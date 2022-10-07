ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pain is gain for Pearland’s Peters

Pearland junior Madison Peters relishes the pain of distance running. Physical distress is cause for achievement. “I know that’s weird to say, but it pushes me,” said Peters, one of the best distance runners—if not THE best—in the Greater Houston area. “After I finish a workout, I always feel accomplished. I never regret doing a workout.”
PEARLAND, TX
Stratford 4-Star Forward Keanu Dawes Commits To Local Rice University

Stratford High School 4-star Forward and Top 150 player in the country Keanu Dawes commits to Rice University over Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, BYU and Utah. The 6'8 Stratford Forward is a unique and very talented player who can play in the paint get buckets inside, block shots, get rebounds but also can knock down the 3 and handle the rock much like someone he models his game after in Kevin Durant.
HOUSTON, TX
VYPE Houston Class 6A Top 20 (10.10.22): Mustangs enter Top 10

HOUSTON – There was little movement in this week’s VYPE Houston Class 6A Top 20 rankings following Week 7 action. The primary shuffle was caused by Klein Cain’s 17-14 loss to Klein Forest. The Hurricanes’ first loss of the season led to a six-spot drop in the rankings by Cain, which fell to No. 14 from No. 8.
HOUSTON, TX
Sources: Paetow’s Teagle steps down as head football coach

According to multiple Katy ISD sources Tuesday afternoon, Paetow head football coach Lonnie Teagle has stepped down from his position. David Hicks Sr. has been named interim head coach. Offensive coordinator Trey Payne is also no longer with the program. The coaches directory states Matt Rhodes as the new offensive coordinator. Defensive coordinator Stephen Howard remains.
KATY, TX
Meet the boxer helping kids through boxing

Houston – David Martinez, owner and head coach of Martinez Boxing, teaches both kids and adults the art of boxing. During the pandemic, Martinez had to close his gym, but now it’s back at a new downtown location. Martinez has trained professional fighters, amateurs, and kids for the...
HOUSTON, TX
MONDAY HUDDLE: Performance by Quinn Ewers against Oklahoma brings ultimate ‘What if?’ for Texas fans

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. The questions of “What if?” or “What might have been?” are probably being asked loud and clear by Texas fans following a 49-0 rout of Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.
AUSTIN, TX
KPRC News Director Dave Strickland No Longer With Houston Station

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KPRC news director Dave Strickland is no longer with the Graham Media Group station. Houston media blogger Mike McGuff said “multiple sources...
HOUSTON, TX
Interesting Viet-Cajun Eatery Adds Two New Sections to Their Menu

Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant Introduces Must-Try New Menu Items. Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant, Crawfish Cafe, has added two new delicious sections to their menu. Crawfish Cafe, a Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant with three locations in Houston, and one in San Antonio is introducing two new delicious sections to their menu, including several po’ boy options, and enhancing their classic garlic noodle dish to include several exciting new protein toppings.
HOUSTON, TX
Courtney, Derrick – who’s that behind you?

Houston – It’s the Halloween season, and we’re sending Lauren Kelly to all the creepy haunts. For this week, she went down to the Mayfield Manor and met up with some creepy, scary characters in Galveston. And – we had someone from the manor pay a special visit to Courtney and Derrick. Who could it be? See the surprise visit and a look inside the manor in the clip above.
GALVESTON, TX
4 Great Seafood Places in Texas

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
TEXAS STATE
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
HBCU Graduate Opens Houston’s First Black-Owned Hibachi Food Truck

Shortly after college graduation in 2021, the pair banded together to bring the first of its kind to one of the most ethnically diverse cities. Typically cooked on a large, open grill, the popular cuisine consists of a wide variety of foods, including vegetables, chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, and even desserts. Hibachi restaurants are popular in major cities in the United States, but Robinson and Taylor are upgrading the food truck experience with its late-night hours, homemade frozen Italian ice-style treats, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
Most dangerous roads for hit-and-run crashes in Houston

HOUSTON – On Tuesday morning, a man killed in a hit-and-run crash on Westheimer will be laid to rest at Houston National Cemetery. According to the family of Jerry Young, the 68-year-old man and father of two died Friday, Sept. 16 while attempting to cross Westheimer Road in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX

