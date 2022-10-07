ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 9

Texas101
3d ago

I am very empathetic towards transgendered individuals, but I’m sorry, there are two biological genders as defined by our genes. Asking the professor to pretend they don’t recognize that fact is absurd.

Reply(1)
7
no nonsense2021
3d ago

If there are so many sexes then how come only male or female are placed on birth certificates? 🤔 🙄 😒 If you want to identify as something other than your birth sex okay you do you! That still doesn't change there being more than 2 sexes, it only means that there are more "identities" that are acknowledged. My life is easy because I just refer to everyone by their name and skip out on him/her he/she them/they etc.

Reply
2
Marlo Albrecht
2d ago

This is so stupid. There are 2 sexes, get over yourselves. I'm so sick if all this non- binary and pronoun shuff.If you look like a girl I'll call you she, and if you look like a boy you're a he. Don't like it too bad this is what we were taught.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#University President#Campus University#Linus College#The Bangor Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Fox News

Fox News

834K+
Followers
6K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy