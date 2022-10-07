Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
cbs17
I-40 reopens after 3-car injury crash near NC 55 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On a day following a series of crashes on Interstate 40 in Durham and Wake counties, another crash closed I-40 in southern Durham during rush hour, officials said. The latest crash was reported around 4:10 p.m. and closed eastbound I-40 near N.C. 55, according to...
cbs17
Chills & thrills coming to a Raleigh car wash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Get ready for some chills and thrills all while getting a car wash. Just in time for Halloween, a haunted car wash is returning to Raleigh. This is happening at the Splash Car Wash on Ten Ten Road and Highway 401 from October 28th through the 31st from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
cbs17
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in downtown Durham; roads reopen
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at the intersection of W. Ramseur Street and S. Corcoran Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police officers responded to the intersection around 2 p.m. The incident was first reported by Durham Fire Department just after...
cbs17
Woman dies in wrong-way crash in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman died in a crash with a tractor-trailer Monday night, police said. The incident happened at 9:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hillsborough Road, near the junction of Interstate 85, U.S. 501 and N.C. 147, according to a news release from Durham police.
Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
cbs17
Life-threatening injuries for moped driver after hit-and-run in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man driving a moped has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a suspected hit-and-run crash in Durham, police say. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that officers are investigating the wreck that took place before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Guess Road and North Pointe Drive.
cbs17
Fayetteville house fire under investigation, fire officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials say they’re investigating a house fire in Fayetteville that happened Sunday morning. At about 8:06 a.m., firefighters said they were called to a home on the 1400 block of Argon Ave. They said the fire was showing from the home when they...
cbs17
Nearly 20 speeders caught in Chapel Hill — top culprit at 71 mph — as police continue crackdown
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department continued its month-long crackdown on speeders Tuesday, nabbing more than one dozen in just one targeted area. The town is focusing special speed patrols for several days in October, including Oct. 18 and 25, according to a Chapel Hill news release.
cbs17
Crews respond to car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said. The car fire was in a mall parking deck,...
WRAL
17-year-old missing in Chapel Hill
Police in Chapel Hill are searching for a missing teenager. Alezz Shahbin, 17, was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. near the Glen Lennox community off Fordham Boulevard. Shahbin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and a black backpack.
Firefighters work to put out apartment fire in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters are working Sunday morning to put out an apartment fire in north Raleigh.
cbs17
Fayetteville man charged in 2021 slaying in Moore County, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies have arrested a Fayetteville man in connection with a shooting death in Moore County more than a year ago. On Tuesday, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said 35-year-old Ryan Omar Simmons had been charged with first-degree murder in the August 2021 death of Damon Harris.
cbs17
Raleigh – yes, Raleigh – is the nation’s best city for driving, says website
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is the best city in the nation for driving a car. This is according to the personal finance website WalletHub which unveiled its rankings of the most drivable cities Tuesday, based on four general measures that it then broke into 30 subcategories. It says...
cbs17
Man shot in broad daylight at Durham apartments; crime scene tape surrounds part of playground
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Crime scene tape surrounded part of a playground after a man was shot at a Durham apartment complex on Sunday, according to police. This happened around 8:55 a.m. in the 4800 block of Danube Lane at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments. When police arrived, they found...
'She touched so many people's lives': Family mourns loss of 21-year-old Durham woman killed in gas station shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Karizma Mebane had her whole life ahead of her. “I just wanted everyone to know that she touched so many people’s lives,” said stepsister Chanaqua Spencer. “And, that smile and that genuine heart always got everyone. “That’s what drew everyone to her. “...
cbs17
Lee County searching for person of interest in car break-ins
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN)—Lee County deputies are searching for a person of interest after a vehicle break-in. Deputies said this happened on the 2600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on Sept. 21. Multiple items were taken from the car, including financial cards that deputies said were used after the break-in.
WRAL
Woman dies from Durham shooting linked to gas station, car wash
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman died from a shooting in Durham on Friday night. The shooting involved two scenes about a mile-and-a-half apart. Police responded to one scene at a Valero gas station at the corner of Hardee Street and Cheek Road and found a woman who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
‘I pulled my pistol off my side and shot her, brother’; Man told 911 dispatch that woman attacked him before Trinity shooting
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — New details have emerged in a Randolph County shooting. 911 calls reveal that the man investigators say pulled the trigger said that a woman attacked him in his car before he allegedly shot her. He said multiple times that he did not know the woman. The 911 caller told dispatchers […]
High school student shot multiple times in Southern Pines dies
A 17-year-old Fayetteville boy died Saturday night after getting shot multiple times while pumping gas, according to the Southern Pines Police Department. Police found De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mobil Mart at 1301 Central Drive. WRAL News has learned Chambliss was a student at...
Fayetteville teen dies after being shot by an acquaintance at Southern Pines Mobil Mart: Police
Police said 17-year-old De 'Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, of Fayetteville, was found dead and had multiple gunshot wounds.
