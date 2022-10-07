ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Brate out, Julio Jones among Bucs questionable for Falcons matchup

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Veteran Bucs tight end Cameron Brate (84) remains in concussion protocol and won't play Sunday against the Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

TAMPA — Veteran Bucs tight end Cameron Brate, who entered concussion protocol midway through last weekend’s game against the Chiefs, won’t play Sunday against the Falcons, coach Todd Bowles said Friday.

Brate appeared at Friday’s practice with a helmet and was seen doing light agility work during the brief practice window open to reporters, but Bowles ruled him out for Sunday.

“He’s not in play for Sunday right now, but he’s feeling better,” Bowles said.

Additionally, the anticipated matchup of veteran receiver Julio Jones against his former team remains in question.

Jones, who crafted a potential Hall of Fame career in 10 seasons in Atlanta and remains the Falcons’ career receptions leader (848), formally is listed as questionable for Sunday with fellow receiver Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring).

Jones, nursing a torn posterior cruciate ligament that reportedly won’t need surgery, has appeared in only two of four games to this point. He managed only one reception against the Chiefs and didn’t complete the game.

He didn’t address reporters this week and has had limited practice participation. When asked Thursday how Jones looked at practice, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said, “He looked OK. We’ll see. We’ll see on Sunday.”

Brate’s 11 catches (for 100 yards) are five more than the team’s three other tight ends combined. Rookies Cade Otton and Ko Kieft and veteran Kyle Rudolph are the only others on the active roster.

“The way that (Otton and Kieft) practice every day, they don’t have (mental error), they don’t do the wrong thing — they always do the right thing,” Leftwich said. “That’s what’s special about these two, you can put them in the huddle and feel comfortable that they’ll do the right thing.”

Elsewhere, two defensive veterans — safety Logan Ryan and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks — are the only other players formally listed as out for Sunday. Both are nursing foot injuries.

Pitts won’t play

Falcons second-year tight end Kyle Pitts, the team’s most prominent pass-catching threat, has been ruled out of Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

The former Gators All-American is tied for second on the team with 10 catches for 150 yards, behind rookie receiver Drake London (18 receptions, 231 yards, two touchdowns). Bowles said the absence of Pitts and Falcons rushing leader Cordarrelle Patterson (injured reserve) won’t affect the Bucs’ defensive game plan, considering Atlanta’s run-oriented approach and ensemble of backs.

The Falcons entered Week 5 ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (168.0) and sixth in yards per attempt (5.1).

“I don’t think (the loss of Pitts and Patterson) changes the system at all,” Bowles said.

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Tampa Bay Times

Dicey second half costs Bucs three defensive backs

TAMPA — A defensive effort initially shaping up as convincing regressed costly in short order Sunday. The Bucs lost three defensive backs in the second half of Sunday’s 21-15 win against the Falcons. Starting cornerback Carlton Davis was the first to exit, with a hip injury, and was followed shortly thereafter by backup corner Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) and safety Mike Edwards.
Tampa Bay Times

After Tampa shooting claims ‘Big Kuntry,’ a family pleads for justice

TAMPA — Niki Carraway has only just started to to get used to life without her husband. In this painful, day-by-day journey, last Wednesday was among the toughest. Oct. 5 marked what should have been a joyous occasion for Carraway and her husband Willie: 20 years married. They’d planned to go out to dinner to celebrate. But by the time their anniversary arrived, Willie Carraway had been gone for nearly six weeks.
Tampa Bay Times

One day she’s a Tampa judge, then she’s state attorney in a political storm

TAMPA — Since Susan Lopez’s whirlwind appointment in August as Hillsborough County’s acting state attorney, the controversies have been large and small. The biggest, of course, was Gov. Ron DeSantis’ surprise removal of then-State Attorney Andrew Warren. The governor accused the twice-elected prosecutor of refusing to enforce certain laws, while Warren called his ouster political payback. Now he’s suing DeSantis in federal court to get his job back.
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs build lead, then hold on to beat Falcons

TAMPA — The Bucs have all the pieces for a dominant defense, but they seem to lack a killer instinct. Take Sunday’s 21-15 win over the Falcons. Leading by three touchdowns against an offense that struggles throwing the football, the Bucs watched Marcus Mariota bring the Falcons back with two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa downtown bar shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

TAMPA — Seven people were shot and one person was killed at a Tampa bar early Sunday after an argument broke out at closing time, according to Tampa Police. Officers responded just before 3 a.m. to a report of shots fired near LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge, a downtown bar at 908 N Franklin St. They found one man dead outside the bar from an apparent gunshot wound.
Tampa Bay Times

Florida governor’s race debate between DeSantis, Crist rescheduled

The televised debate between Florida gubernatorial candidates Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist has been rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 24. The original debate between DeSantis, Florida’s Republican governor, and Democratic challenger Crist, a former governor and former U.S. representative, was slated for Wednesday, Oct. 12, but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian.
Tampa Bay Times

USF starts strong, can’t hang on down the stretch at No. 24 Cincinnati

USF (1-5, 0-2 AAC) led 24-21 early in the fourth quarter, then had a chance with 5:12 remaining before getting stopped on a fourth and 1 at the Cincinnati 25-yard line. From there, the Bearcats (5-1, 2-0) grinded out some running plays and ran out the clock, adding another stinging jab to USF’s growing list of wounds and struggles: 14 injured players who didn’t dress Saturday (including eight starters) and a brutal stretch of four straight road games because last week’s “home game” had to be played in Boca Raton because of Hurricane Ian.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

