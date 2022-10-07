Tracy Morgan visits child cancer patient at Staten Island hospital: ‘he is my hero’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan visited with a 5-year-old cancer patient on Staten Island Friday, pledging to continue his support of pediatric cancer programs.

The former “30 Rock” star and “Saturday Night Live” cast member met Carmelo Carrozza, who is currently being treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia at Staten Island University Hospital.

After being diagnosed with the blood cell cancer in 2020, Carmelo is now in remission and has just two more chemotherapy treatments to go, according to the hospital.

“Carmelo has changed me forever. He is my hero. I’ll do whatever I can to support these types of programs,” Morgan said.

In April, Morgan held a comedy and cocktails event to benefit the pediatric cancer center at Staten Island University Hospital.

“After dealing with my own medical issues and then my accident, I’ve learned the importance of helping health organizations and its providers,” Morgan said. “Giving back to the community means I am helping others fight against illnesses.”

Staten Island University Hospital is building a 40,000-square-foot cancer center to provide cancer screening and treatments under one roof, such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

“We are building a center here to advance medical treatment with cutting-edge research and innovative clinical cancer trials for our patients. Our goal is that patients with cancer should never feel they have to leave Staten Island,” said Dr. Eleny Romano-Sirakis, director of pediatric hematology-oncology on Staten Island.

Morgan is also set to appear in a video for the hospital later this year to advocate for pediatric cancer care.

