practicalhorsemanmag.com
14th California Horse Tests Positive for WNV
On Oct. 6 the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Sacramento County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She began falling and was acutely unable to move beginning Sept. 28 and is currently alive. This is the 14th confirmed case of equine...
SFist
Tsunami Hazard Maps Updated by CA Geological Survey for Four Bay Area Counties
The California Geological Survey (CGS), which is a branch of the California Department of Conservation, recently updated its Tsunami Hazards Maps that affect Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties — showing an increased risk of inland flooding for each of them. Since 1850, there have been around 50 or...
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
he California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.
eastcountytoday.net
Crockett Residents Recommended to Take Precautions Due to Elevated Levels of Hydrogen Sulfide
Contra Costa Health (CCH) recommends that anyone near the Crockett Wastewater Treatment Plant take steps to stay safe due to elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide in the air. Air monitoring conducted near the plant by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) on Friday afternoon detected concentrations of the gas in levels high enough to affect the health of people exposed to it for long periods of time, including symptoms such as headaches, nausea and irritated eyes.
These are the crops that California’s most agricultural counties produce
Half of the counties in the top 10 have almonds in their lists of leading commodities. Other crops that appear more than once include grapes, pistachios and lettuce.
sonomacountygazette.com
An open letter To Governor Gavin Newsom re: Sonoma Developmental Center
This letter concerns the final decisions to be made regarding the future of the property at the Sonoma Valley Developmental Center. For nearly four years the citizens and residents of Sonoma Valley have attended meetings, written letters to legislators and the press, and participated in public forums asking that the State minimalize development on the property.
whitneyupdate.com
Exchange student Annick Friedrich talks about her experience coming to Rocklin from Germany
After moving to Rocklin from Germany, Annick Friedrich talks about the differences in living and going to school. Friedrich talks about culture, language, and school. A: Gießen; it is located in the middle of Germany. Q: How would you describe the move from Germany to Rocklin?. A: It was...
UC Berkeley to offer a Nicki Minaj course for spring semester
BERKELEY, Calif. (KTLA) — The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring semester. The course, “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms,” will encourage students to think about how Minaj’s impact on the hip-hop music industry connects to the “broader historical-social structures and hip-hop feminisms,” […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New California law to protect students in foster care. Here’s how it’ll keep them in class
When Betty Williams received calls from a high school vice principal saying her granddaughter was late, she believed the school was looking to build a case and suspend her granddaughter over attendance. Williams’ granddaughter is in foster care and relies on assigned transportation to and from school which occasionally doesn’t...
Amazon Fresh in Elk Grove begins hiring process
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the company will be opening an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Elk Grove, however, details about the store are still few and far between. An opening date for the future store is still to be determined. Back in April, the...
These historic California sites are at risk of flooding
Because of the deterioration and fragility of historical buildings, as well as long-term degradation of the natural environment around these structures, historic sites are often at serious risk of flooding.
cohaitungchi.com
13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA
You are reading: Places to hike in sacramento area | 13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA. Excellent hiking trails and places to explore surround Sacramento. Several notable landscapes help define the capital city, including the American River flowing on the north side of town. Here, the Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail navigates the entire American River Parkway, stretching for 32 miles northeast to Folsom Lake.
KCRA.com
New Sacramento water restrictions take effect in November. Here’s what to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is reminding people that it is almost time for residents and businesses to reduce the number of days they water their lawns. The changes to thelandscape watering schedule begin on Nov. 1 as part of the city’s water conservation ordinance, which was created in 2017.
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley man interrupts catalytic converter thieves by throwing objects, gets shot at
A Berkeley man says he's lucky he wasn't hurt when he interrupted an attempted catalytic converter theft. He threw rocks and a propane tank at the thieves, but they retaliated with gunfire. The suspects didn't get the goods, but they got away.
CBS News
Boulders placed outside Sacramento business to deter homeless camping
Before taking the drastic measure, a business owner says other deterrence efforts were in place. This includes stadium-style lighting surrounding the building, fencing, 24/7 on-site security, cameras, and noise-deterrence speakers.
Oakland Zoo mourns mountain lion found in Santa Rosa
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A young mountain lion that was rescued from a Santa Rosa resident’s backyard a week ago has died, according to the Oakland Zoo. The mountain lion was originally found on September 30 by a resident who observed that the wild animal was unable to jump over a fence to escape from […]
What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the U.S. Supreme Court considered ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would give the states the ability to regulate abortions, California’s legislature advanced a measure that would enshrine access in the state constitution, but this was just the first step in a two-step process. The second part […]
disruptmagazine.com
The Rise Of Sami Bundlez: The CEO Of One Of The Best Cannabis Menus In The USA
At the tender age of 11 years old Sami Bundlez knew the future of weed. He used to sell weed in the bathroom of Jackman Middle school while he was in the 7th grade. He remembers telling his mother “watch it be legal one day” after getting in trouble. Little did he know getting caught selling weed in the seventh grade would open a whole new world for him.This is where he became Sami Bundlez!
Fox40
Explosion at recycling center in Valley Springs injures one
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said it responded to an explosion at a recycling center in Valley Springs on September 1st. The fire department said one patient was treated at the site of the industrial accident on Main Street and then was taken...
riffmagazine.com
Insert Foot: Be nice to Jared James Nichols at Aftershock; he’s had a worse week than you
I was supposed to chat with Jared James Nichols – the terribly talented upstart guitarist who’s making believers out of players like Zakk Wylde and Joe Bonamassa – Saturday night, the night before he plays the last day of the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento. Nichols had to...
