hendricks says she's fighting for peace after her son's 2020 murder, but she can't enact change without help from Mayor Adams and New York City leaders.
'Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin leaves NYC apartment wearing newest accessory — her ankle monitor
Anna Sorokin, the "fake heiress" German swindler who went by the name Anna Delvey, was spotted leaving her NYC apartment wearing strappy stilettos and her GPS ankle monitor.
CNN commentator appears to mock concerns about NYC subway crimes: 'Riders paralyzed with fright'
CNN contributor and NY1 anchor Errol Louis was slammed by Twitter users after he appeared to mock rising concerns about New York City subway crimes.
New York police launch 'strike force' after shooting outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's home: report
Police in New York's Suffolk County said they launched a "strike force" to comb Rep. Lee Zeldin's neighborhood after a shooting outside his Shirley home.
Cops tried to nab N.J. man for drunk driving. He slowly died in their custody.
When two Newark police officers came upon Juan Restrepo around 9:45 on a sunny morning in June 2020, the 73-year-old was sitting in the front seat of a rental car with a busted hood and deployed airbags. He was disheveled and struggled to communicate or follow officers’ orders to shut...
NYC mayor says all boroughs will host migrants: 'No one gets a pass'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters on Tuesday that the migrant crisis would be felt citywide. In response, Adams declared a state of emergency on Friday.
New York sheriffs refuse to aggressively enforce strict new gun law: 'Unfairly targets law-abiding citizens'
Fulton County, N.Y., Sheriff Richard Giardino said he plans to use his discretion when enforcing the law which bans guns in "sensitive areas" like subways and state parks.
Woman, 42, arrested in fatal stabbing of man, 55, on Bronx bus; male suspect still at large
A man was stabbed to death by a man and woman aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday night—the first fatal transit stabbing in 10 days.
Police: 1 arrest made in fatal MTA bus stabbing; second suspect at large
Police have identified the 55-year-old man stabbed to death on an MTA bus Sunday night.
NYPD IDs 4 members of gang as subway attack suspects dressed in neon green bodysuits, all have rap sheets
New York police identified four women who allegedly dressed up in neon-green bodysuits and attacked two women on a subway train last weekend.
Man survives getting hit by 'A' train in Midtown while on subway tracks
A 22-year-old is alive after being struck by an MTA subway in Manhattan early Sunday.
NYPD: Man fatally stabbed in attack outside Brooklyn bar
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing Saturday morning in Brooklyn. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. According to police, 35-year-old Kerwin Cox was stabbed multiple times and collapsed in front of a bar. Cox was taken to the hospital, where he died. A witness told police they saw Cox getting attacked and the suspect taking off.
Man shot in the head, dies in Brooklyn: NYPD
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died from a gunshot wound to the head in Flatbush Friday night, according to the NYPD. Officers found the 40-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive near Bedford Avenue and Albemarle Road after they were dispatched around 10:40 p.m., authorities said. The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital, […]
21 years after killing her 3-year-old daughter, Staten Island mom, 45, is released from prison
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Julie Herrnkind, the young Stapleton mother who, along with her husband, brutally killed their 3-year-old daughter in their home over two decades ago, is a free woman. Herrnkind, 45, was released from prison on Tuesday, after serving about 21 years of her 25-year sentence for...
SEARCH FOR KILLER: NYC subway rider killed in unprovoked stabbing, suspect at large
A man armed with a large knife repeatedly stabbed and killed a subway rider in the Bronx in an unprovoked assault—one of at least three knife attacks in the transit system on Thursday.
Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
New York City police officer slashed with knife after suspect allegedly became 'belligerent'
A New York City man allegedly slashed a police officer with a knife after becoming "combative" and "belligerent," an NYPD spokesperson said.
Woman accused of strangling boyfriend to death in Bronx apartment
A Bronx woman was charged for allegedly killing her boyfriend inside their Mott Haven apartment on Thursday.
