“He wouldn’t really get anything out of it,” Jenson Button suggests Daniel Ricciardo to ‘stay away’ from a reserve driver role for 2023

Pierre Gasly slammed the FIA’s decision to put a recovery truck on the racetrack and insisted he “would have been dead” after almost colliding with the vehicle in the Japanese Grand Prix. The Frenchman sped past the crane, going in the opposite direction, after a safety car was deployed following Carlos Sainz’s crash on the opening lap of a wet race in Suzuka. The race was red-flagged but Gasly - having had to pit for a new nose following advertising boarding being wedged in his car from Sainz’s crash - was catching up to the rest of the pack...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO