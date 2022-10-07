ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Cowherd Has A Theory On Why Tom Brady Isn't Retiring

By Alek Arend
 4 days ago

© Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has nothing left to prove in his NFL career. But for some reason, he simply won't retire. FS1's Colin Cowherd thinks he knows why.

Earlier this week, Brady made a stunning admission about play in the NFL right now. In short, he thinks a lot of "poor quality of football" is being played.

"I think there's a lot of bad football from what I watch. I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That's what I see."

Could that be what's motivating Tom Brady to keep playing football? Cowherd thinks so.

The FS1 analyst believes poor quarterback play is what's keeping Brady from retiring.

"There is a lot of shaky QB play and Tom Brady is looking at it thinking, 'Retire from this?'"

Colin Cowherd may have a point here.

Tom Brady is still a top-10 quarterback in the NFL right now. He might even be closer to five than he is to 10. Why walk away from the game when you're still one of the best?

The conversation will change, of course, when Brady's play takes a downhill turn. Until then the Bucs quarterback is going to keep playing.

