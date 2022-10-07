ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Guardians-Yankees, Mariners-Astros How to Watch 2022 ALDS Info, Stream and More

2022 MLB postseason, Guardians-Yanks, Mariners-Astros watch info originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The MLB postseason is in full swing after an exciting opening weekend. The AL Wild Card Series included two sweeps, but the games didn’t lack excitement. On one side, the Mariners defeated the Blue Jays after overcoming...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

WATCH: Yordan Alvarez Hits Walk-Off Home Run to Complete Astros' Comeback Over Mariners

WATCH: Alvarez hits walk-off home run to complete Astros' comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yordan Alvarez is ready for the moment. When the Houston Astros needed their superstar the most, the 25-year-old slugger blasted a two-out, three-run home run to give his team an 8-7 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Astros' Phil Maton to Miss Postseason After Punching Locker

Astros’ Phil Maton to miss postseason after punching locker originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Phil Maton let his anger get the best of him, and it is going to cost him the chance to pitch in the playoffs. The Houston Astros reliever revealed on Tuesday that he broke...
HOUSTON, TX
Tampa, FL
Cleveland, OH
Tampa, FL
Cleveland, OH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Report: Giants Punter Still in London Due to Passport Issues

Report: Giants punter still in London due to passport issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It's been more than 48 hours since the New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers in London. But one of New York's players is still across the pond. Punter Jamie Gillan remains in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tom Brady Penalty Raises Eyebrows; Ref Defends Call

Tom Brady penalty raises eyebrows; ref defends call originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. One call, good or bad, can alter the outcome of any game. And that's exactly what happened when the Atlanta Falcons visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Week 5 contest on Sunday afternoon. Falcons defensive...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NFL Twitter Roasts Kyler Murray's Green Pregame Outfit

NFL Twitter roasts Kyler Murray's green pregame outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray showed up to his Week 5 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles in a very fine style. The Cardinals signal-caller showed up to State Farm Stadium in a bright lime green suit,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

WATCH: NFL Wide Receivers Make Insane One-Handed Catches in Week 5

NFL wide receivers make insane one-handed catches in Week 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A one-handed snag by a wide receiver is one of the most exciting plays in football. It’s thrilling enough seeing one on a given Sunday, but the NFL’s early Week 5 slate featured three jaw-dropping grabs.
