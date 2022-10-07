ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FanSided

3 Steelers who deserve to lose their jobs after blowlout loss to Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers got blown out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. These three individuals did not do themselves any favors. The Pittsburgh Steelers started off their season on a high — defeating the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in overtime. Since then, the team lost to the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, and New York Jets. The Steelers did try to change their luck by benching quarterback Mitch Trubisky for rookie Kenny Pickett against the Jets and gave him his first career start in Week 5. The problem was, it was against the Buffalo Bills.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Kenny Pickett speaks out about dirty hits from Bills players in blowout

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was the victim of several dirty hits from the Buffalo Bills, and he didn’t hesitate to stand up for himself. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was on the receiving end of a dirty hit or two from the Buffalo Bills, and he didn’t hesitate to stand up for himself. In a video tweeted by Ari Meirov, Shaq Lawson was shown hitting Pickett below the knee after he had gotten rid of the ball.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fox News

Mila Kunis gets booed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote 'Luckiest Girl Alive' movie

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during its stint in Brooklyn, Ukranian-born actress Mila Kunis was booed by the show's audience. On the program to promote her new Netflix thriller, "Luckiest Girl Alive," Kunis began lamenting over a near wardrobe malfunction, as she did not have a bra or underwear to go with her outfit, which featured a transparent dress.
BROOKLYN, NY
Fox News

Fox News

