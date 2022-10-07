“He wouldn’t really get anything out of it,” Jenson Button suggests Daniel Ricciardo to ‘stay away’ from a reserve driver role for 2023

Read full article on original website
'If I was two meters to the left, I would have been dead:' Pierre Gasly and fellow F1 drivers furious after he passes recovery vehicle on track at high speed
Drivers and teams united in anger after Pierre Gasly drove past a recovery vehicle at high speed in heavy rain at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Autoweek.com
F1 Drivers Furious Over Tractor on Track During F1 Japanese Grand Prix
Typically, Race Control will permit the use of recovery vehicles once the field has been safely bunched together behind the Safety Car. On Sunday, during the F1 Japanese Grand Prix, a recovery vehicle was on track before the field of cars was safely aligned behind the Safety Car. Pierre Gasly,...
SkySports
Japanese GP: Lewis Hamilton congratulates Max Verstappen on world championship as Brit eyes Mercedes improvement
Hamilton was denied an eighth title as Verstappen claimed his maiden drivers' championship in controversial circumstances last year, but the Brit was never in contention this season. Mercedes have largely been unable to match the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari following the introduction of new design regulations for 2022...
SkySports
Max Verstappen wins title: Christian Horner says F1 'mistake' was made with confusing Japanese GP points
Verstappen became a back-to-back champion in confusing circumstances as - while the completion of only 28 of the 53 laps at Suzuka meant he should not have had enough points for a coronation - he took the required maximum points tally. That is because the rule on reduced races and...
F1 News: The Japanese Grand Prix Situation Goes From Bad To Worse As Marshall Spotted On-Track
The situation causing a stir in the world of F1 has just gotten worse as it’s been revealed that not only was there a tractor on the track as Pierre Gasly was traveling at full speed, but there was also a marshall on the track, too. All of this happened while track conditions were treacherous and visibility was low due to rain.
ESPN
Pierre Gasly on crane incident: 'I was two metres from passing away'
SUZUKA, Japan -- Pierre Gasly says he was just two metres away from being involved in a fatal accident at the Japanese Grand Prix after labelling race control's decision to release a recovery vehicle onto the track in heavy rain unacceptable. Gasly was doing 200 km/h when he came across...
SkySports
Martin Brundle dissects Red Bull's Formula 1 cost cap controversy and says FIA punishment must 'hurt'
After weeks of speculation, it was finally confirmed on Monday that Red Bull were found guilty of a 'minor' breach of last year's $145m budget cap, meaning they have exceeded the legal amount by less than five per cent. Potential penalties range from financial to sporting and even the docking...
ESPN
FIA launches 'thorough review' into Pierre Gasly crane incident
The FIA, motor racing's governing body, has launched an immediate investigation into how Pierre Gasly almost had a 200 km/h collision with a crane during the Japanese Grand Prix. Gasly was furious with the FIA after he drove past the recovery vehicle in the opening laps while he tried to...
Pierre Gasly 'was two meters away from passing away' after close call with safety truck in F1 Japanese Grand Prix
Alpha Tauri Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly said he nearly crashed into a recovery vehicle during the rainy Japanese Grand Prix and was “two meters from passing away.”. The rain-plagued race was red-flagged after numerous first-lap incidents because of the conditions. Carlos Sainz crashed on the first lap, Zhou Guanyu spun and Gasly had to pit because a sign board was stuck to the nose of his car.
Red Bull found to have committed minor breach of 2021 F1 budget cap
FIA investigation concludes Red Bull did exceed budget cap during Max Verstappen’s 2021 championship season but by less than 5%
After 25 years of warnings not heeded, Pierre Gasly’s close call must be a line in the sand
Pierre Gasly’s frightening near-miss with a recovery truck on Sunday, amid a dangerously damp start to the Japanese Grand Prix, was an incident unlike many others seen in Formula One recently. Zhou Guanyu’s upside-down flip at Silverstone in July shows that, despite safety advancements such as the life-saving halo, some accidents are still simply a freak of nature. Take Romain Grosjean’s fiery miracle in Bahrain two years ago, too.But sometimes F1 does not aid its own battle for safety and at Suzuka, the Frenchman and the sport as a whole fortuitously got away with one. The self-inducing controversy continues...
techeblog.com
Alpine A110 R Fernando Alonso Edition Pays Tribute to F1 Driver, Limited to 32-Units Worldwide
A McLaren F1 LM replica just isn’t the same as its real-life counterpart, but the Alpine A110 R Fernando Alonso Edition is a nice alternative. Limited to 32-units worldwide, it’s only available in Racing Matte Blue, the same color used on Alonso’s Formula 1 A522 race car, while the front / rear carbon-fiber bonnets are partially finished in a matching scheme.
‘I would have been dead’: Pierre Gasly emotional after tractor near-miss at Japanese Grand Prix
Pierre Gasly slammed the FIA’s decision to put a recovery truck on the racetrack and insisted he “would have been dead” after almost colliding with the vehicle in the Japanese Grand Prix. The Frenchman sped past the crane, going in the opposite direction, after a safety car was deployed following Carlos Sainz’s crash on the opening lap of a wet race in Suzuka. The race was red-flagged but Gasly - having had to pit for a new nose following advertising boarding being wedged in his car from Sainz’s crash - was catching up to the rest of the pack...
Yardbarker
MotorAuthority
F1 moves: De Vries to replace Gasly at Alpine, Ricciardo to sit out 2023 season
After an impressive performance on his Formula 1 debut at September's Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries has been signed with AlphaTauri for the 2023 season, the team announced on Saturday. He will replace Pierre Gasly, who is set to join Alpine next season. Gasly will replace Fernando Alonso at...
