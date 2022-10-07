ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Springs, NC

cbs17

I-40 reopens after 3-car injury crash near NC 55 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On a day following a series of crashes on Interstate 40 in Durham and Wake counties, another crash closed I-40 in southern Durham during rush hour, officials said. The latest crash was reported around 4:10 p.m. and closed eastbound I-40 near N.C. 55, according to...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Chills & thrills coming to a Raleigh car wash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Get ready for some chills and thrills all while getting a car wash. Just in time for Halloween, a haunted car wash is returning to Raleigh. This is happening at the Splash Car Wash on Ten Ten Road and Highway 401 from October 28th through the 31st from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in downtown Durham; roads reopen

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at the intersection of W. Ramseur Street and S. Corcoran Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police officers responded to the intersection around 2 p.m. The incident was first reported by Durham Fire Department just after...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Woman dies in wrong-way crash in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman died in a crash with a tractor-trailer Monday night, police said. The incident happened at 9:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hillsborough Road, near the junction of Interstate 85, U.S. 501 and N.C. 147, according to a news release from Durham police.
DURHAM, NC
Fairview, NC
WRAL News

Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Life-threatening injuries for moped driver after hit-and-run in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man driving a moped has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a suspected hit-and-run crash in Durham, police say. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that officers are investigating the wreck that took place before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Guess Road and North Pointe Drive.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Crews respond to car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said. The car fire was in a mall parking deck,...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

17-year-old missing in Chapel Hill

Police in Chapel Hill are searching for a missing teenager. Alezz Shahbin, 17, was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. near the Glen Lennox community off Fordham Boulevard. Shahbin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and a black backpack.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Lee County searching for person of interest in car break-ins

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN)—Lee County deputies are searching for a person of interest after a vehicle break-in. Deputies said this happened on the 2600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on Sept. 21. Multiple items were taken from the car, including financial cards that deputies said were used after the break-in.
LEE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Woman dies from Durham shooting linked to gas station, car wash

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman died from a shooting in Durham on Friday night. The shooting involved two scenes about a mile-and-a-half apart. Police responded to one scene at a Valero gas station at the corner of Hardee Street and Cheek Road and found a woman who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
DURHAM, NC

