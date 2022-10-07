ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

practicalhorsemanmag.com

14th California Horse Tests Positive for WNV

On Oct. 6 the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Sacramento County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She began falling and was acutely unable to move beginning Sept. 28 and is currently alive. This is the 14th confirmed case of equine...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Crockett Residents Recommended to Take Precautions Due to Elevated Levels of Hydrogen Sulfide

Contra Costa Health (CCH) recommends that anyone near the Crockett Wastewater Treatment Plant take steps to stay safe due to elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide in the air. Air monitoring conducted near the plant by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) on Friday afternoon detected concentrations of the gas in levels high enough to affect the health of people exposed to it for long periods of time, including symptoms such as headaches, nausea and irritated eyes.
CROCKETT, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

An open letter To Governor Gavin Newsom re: Sonoma Developmental Center

This letter concerns the final decisions to be made regarding the future of the property at the Sonoma Valley Developmental Center. For nearly four years the citizens and residents of Sonoma Valley have attended meetings, written letters to legislators and the press, and participated in public forums asking that the State minimalize development on the property.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

UC Berkeley to offer a Nicki Minaj course for spring semester

BERKELEY, Calif. (KTLA) — The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring semester. The course, “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms,” will encourage students to think about how Minaj’s impact on the hip-hop music industry connects to the “broader historical-social structures and hip-hop feminisms,” […]
BERKELEY, CA
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
ABC10

Amazon Fresh in Elk Grove begins hiring process

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the company will be opening an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Elk Grove, however, details about the store are still few and far between. An opening date for the future store is still to be determined. Back in April, the...
ELK GROVE, CA
cohaitungchi.com

13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA

You are reading: Places to hike in sacramento area | 13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA. Excellent hiking trails and places to explore surround Sacramento. Several notable landscapes help define the capital city, including the American River flowing on the north side of town. Here, the Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail navigates the entire American River Parkway, stretching for 32 miles northeast to Folsom Lake.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland Zoo mourns mountain lion found in Santa Rosa

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A young mountain lion that was rescued from a Santa Rosa resident’s backyard a week ago has died, according to the Oakland Zoo. The mountain lion was originally found on September 30 by a resident who observed that the wild animal was unable to jump over a fence to escape from […]
OAKLAND, CA
disruptmagazine.com

The Rise Of Sami Bundlez: The CEO Of One Of The Best Cannabis Menus In The USA

At the tender age of 11 years old Sami Bundlez knew the future of weed. He used to sell weed in the bathroom of Jackman Middle school while he was in the 7th grade. He remembers telling his mother “watch it be legal one day” after getting in trouble. Little did he know getting caught selling weed in the seventh grade would open a whole new world for him.This is where he became Sami Bundlez!
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Explosion at recycling center in Valley Springs injures one

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said it responded to an explosion at a recycling center in Valley Springs on September 1st. The fire department said one patient was treated at the site of the industrial accident on Main Street and then was taken...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA

